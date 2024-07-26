Bride Wants Bridesmaid To Cover Their Neon Green Hair During The Wedding — 'I Don’t Want That In My Wedding Pics For The Rest Of My Life’

Almost everyone has a vision for their wedding day. They know what they want to happen and how they want it to look. Many would agree neon green hair was not part of that vision.

Unfortunately, one bride had to figure out how to make a bridesmaid's unique style work within her wedding day vision.

A bride wondered if it would be wrong to ask a bridesmaid to cover their hair for the wedding since she dyed it neon green.

A woman who was preparing for her wedding posted on Reddit seeking advice.

Advertisement

One of her bridesmaids dyed their hair neon green.

Advertisement

“One member of the wedding party has neon yellow-green hair and has said they plan on keeping that color for the foreseeable future, including for the wedding,” she explained. “I did not know this person had dyed their hair until after I’d asked them to be in the wedding party.”

Even if the bride had known they dyed their hair, she probably wouldn’t have been too concerned. “They’ve dyed their hair a few times in the past but never their whole head … and never a color this bright, so honestly, I just didn’t see it coming,” she said.

The color would definitely be noticeable. “Everyone else has more muted colors of hair, and the dresses/tuxes are also on the grayscale, so it’s going to stand out,” she continued.

Eko Agalarov / Pexels

Advertisement

Despite the bride’s concern over their friend's hair color, she tried to be understanding and suggested three options for compromise.

“I know it’s just hair,” she said. “It’s their choice, and I am trying to be as respectful as possible. However, I also frankly don’t want to look at my wedding pictures for the rest of my life and have the first thing I notice be their neon freaking hair. It seriously draws the eye.”

This bride came up with three options for making the neon hair less visible in her wedding pictures. First was “make all the photos of the wedding party be in black and white.” Second, “ask the photographer to edit this person’s hair to a not neon yellow-green color.” And, finally, “ask the person to wear a wide lace headband or wrap that covers most of their hair, and style it pulled back, so it’s more or less tucked away for most of the pictures.”

The bride was quick to clarify that she would pay for any hair accessories needed to cover the hair up. She also emphasized that she would never kick this person out of her wedding party because of their hair, which is why she worked so hard to find a solution.

Advertisement

Ultimately, it’s more about the people you want around you than how they look.

In an article for PopSugar, Murphy Moroney wrote about the subject of wanting to change aspects of someone’s appearance for your wedding.

She wrote, “Is it really worth antagonizing the people we love because we want them to blend in or ‘look good in photos’ for one day? The short answer is no. Moreover, most new couples don’t invite just anyone to their wedding. If they’re on the guest list, it’s probably because you love them and want them to share in your celebration.”

“Let people show up to your big day as they are,” she concluded. “They’re supporting you, after all.”

Advertisement

Eugenia Remark / Pexels

In other words, if you truly care about someone, you won’t insist that they change for any reason. If you love someone, you’ll want them there with you on your big day, regardless of something as trivial as how they look.

This is something that this bride understood well.

In an update to her original post, the bride revealed that she chose not to say anything further to her friend and just had their pictures printed in black and white.

Advertisement

WebMD noted that being a good friend means not only sharing in reciprocal respect but also loving and accepting each other's differences. Those differences include personal style. This bride clearly loves, accepts, and respects her friend.

She showed it by prioritizing the person over her wedding day aesthetic, and it's a beautiful lesson for us all.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.