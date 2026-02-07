Cat Moms & Dads Usually Experience 4 Scientifically Proven Health Benefits

Cats aren't just cute as heck and friendly companions. Sure, they bring us laughter in the form of funny behavior often caught on video, but it turns out there are also several health benefits of having a cat.

For people who love cats, there's nothing cuter than watching funny cat videos on the internet. Or, if you have your kitty, it's a great relief to come home after a hard day and get snuggles (even if they pretend they don't like it). But the truth is, cat moms and dads are reaping some pretty amazing health benefits simply by taking care of these furry felines.

Advertisement

Here are 4 scientifically proven health benefits of having a cat:

1. Owning a cat can reduce your risk of having a heart attack

garetsworkshop | Shutterstock

According to an impressive 10-year study of more than 4,000 Americans, cat owners showed a 30 percent lower risk of death by heart attack than those who didn't have a feline companion. Participants had a lower heart rate, lower stress levels, and lower blood pressure.

Advertisement

Dr. Adnan Qureshi, senior author of the study, said, “For years we have known that psychological stress and anxiety are related to cardiovascular events, particularly heart attacks.” Qureshi said having pets probably helped to relieve stress. The researchers said that while dogs likely had a similar effect, there weren’t enough dog owners in the study to demonstrate it conclusively.

2. Cat owners are less likely to suffer from depression

Studies have found that cat owners are less likely to suffer from depression, high blood pressure, and high triglyceride and cholesterol levels, and they even have fewer doctor visits on average. People with dogs experienced the greatest health benefits, but pretty much any pet will do.

Licensed marriage and family therapist Cassandra Fallon said, "Having a cat has shown to have a positive impact on mental health, depression, and anxiety, for many reasons and in many ways." Cats can help owners combat feelings of loneliness by giving them a sense of purpose and companionship.

Advertisement

3. Cat purrs may promote healing and bone density

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

The cat's purr is even said to be therapeutic. According to research published in Scientific American, cats purr in a consistent pattern between 25 and 150 Hertz. This frequency helps promote healing and even bone density. Cat ladies take note. Having a happy cat makes your bones stronger.

If you find yourself the stereotypical cat lady, don't fret, because most of the information about them is untrue. Andrea Syrtash, a relationship expert and author, said, "The qualities that pets can bring out in humans: being happier, more relaxed, and more present, are all beneficial to bring into new relationships with humans.” So, take notes; not only are you happier, but you make an even better partner as well.

Advertisement

4. Cats help patients with different ailments in unique ways

garetsworkshop | Shutterstock

Even WebMD noted that Alzheimer's patients have fewer outbursts if they have a pet, and pet owners with AIDS are less likely to suffer from depression. Additionally, people with high blood pressure can navigate stressful situations better, and heart attack patients who have pets survive longer.

Advertisement

Thanks, kitty! Now go curl up with your furry friends, give them some yummy treats, and thank them for the happy and healthy life you'll have together.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness.

Advertisement