Parents Lash Out At Disneyland’s Evil Queen For Being Too In Character — ‘You’re Not An Evil Queen You’re Just Ugly’

One of the most magical parts of visiting Disney parks is getting to meet all of your favorite characters from the movies in the flesh! From princesses and classic characters like Mickey Mouse to some of the most notorious villains, you can truly run into anyone on the streets of Disney.

Remember though, not every character you come into contact with will be nice. After all, the evil queen is called evil for a reason. Yet one family was perturbed when they met Snow White's nemesis, chastising her for staying in character.

The parents lashed out at the evil queen for being too in-character at Disneyland.

Serena Moran, another Disneyland guest, witnessed the tense interaction between a couple with their kids and a cast member portraying the evil queen from "Snow White."

She recorded the exchange and later posted it on TikTok with the caption, "Couple gets mad at the evil queen for being the evil queen." The video has since been viewed over 6 million times.

The video begins with the couple in question already upset with the evil queen after she made a snide comment about the woman needing more make-up (in character of course!)

While the woman berated the queen, even claiming that she tried to “run her over with her kids,” her husband can be heard yelling, “You’re not an evil queen; you’re just ugly!”

Eventually, the evil queen and Snow White, who was by her side, had enough of the family’s obnoxious behavior and strolled off together away from the couple and the other guests.

“You’re very grumpy!” Snow White told them before walking off.

Most people online had the queen’s back, insisting that the couple were the ones with the ugly attitude.

“They’re so entitled. The evil queen is just playing her role,” one TikTok user commented.

“Do they even know how Disneyland works??” another user asked.

Others online shared their own stories of interacting with villains at Disney parks and how their devotion to their characters was a core memory for them.

“After I got married we went to Disneyland and wore the ‘Just Engaged’ pin," one commenter shared. "All the characters and employees congratulated us but Cruella looked us up and down and said ‘Engaged? Eww.’ It’s been 15 years and it’s a core memory."

“I'm never gonna forget when I dropped my earring in front of the evil queen and when I bent down to pick it up she said, ‘Yes, bow peasant.’ I was so excited!” another user wrote.

Disneyland cast members are required to stay in character.

Disney is all about making the magic of movies come alive, and to do so, cast members must stay in character. After all, the evil queen wouldn't be a convincing evil queen if she acted like Snow White or Ariel.

According to Disney Dose, the parks refer to this as "protecting the magic." All actors are required to "stay immersed in their role at all times." This means using "themed language," responding to guests in character only, and, yes, being mean if the character demands it.

Even if they weren't required to stay in character, having the villains give you an evil attitude is all part of the fun when you’re at Disney. Most people would love to have the opportunity to have the evil queen give them some snark!

If you’re going to take a fictional character’s actions to heart, it is probably best to stay away from the Disney parks and allow other guests the chance to see some of their favorite villains. You can always watch "Snow White" at home, where the evil queen won’t pop out and tell you how to apply your make-up!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.