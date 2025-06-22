Dad Shares Receipt Showing Cost Of ‘Princess Breakfast’ At Disneyland With His Family Of 5 — ‘Almost Spit Out My Coffee’

Disneyland is often called the most magical place on Earth. It's known for fun, whimsy, and, of course, the princesses. Guests even have the option to dine with the princesses through the Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures. One father wanted to treat his family to this experience, but was astounded when he received the bill.

A father shared his receipt showing the shocking cost of the 'Princess Breakfast' at Disneyland.

Dad John Tolkien posted a picture of his receipt on X, showing the grand total of $937.65, including a $150 tip. His caption reads, "'Princess Breakfast' at Disneyland with my kids. Almost spit out my coffee."

“Princess Breakfast” at Disneyland with my kids. Almost spit out my coffee pic.twitter.com/05iO8AeCJ2 — John “Rock & Roll” Tolkien (@jrockandrollt) June 16, 2025

Tolkien clarified in the comments that he wasn't the one who booked the breakfast, and hadn't looked at the prices before the experience. He admitted that he expected the total to be "about half" of what it was, and noted that their bill included five meals and one alcoholic beverage.

The official Disneyland website says that the hefty price tag includes a three-course breakfast at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and features "enchanting encounters with some favorite Disney Princesses." According to the website, the experience costs $142 per person, not including tax or tip.

Though the price was more than he expected, Tolkien said he and his family still had a good time.

In response to a comment asking how the experience was overall, Tolkien stated, "It was fun, the food was probably 7/10, service was attentive and enthusiastic, princesses were all trained pro actresses and spent a lot of time with the kids. I enjoyed it."

Still, many commenters struggled to believe that the experience could possibly be worth the money. "You’re a great dad for doing this…better than I’ll ever be," one user wrote.

Though commenters were divided on whether to feel sorry for the father or shame him for not checking the price ahead of time, some blamed Disney for significant price increases. "Sorry you experienced that sticker shock," another user wrote. "Disney got really greedy about 15 years ago. My family and I stopped going."

Once considered the dream family vacation, many have lost interest in visiting Disney parks because of the unreasonable prices.

According to NerdWallet, "The average cost for a family of four to Disney World can easily top $6,000 for a seven-night trip, and that’s if you’re a frugal traveler." This total is based on items like park tickets, on-property hotel room rates, food at park restaurants, and additional activities like tours.

The costs only go up from there, especially if you prefer to pay for convenience or special services. Lightning Lane passes, character meals, and better on-property hotels can drive the total well up into five figures.

In a Reddit thread discussing the price increases at Disney parks, many claimed that the cost far outweighs the value and customer service. One commenter wrote, "Service is awful, prices are higher, guests are entitled, children aren’t parented. It goes on and on."

Still, Tolein doesn't regret the outrageously expensive breakfast. "Kids enjoyed it," he wrote, "so I think it was worth it."

