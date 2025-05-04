Mom Criticized For Taking 'Deserted' Wheelchair At Disney For Her Daughter Who Was Tired Of Walking

A mom is facing backlash after she took an unoccupied wheelchair that she did not own or rent. While walking through Disney World, she came across the chair and decided it would be great for her daughter, who was tired from a long day of walking.

Needless to say, her careless act caused quite a stir online, especially after she bragged about taking the "deserted" mobility device. People were quick to point out that the wheelchair had a rightful owner who could’ve desperately needed it.

A mom said she found a ‘deserted’ wheelchair at Disney and decided to take it for her tired but able-bodied daughter.

The mom originally shared the photo of her daughter sitting in the wheelchair on a Disney Passholders Facebook group, along with the story of how she came across it. Thanks to the magic of the internet, the image and her tall tale made their way onto several social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit.

“My baby walked about 15 miles. We found a deserted wheelchair on our way out to the exit and I ended up wheeling the sweet girl out,” she wrote.

The mom also decided to commemorate her questionable decision and asked a Disney photographer to take a picture of the little girl, who looks to be around 10 years old, sitting in the wheelchair in front of Cinderella’s castle. While the mom clearly believed that the wheelchair was left abandoned and didn’t belong to anyone, others noted differently.

People were quick to point out that the wheelchair was likely someone’s personal chair that they brought to the park.

Whether the chair was a rental, which it didn't appear to be, or someone's personal property, it was not hers to take, and commenters had a lot to say. “Meanwhile someone who limped to buy their granddaughter a bubble machine came back to find a missing wheelchair,” one Redditor commented. “Adandoned wheelchair? No, this is called theft,” another noted.

Others pointed out that the wheelchair was likely parked outside of a restroom or a ride queue, which is not only standard practice in the parks, but just like with strollers, it's part of the park's honor system — if it's not yours, leave it where it is.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Anyone who owns a wheelchair knows how pricey they can be. According to BraunAbility, a manual wheelchair that is meant for everyday use could cost you between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on the features.

The wheelchair user likely faced a very painful journey out of the park that included spending far more on their already expensive Disney trip than they planned. All while someone who didn't need it took their chair for a photo op, and because they were tired.

While walking through Disney parks, you can expect to see strollers, wheelchairs, and ECV scooters parked throughout the property.

Scooters and wheelchairs don’t always fit in restrooms, crowded restaurants, and attractions, and people may opt to leave them outside. This doesn’t mean that they are “abandoning" them.

You wouldn’t take someone’s parked stroller for your kids who were tired of walking. The same applies to wheelchairs! Hopefully, the mom realized her mistake, and the chair was returned to its rightful owner!

