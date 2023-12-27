Why Brad Pitt Allegedly Hasn’t Spoken To His Older Children In Years

Brad Pitt's relationship with his kids has come under scrutiny amid the latest reports about his alleged abuse of Angelina Jolie and their children during a 2016 incident.

In 2022, Jolie filed a cross-complaint in Pitt's lawsuit that accused her of having improperly sold her half of their French winery, Château Miraval. In the complaint, Jolie detailed a 2016 incident onboard the couple's private jet that pushed her to file for divorce.

“Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying,” the complaint said.

The allegations against Pitt have raised questions about the actor's relationship with his kids today.

Does Brad Pitt see his kids?

Allegedly, Pitt has a strained relationship with his oldest children but still sees his younger kids.

Pitt and his ex-wife, Jolie, share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, 15.

In a 2020 interview, Jolie told Vogue that the divorce was for "the well-being of my family.”

“It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”

Although Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single in 2019, the custody battle between the former couple has stretched on much longer. In 2021, after Pitt was initially denied joint custody of his children, a judge ruled in favor of the actor, a decision that Jolie was reportedly unhappy about. Jolie had previously advocated to get full custody of their children who were still minors.

Despite the ruling, Pitt's relationship with his children appears to still be fraught, especially with his older children.

Brad Pitt allegedly does not speak to his oldest sons Maddox and Pax.

In 2020, a source told US Weekly that Pitt doesn't have a relationship with his eldest son, Maddox, adding that Pitt also doesn't speak to his other son, Pax. Pitt and Maddox have had a strained relationship since the alleged altercation on the family's private jet flight to Los Angeles in 2016. Pitt was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

Maddox even testified against his father during the custody battle between his parents.

"Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute, and it wasn't very flattering towards Brad," a source revealed in 2021.

Though OK! Magazine reported that Pitt "loves Maddox dearly," the two remain estranged, and a source revealed that Maddox plans to release a tell-all book "said to delve into the complexities of their relationship, offering a firsthand account of the highs and lows, triumphs and tribulations."

In 2020, Pax allegedly published a scathing Instagram story to a private account, captured in a screenshot by DailyMail, calling his father an "awful human being" who "made the lives of those closest to me a constant [expletive]."

"You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want," the post went on to say, "but the truth will come to light someday."

Brad Pitt's relationship with Zahara is also questionable.

In an interview with People on the red carpet for Pitt's 2022 movie "Bullet Train," the actor was asked about how he felt after news broke that his eldest daughter, Zahara, committed to Spelman College.

"Yeah, that's beautiful," Pitt answered, appearing to look choked up. "Just, really beautiful."

However, fans in the comments of the video pointed out that from Pitt's reaction, it looked as if he had just found out from the interview question.

"He didn’t even know she was going there. He looked confused," one user wrote. Another user added, "That isn’t a look of confusion, it’s a look of regret that he couldn’t be there with her & Angelina at the orientation."

Their relationship was further questioned when Zahara committed to the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman. During the induction ceremony, Zahara notably dropped the "Pitt" from her last name, announcing herself as Zahara Marley Jolie.

Brad Pitt still reportedly sees his three youngest children.

In 2023, a source told InTouch that he's "on good terms" with Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. According to US Weekly, via OK! magazine, Pitt reportedly "doesn't want to be photographed. So the kids meet him nearby, where they won't be seen by people."

"Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A.," a source told People. "Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them."

