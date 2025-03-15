Mom Forbids Daughter From Going On Disney Vacation With Her Dad Because He Won't Take Her 5 Half-Siblings

A father’s request to take his daughter to Disneyland during her school spring break was shut down by the girl’s mother. According to the mom, she asked her baby daddy if he would also be willing to take his daughter’s five half-siblings who are not biologically related to him.

Naturally, he refused, citing that their daughter’s siblings were not his kids. The mom then forbade their daughter from going on the trip at all. She argued that if only one of her children had the opportunity to go, then no one should go.

The mom said her daughter couldn't go to Disneyland with her dad because he wouldn’t take her five half-siblings.

The mom, Courtney, took to TikTok to share her version of events. According to her, her daughter’s father informed her that he wanted to surprise their daughter by taking her to Disneyland for five days during her spring break. As he listed off things he was going to do for her ahead of the trip, like getting her park outfits and new bathing suits, Courtney noticed that he had failed to mention anything about their daughter’s other five siblings from a different relationship.

“I'm thinking, wait, just her? Because she has five other siblings,” the mom said. When she asked her daughter’s father if he was planning on bringing her other children, he replied, “No, they aren’t my kids.”

Courtney could not help but feel insulted on behalf of her other children. “We were together for years. He was their stepfather,” she said. “You're gonna take your daughter to Disneyland and not take her siblings?” To spare the feelings of her other kids, Courtney refused to let her daughter's father take her to Disneyland. “She's not going unless her siblings can go, period.”

While the mom clearly believed she was doing right by her kids, many viewers believed she was harming her daughter.

“Why should your daughter lose out on spending time with her father? The other siblings are not his responsibility,” one TikTok user commented. “That's very selfish on your behalf. Your daughter shouldn't miss out and as harsh as it is he isn't responsible for your other kids,” another noted.

As the commenter pointed out, yes, it's harsh, but the little girl's dad is not responsible for those five other kids. Sure, it might be a hard conversation to have with them, but these issues will continue to come up through their lives. It's time for this mom to sit down and talk to the kids about the fact that their biological dads have different economic statuses.

Basically, Courtney should not punish her daughter because her dad can take her to Disney, while her other kids' dads cannot.

The dad has no obligation to take his daughter's half-siblings on vacation with them.

It costs $50 a day to purchase Disneyland park tickets for children ages 3 to 9, and can be anywhere from $104 to $200 for anyone older. Not to mention the money the dad would have to spend on meals, souvenirs, and hotel room fees for six children.

“This is why I say it's very important who you have kids with, because you can't expect the father to treat all the kids the same when they're not his,” TikToker Melissa responded to Courtney in her own video. “They're only gonna take care of their kids in situations like this.”

She also suggested that if Courtney was truly heartbroken for her other children, she could have easily contributed financially for all of them to go to Disneyland or take them on vacation somewhere else while their sister was with her dad. “Her daughter has to suffer, except now she can't relive the memory of going to Disney with her dad again,” Melissa added.

Even if Courtney's daughter’s father may have played an active role in her other children’s lives and genuinely loves them, it does not mean he should be obligated to take six kids to Disney on his own. If he wants to make a lasting memory with his daughter during a one-on-one trip, then they should both be entitled to that.

