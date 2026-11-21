Being left on their own to figure out life on their own was a big part Gen X’s childhood. A report from JSTOR Daily explains that "just a short time ago, kids’ lives often included significant time alone outside of the purview of adults." When they were home, emotional caretaking was far from boomer parents' top priority.

Gen X grew up to believe that being tough and ambitious were the most important personality traits. As hard as they try to be flexible, some of their Gen Z kids' habits still freak them out.

Here are 9 experiences Gen-Z thinks are totally normal that usually freak out their Gen-X parents:

1. Switching jobs every year or two

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To Gen-Z, changing jobs every year or two is just smart career strategy, but it still makes plenty of Gen-X parents nervous. Gen X may prioritize flexibility and having agency over their careers, but they still see job-hopping as a sign of instability, unlike Gen-Z.

For Gen-Z, job hopping is part of their strategic approach to advancing their careers. According to the organization PSHRA, Gen-Z workers see job-hopping as a path to a higher salary and better insurance. In fact, 65% of Gen Zes polled said health insurance was the #1 thing they consider when looking for a new job.

This speaks to the fact that job-hopping is about securing a better future, not being flighty. That's they reject the negative connotations older generations (especially their own parents!) assign to job-hopping and claim the title with pride.

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2. Skipping college for other paths

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Gen X and millennials were raised to believe college was the only path to a successful adult life, so it can freak them out when their Gen-Z kids question whether it's worth the cost. But given the enormous student loans millennials and younger Gen Xers are still carrying, it's not that surprising.

According to a poll from Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation, 85% of Gen-Z students in K-12 schools think that college is important, but only 62% plan to go to college after graduating high school. For Gen-Z, the high cost of college is too much to handle. They’ve embraced trade schools, boot camps, and other nontraditional paths to gain professional skills.

Gen-Z has no problem seeking out alternative ways to educate themselves. Their Gen-X parents aren’t fully convinced that forgoing college is the right idea, but Gen-Z is redefining what learning looks like and taking advantage of opportunities outside of the classroom.

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3. Talking openly about money

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Gen X grew up believing that talking about money was impolite, so it can rattle them to watch their Gen Z kids post their salaries, debt, and budgets online. They know that discussing their financial struggles is the best way to normalize them. They don't see the point in outdated social norms around money. They refuse to put up with gatekeeping, especially when it comes to financial advice.

Gen Z’s money mindset is more communal than previous generations. Being chronically online is a form of social connection, so they have no problem airing their financial grievances on social media. Talking about money on TikTok is a powerful tool for normalizing their experience and combating the shame that often comes along with financial struggles.

Gen Z is more likely to take financial advice from peers than anyone else, since they reject the money mindset that older generations push on them. They’re adamant about disrupting patterns that hold them back from being successful on their own terms. By cultivating social media to suit their needs, Gen Z forms a financial community that works for them, even if it totally freaks out their parents.

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4. Going to therapy

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For Gen Z, therapy is as routine as a dentist appointment, but for many Gen-X parents, it still feels like an admission that something is wrong. This goes double when it's their son asking for counseling. According to Dr. Nafees Alam, "Society often expects men to be stoic and self-reliant, viewing vulnerability as a weakness."

Fortunately, that trend is changing with Gen Z, including boys and men. Instead of hiding such an essential part of themselves, Gen Z has open, honest conversations about how they feel. They challenge stigma by being transparent, because they know that raising awareness is the key part to acceptance.

For Gen X, going to therapy meant something was wrong with them. They were too uncomfortable to reach out for help. Gen Z sees therapy as self-care, a way to gain the skills they need to be emotionally intelligent and self-aware.

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5. Sharing their personal lives online

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Posting about their jobs, their breakups, and their bad days online feels completely normal to Gen Z, but it makes their more private Gen X parents cringe. Being online is a way of life for Gen Z, which means they share things about themselves that older generations would never post. Social media is a window into how Gen Z sees the world and their place in it.

TikTok isn’t just for dances or putting on moisturizer. It’s a way for Gen-Z to crowdsource advice. They post about their jobs, their workout routines, and their situationships with a level of freedom other generations avoid. They have no problem asking internet strangers what they think. While Millennials put effort into making their lives seem perfect, Gen-Z cares more about being authentic, which means they have no problem letting the world see the messy parts of their lives.

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6. Ignoring gender stereotypes

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Gen Z treats gender-fluid fashion and flexible gender roles as no big deal, but it can still catch their Gen X parents off guard. As kids, Gen X was taught that boys don’t cry and girls shouldn’t be needy, which means they grew into adults who suppressed their feelings and ignored their own emotional needs.

Their boomer and silent gen parents has their best interests at heart, as falling outside of these stereotypes could be very dangerous at the time. Whether consciously or not, a lot of Gen X upheld the same rigid gender roles their parents did, but Gen Z actively challenges those social expectations.

For many members of Gen Z, gender is truly a construct. They refuse to let other people dictate how they present themselves, which means they have no problem embracing gender-fluid fashion. Harry Styles is a total dreamboat masculine ideal to many Gen Zers, and he famously bends all the rules for masculine fashion.

They reject the idea that wearing dresses or putting on makeup is something that gets defined along gender lines. Gen-Z has no need to exist just to make older generations feel comfortable.

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7. Logging off work at 5 p.m. sharp

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Gen Z considers clocking out on time and ignoring after-hours emails totally normal, but their Gen X parents, who built careers on always being available, often see it as a lack of ambition.

Gen Z’s workplace demands aren’t driven by money. A healthy work-life balance is way more important to Gen Z than having a high salary. When it comes to finding the right job, Gen Z wants flexibility, autonomy, and the understanding that they have a life outside of work. Unlike other generations, Gen Z won’t compromise their values just for a paycheck.

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8. Pushing back against authority figures

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Gen Z doesn't think twice about questioning a boss, a teacher, or anyone else in charge, but their Gen X parents, who were raised to keep their heads down, can find it unnerving. Gen Z knows that challenging the status quo is the only way to create meaningful change. They’re not swayed by traditional power structures. Instead, they see those structures as things that need to be dismantled.

Gen Z is highly aware that powerful people rely on silence and fear to stay in control, which is why they have no problem raising their collective voice.

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9. Not having a five-year plan

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Gen X parents expected life to follow a fairly straight line, so it can worry them that their Gen Z kids see uncertainty as normal and don't map out their futures.

But the world is changing fast, global economies shift yearly and tech has made job markets pretty unpredictable. Because of this, Gen Z sees the world as an unstable place, which means they know the importance of staying open-minded and adaptable. Gen Z doesn’t let the unknown freeze them. They're ready to take on whatever the future brings.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.