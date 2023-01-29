Angelina Jolie Says She 'Feels So Much More' For Her Adopted Children Than Her Daughter Shiloh

Angelina Jolie once caused quite an uproar after a comment made toward her daughter Shiloh.

Jolie shares six children in total with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 21, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 14.

In a 2007 interview, Jolie opened up about her kids and even attempted to compare Shiloh with her other adopted children, which didn't bode well with the public.

Angelina Jolie said she had different emotions toward Shiloh in comparison her to her adopted siblings.

While speaking to Elle UK in 2007, via Today, Jolie admitted that she feels a greater sense of empathy for her son Maddox and daughter Zahara.

Jolie adopted a four-year-old Maddox in 2002 from an orphanage in Cambodia, and in 2005, adopted seven-month-old Zahara from Ethiopia with Pitt.

“I think I feel so much more for Madd and Zee because they’re survivors, they came through so much," Jolie told the publication, adding that Shiloh, who was Jolie and Pitt's first biological child, had more "privilege" from the moment she was born.

"Shiloh seemed so privileged from the moment she was born. I have less inclination to feel for her..."

"I met my other kids when they were 6 months old, they came with a personality. A newborn really is this ... Yes, a blob! … I don’t ignore her needs, just because I think the others are more vulnerable.”

Jolie echoed that sentiment in a following interview with Look magazine, claiming that she feels as if Shiloh will be an "outcast" in their ethnically-diverse family.

"[Shiloh] looks like Brad. It’s funny because she’s almost going to be the outcast in the family because she’s blonde and blue-eyed," she said, via the Daily Mail.

After both of Jolie's interviews were published, many other publications found issues with Jolie referring to her daughter as an "outcast," and drawing comparisons between her and her other siblings.

Publications ran headlines that included: "Angelina has trouble loving boring Shiloh, calls her a blob."

However, upon reading Jolie's comments, her acknowledgment of Shiloh's privilege isn't a far-off opinion to have, and especially doesn't mean that she is cruel to any of her children.

Jolie has previously supported Shiloh while she questioned her sexuality.

In the years since Jolie's comments about Shiloh that garnered negative reactions from fans, the 'Maleficient' actress and her daughter have continued to make headlines.

In 2010, during an interview with Vanity Fair, via Today, Jolie and Shiloh were once again thrust under a microscope after Jolie addressed the young girl's recent fashion attire, and why she was starting to dress in clothes traditionally associated with male children.

The actress admitted that Shiloh, then 4, dressed "like a little dude."

"She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers."

While speaking to Reuters that same year, Jolie shared that she wasn't the kind of parent who would "force somebody to be something they are not."

"Children should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them because it is an important part of their growth,” she said.

“Society always has something to learn when it comes to the way we judge each other, label each other. We have far to go.”

