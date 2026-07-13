People Who Sleep Better With Their Pets In The Bed Usually Have 9 Distinct Traits

Whether or not you should sleep with your pet in bed might be one of the most polarizing questions we have to face as a society. There's really no right answer, but everyone still passionately defends their opinion.

Plenty of people swear by the benefits of letting their pets sleep with them, and it does promote better mental health and provide a feeling of security. They're probably more focused on the way it makes them feel more comfortable and helps them sleep a little easier, though. And it turns out that people who sleep better when their pets join them in bed have some unique characteristics.

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People have these traits when they sleep better with their pets in bed

1. They consider their pet to be their best friend

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Some pet owners see their furry friends as fun companions but don't really feel super close to them. Others are the exact opposite. Their pet is one of their closest confidantes and feels like a natural part of their family.

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This is the kind of person who's going to feel better sleeping next to their pet. Giving your pet a solid routine and making spending time together a priority are some of the best ways to strengthen your bond, so people who sleep with their pet in bed are probably going to grow even closer.

2. They feel responsible for being a caregiver

People who serve as caregivers under any circumstances certainly feel a lot of stress, but they also find purpose in the help they give. Taking care of another person is a bit more complicated than caring for a pet, but the same principles still apply.

All good pet owners want what's best for their animals, but some go above and beyond. They know they're responsible for their pet's well-being, almost in the way a parent would feel about their child. They want to give them the best of everything, including a spot in the bed.

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3. They don't lose their temper easily

Sleeping next to a pet may feel right to some people, but it's not always the most convenient choice. There's a pretty good chance that their pet will move or even make a noise at some point, so co-sleeping might not promise the most restful night.

These folks don't really worry about that, though. They know how to keep their anger from boiling over, so the occasional disruption isn't a big deal to them. They would never snap at their pet or kick them out of bed because they understand they just don't know any better.

4. They don't like to be alone

For those who live alone, the nights can be difficult. There's almost always something you can do to occupy your mind during the day, even if it's not particularly productive. But when it gets dark and you can't just stop by the closest coffee shop for some small talk, it's easy for loneliness to creep in.

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Pets are known for reducing feelings of loneliness and isolation, which could be extra beneficial at night. If someone knows they can reach out their hand and pet their furry friend when they wake up from a nightmare or hear one of those noises that isn't alarming but still unsettling, they'll feel like they have a support system there.

5. They're heavy sleepers

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Pets are bound to cause a disruption at some point during the night when they're in bed with their owners. To be fair, another human would probably do the same thing. So, if someone claims they actually sleep better with their pet, it must mean they're a really heavy sleeper to begin with.

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It might not seem like a big deal to be jostled awake by your dog rolling over every now and then, but there are reasons to be concerned. A pattern of disrupted sleep makes people feel stressed and sometimes even leads to poor physical health. Someone who feels better off with their pet in bed must be used to sleeping pretty deeply.

6. They want to feel safe

Dogs have long been praised for their protective instincts, which has led a lot of people to get guard dogs they can count on to warn them about danger, and possibly fight back, too. Walking down a sidewalk in the middle of a city at night would understandably feel safer with a dog by your side as well.

These benefits aren't limited to dogs, though. All pets decrease people's anxiety and stress levels. A kitten probably couldn't do much to defend their owner against a threat, but just knowing they're right there and feeling their presence can provide added security that quite literally helps someone sleep at night.

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7. They find comfort in sensory input

There's really no way for someone to avoid touching their pet during the night if they let them sleep in bed with them, which is a pro for some and a con for others. Some people are easily overstimulated by the things their senses pick up on, especially when they're trying to reach the most relaxed state possible.

Others will think that feeling the softness of their pet's fur or the warmth of their body is deeply comforting. Focusing on the texture of something you're touching is a well-known grounding technique and could easily be applied to a pet that you're cuddling.

8. They like sticking to a routine

Anyone who lets their pet sleep in bed with them knows that it's virtually impossible to keep sleeping after they wake up in the morning. Most pets aren't known for sleeping in on the weekend, which may sound frustrating, but could actually be a good thing.

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A consistent sleep schedule that includes waking up and going to bed at the same time every day helps people handle stress and get things done during the day. Having to stick to the schedule your pet has set will keep you on track until it's second nature to you, too.

9. They're affectionate

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Pets can't express love the same way that humans do, but they can tell that their owner loves them based on how they care for and treat them. Being petted or rubbed or hearing something in a soothing voice, and even making gentle eye contact can all signal to a pet that they're very loved.

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People who sleep better with their pets are probably most comfortable with this kind of physical affection. They don't mind being up close and personal with their pet and rubbing their back as they fall asleep. It's not just natural for them, but also calming and reassuring.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.