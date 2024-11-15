Woman Uncovers Disney's 'Biggest Scam' While Trying To Buy Matching Christmas Pajamas

While shopping for matching Christmas pajamas at the World of Disney store, a woman named Amanda Longacre couldn't help but notice different price tags on nearly identical sets.

Now, she is calling out Disney for the “biggest scam” she has ever encountered and shedding light on the pink tax, which specifically targets female shoppers.

The woman called out Disney for a $20 difference in matching men's and women's Christmas pajama sets.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 330,000 times, Longacre, while shopping at the World of Disney store in Orlando, came across matching men's and women's Christmas pajamas.

Advertisement

The only visible difference between the two sets was the men's pair featured a Mickey Mouse face with a Santa hat embroidered at the top while the women’s featured Minnie Mouse. Then she looked at the price tags.

The men’s pajamas were priced at $39.99, while the women’s were priced at $59.99.

Advertisement

“Why the heck is there a $20 difference? This is the biggest scam and the biggest pink tax I have ever seen yet,” Longacre said.

The woman claimed the price difference was an example of the 'pink tax' marketing scheme, in which women's products cost more than identical men's products.

The price differences in the pink tax aren’t actual taxes but rather a form of gender-based pricing seen across various products.

A 1994 analysis of a proposed and later passed law in California found that women were paying $1,351 more per year for similar products and services compared to men.

Advertisement

Some companies argue that they price items marketed toward women more due to additional features in manufacturing, such as softer materials and more intricate designs. However, these differences are often minor and are not a justification for price differences.

In reality, the differences usually lie in packaging and advertising language. In the case of the matching Disney pajamas, it's likely the cost to manufacture the men's pair was higher in volume of material alone.

If you're scratching your head, you're not alone.

Advertisement

Others agreed with the woman that the $20 price difference was excessive and shared their own stories of being pink-taxed.

“I wanted a pterodactyl costume for Halloween and found a cute onesie on Amazon. The women’s was $89 and ‘form-fitting’ the men’s was $39 and had more material! It was the exact same design and company!” one TikTok user commented.

“They do this with baby items, too. Went to buy a baby bouncer with Minnie Mouse on it, and it was $25 more than the exact same one that had Mickey,” another shared.

Disney is no stranger to charging consumers ridiculous amounts for its products and services (check out this $25 pen).

Advertisement

However, since it is such a beloved brand, some people are willing to pay even if it means they are being pink-taxed, and Disney takes full advantage of that fact!

Who wouldn’t want matching Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas pajama sets?!

Pssst... you didn't hear it from me, but Walmart also offers matching holiday sets for the whole family, and some even feature Mikey Mouse. And the best part? The adult jammies are priced the same for both men and women.

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.