Sure, the plots of Disney movies are great — but what makes the films even more iconic are the impossibly catchy Disney songs featured throughout each movie.

The company has dished out tons upon tons of amazing note-hitting, body-shaking, life-lifting songs through their entertaining and touching movies.

That's not to say there aren't some flops here and there among even the greatest Disney films, like “Heigh Ho” from Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs or, even worse, “What Makes The Red Man Red?” from Peter Pan.

Those songs are surely as annoying as they are offensive to a modern ear. Not Disney’s best for sure.

So, how do you make a playlist with the best of the best Disney songs without hitting one of those speed bumps? You look right here! We gathered a list of the best songs Disney has to offer.

So pull up your favorite music app and get ready to create the most epic Disney songs playlist for the kid in everyone.

76 Best Disney Songs of All Time

1. “Part of Your World” — The Little Mermaid

Written By: Howard Ashman and Alan Menken

This song of longing Ariel sings in her secrete grotto was sung by Jodie Benson in G Major.

2. “Let it Go” — Frozen

Written By: Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez

This song sparked so much buzz, thanks in large part to Idina Menzel's incomparable pipes, and became every little girl (and some boys) favorite self-love anthem!

3. “When Will My Life Begin” — Tangled

Written By: Alan Menken and Glenn Slater

This song really digs into the fact that Repunzel didn't really have a life. It also shows you how much you can do in a day! But we all can relate to being stuck inside for the long term. We feel you, girl!

4. “For The First Time In Forever” — Frozen

Written By: Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez

This song resembles being locked up like Repunzel's song above. Anna finally gets to go beyond the gates of the palace and as she says be "completely free."

5. “Kiss The Girl” — The Little Mermaid

Written By: Howard Ashman and Alan Menken

I mean who doesn't like a romantic canoe ride on the water? Sebastian, the crab, sings a persuasive love song trying to get Prince Eric to kiss Ariel.

6. “How Far I’ll Go” — Moana

Written By: Mark Mancini and Lin-Manuel Miranda

According to Spotify, this is the most played Disney song on the app. The song took off after its release back in 2016 and has kept hold of its listeners since!

7. “Circle of Life” — The Lion King

Written By: Sir Elton John and Tim Rice

This classic Disney song really sparks a feeling of warmness and peace within yourself.

8. “Love is an Open Door” — Frozen

Written By: husband and wife duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez

Honestly, this song gets you rooting for Prince Hans... too bad he ends up being a jerk. You deserve better, Anna!

9. “A Whole New World” — Aladdin

Written By: Alan Menken and Tim Rice

This adorable ballad sung by Brad Kane and Lea Salonga ended up being the 1992 animated movie's theme song.

10. “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” — Toy Story

Written By: Randy Newman

This one is arguably the best friendship song Disney has ever released.

11. “Almost There” — The Princess and The Frog

Written By: Randy Newman

With a Broadway singer at the helm, "Almost There" became an Iconic "you can make your dreams come true" anthem to hundreds of girls. The song is incredibly catching with pop and jazz vibes through and through.

12. “You’ll Be In My Heart” — Tarzan

Written By:Phil Collins

This song was originally written by Phil Collins as a lullaby for his daughter. I mean, how cute is that?

13. “Colors of The Wind” — Pocahontas

Written By: Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz

This Disney song has one of the best messages in it: that not everything is the way that it seems and we must always look deeper. A literal chef's kiss kind of song.

14. “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” — The Lion King

Written By: Sir Elton John and Tim Rice

The song begins and ends with Simba's two friends worried this love will bring an end to their carefree days. It won the 1995 Academy Award for Best Original Song.

15. “Under The Sea” — The Little Mermaid

Written By: Howard Ashman and Alan Menken

The amazing full-out show-stopping song in "The Little Mermaid" made everyone want to live under the sea.

16. “Be Our Guest” — Beauty and The Beast

Written By: Howward Ashman and Alan Menken

Another one of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's epic songs that wow the audience with spectacular lyrics, catchy rhythm and Angela Lansbury's jolly welcoming voice. "Be Our Guest" goes down as one of the most amazing show songs to exist.

17. “Just Around The Riverbend” — Pocahontas

Written By: Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz

We love a dilemma, and Pochantas has a big one in this song. Should she marry or follow her dreams?

18. “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” — Mulan

Written By: Matthew Wilder, David Zippel, and Stephen Schwartz

Okay, so this song is a little problematic but we cannot deny the catchy tune and shirtless shang. Can we?

19. “Poor Unfortunate Souls” — The Little Mermaid

Written By: Howard Ashman and Alan Menken

One of the best Disney villain songs ever! It was sung by Pat Carroll.

20. “The Bare Necessities” — The Jungle Book

Written By: Terry Gilkinson

The Disney classic is a jazz tune that follows Baloo and Mowgli as Baloo teaches the jungle child how to live life.

21. “Into The Unknown” — Frozen 2

Written By: Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez

This song became the theme for Frozen 2.

22. “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” — The Lion King

Written By: Sir Elton John and Tim Rice

The song follows young Simba as he explains all the things he'll be able to do as king. Since he's a child they are all very trivial things like no one telling him what to do.

23. “Reflection” — Mulan

Written By: Matthew Wilder and David Zippel

Another one of Disney's heartbreaking ballads. The song follows Mulan as she struggles with being herself while also making her family proud.

24. “I’ve Got A Dream” — Tangled

Written By: Alan Menken and Glenn Slater

The song is a list of dreams many of the thugs in the pub had but gave up on. Most will surprise you.

25. “Strangers Like Me” — Tarzan

Written By: Phil Collins

The song is about Tarzan learning about his kind from Jane and her father.

26. “A Girl Worth Fighting For” — Mulan

Written By: Matthew Wilder and David Zippel

The song is about why the soldiers are fighting to protect their country. It's a bit laughable which is why it made the list.

27. “I See The Light” — Tangled

Written By: Alan Menken and Glenn Slater

This song is accompanied by one of the most enchanting backdrops. "I See The Light" is a beautiful love ballad where both characters are realizing that they are falling for each other and it's literally the cutest thing.

28. “Hakuna Matata” — The Lion King

Written By: Elton John and Tim Rice

This song introduced audiences to the beloved characters, Timon and Pumbaa. It encourages us to not worry so much all the time but to kick back, relax, and enjoy life.

29. “Try Everything” — Zootopia

Written By: Sia, Tor Hermansen, and Mikkel Eriksen

This is the song you need to bop to when you are about to try something new for the first time! It's sung by the ever-impressive Shakira.

30. “Friend Like Me” — Aladdin

Written By: Alan Menken and Howard Ashman

Originally performed by the late Robin Williams, the genie shows Aladdin all he could ever want.

31. “He’s A Tramp” — Lady and The Tramp

Written By: Randy Newman

This song again has a cool jazz vibe to it and is the way we get a background on Tramp's character.

32. “Friends on the Other Side” — The Princess and The Frog

Written By: Randy Newman

The New Orleans Voodoo Man has bars with this sinister plot hatched in the upbeat jazz song.

33. “Remember Me” — CoCo

Written By: Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez

This song consists of many Spanish music styles and has an incredibly heartwrenching message of remembering us when we are gone.

34. “One Jump Ahead” — Aladdin

Written By: Alan Menken and Tim Rice

This catchy tune hooks us within the very first five minutes of the movie where Aladdin is introduced as a street rat who has to steal to stay alive.

35. “Lost in the Woods” — Frozen 2

Written By: Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez

Finally, Ana's love interest gets a strong ballad. Yep, this song is all about Christoph and his feelings showing that yes, men have them and should talk about it.

36. “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo” — Cinderella

Written By: Al Hoffman, Mack David, and Jerry Livingston

This classic Disney song balances very closely on the line between being catchy and annoying. It really depends on your mood, it could be a fun bop or an irritating mess.

37. “When Can I See You Again” — Wreck-It-Ralph

Written By: Adam Young, Matt Thiessen, and Brian Lee

The end credit song for "Wreck-It-Ralph" was sung by the band Owl City.

38. “Beauty and The Beast” — Beauty and The Beast

Written By: Howard Ashman and Alan Menken

The title song is an award-winning piece of art. It won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song at the 49th Golden Globe Awards in January 1992

39. “Go The Distance” — Hercules

Written By: Alan Menken and David Zippel

This song is a real confidence booster that encourages us that we can do anything if we set our minds to it.

40. “Prince Ali” — Aladdin

Written By: Alan Menken and Howard Ashman

This song lets the Genie explain all that he's done to make Aladdin a prince while boosting him up to the subjects of Agrabah.

41. “He Mele No Lilo” — Lilo & Stitch

Written By: Alan Silvestri and Mark Keali'i Ho'omalu

This song uses a lot of the Hawaiian culture creating an authentic sound to the song.

42. “Two Worlds” — Tarzan

Written By: Phil Collins

Every time I watch "Tarzan" I cry during this song. It's just so sad what happens and the song really emphasizes the ambiance of it.

43. “Out There” — The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Written By Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz

This song describes how Quasimodo is feeling being locked up and how he dreams of being among people.

44. “If I Didn’t Have You” — Monsters Inc.

Written by Randy Newman

This song gives "You've Got A Friend In Me" its run for its title as the best friend song. I still think Toy Story has it beat but it was a really hard decision.

45. “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” — Hercules

Written By: Alan Menken and David Zippel

We all have been a Meg before. Falling for someone when we don't want to. We get it, girl, we've been there.

46. “Dig a Little Deeper” — The Princess and The Frog

Written By: Randy Newman

This song encourages us to look inside ourselves to truly find what we want in life.

47. “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” — Lilo & Stitch

Written By: Alan Silvestri and Mark Keali'i Ho'omalu

The song combines English and Hawaiian language to create a fun and inclusive upbeat song to showcase a family outing.

48. “Zero to Hero” — Hercules

Written By: Alan Menken and David Zippel

This song describes how Hercules is becoming a hero through feats of great strength and courage while also creating a market for himself. Thanks, Capitalism. But seriously, I want the action figure.

49. “Belle” — Beauty and The Beast

Written By: Howard Ashman and Alan Menken

I love a song that has an entire village talking about how one girl is weird.

But in all seriousness, the song does convey the exposition in a cool way. She's different, Gatson likes her, she doesn't fit in. We get a good concept of what is going on in this world from this song alone.

50. “All is Found” — Frozen 2

Written By: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

This song is like a cool and kind of creepy lullaby. But it's so awesome you have to listen to it.

51. “Something There” — Beauty and The Beast

Written By: Howard Ashman and Alan Menken

This song shows you how you can never trust first impressions.

52. “So This is Love” — Cinderella

Written By: Jerry Livingston, Al Hoffman, and Mack David

This song follows Prince Charming and Cinderella during the night of the ball as they fall in love. You know, in one night. The song is both calming and romantic.

53. “I Am Moana” — Moana

Written By: Mark Mancina, Opetaia Foa’i, and Lin-Manuel Miranda

This song is about knowing who you are and that with confidence in yourself you can do anything.

54. “Cruella de Vil” — 101 Dalmatians

Written By: Bill Lee

This song is just super fun and catchy to sing. Roger ends up writing the lyrics as Cruella comes to visit the family.

55. “Candle on The Water” — Pete’s Dragon

Written By: Al Kasha and Joel Hirschhorn

A beautiful love ballad about being patient and waiting for your love to come home. The song implies that Nora will be what brings her fiance home to her who has been lost at sea for a year. The song encourages people to never give up on love.

56. “Barking at the Moon” — Bolt

Written By: John Powell and Jenny Lewis

Barking at the moon is a great song that plays over the film when Bolt is trying to get back to his person Penny but ultimately ends up learning how to be a normal dog.

57. “That’s How You Know” — Enchanted

Written By: Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz

This song explains the little things you should do to let that certain person in your life know you love them.

58. “The Gospel Truth” — Hercules

Written By: Alan Menken and David Zippel

A great song to introduce the movie. This song is a little bit like "Belle" in that you get the backstory and background information in order to understand the movie. I love it when Disney uses songs to do that instead of voiceovers.

59. “Hellfire” — The Huntchback of Notre Dame

Written By: Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz

An intimate villain song that kind of makes you need a shower after listening to it. It's that uncomfortable. Which makes it great because you are supposed to feel what Judge Claude Frollo is feeling, which is extremely uncomfortable.

60. “Why Should I Worry” — Oliver and Company

Written By: Dan Hartman and Charlie Midnight

This is such a great song by Billy Joel that describes life as a stray dog but in a light positive way.

61. “I2I" — A Goofy Movie

Written By: Patrick DeRemer and Roy Freeland

This song is from an underappreciated father-son movie Disney put out in 1995.

62. “Arabian Nights” — Aladdin

Written By: Alan Menken and Howard Ashman

"Arabian Nights" has a very mystical ambiance to the song almost as if it is pulling us into the desert of Agrabah.

63. “That’s All I Need” — The Lion King 1 ½

Written By: Tim Rice

Scurry, sniff, flinch ends up being in your head for hours after listening to it. Timon ends up making a song out of the orders he was given for being a good lookout.

64. “Touch The Sky” — Brave

Written By: Alex Mandel and Mark Andrews

This song was heavily influenced by Scottish/Gaelic music as the theme for the movie "Brave" which follows Merida who wants to change her fate.

65. “Ma Belle Evangeline” — The Princess and The Frog

Written By: Randy Newman

This song is such a sweet and wholesome love ballad between a firefly and a star.

66. “Be Prepared” — The Lion King

Written By: Tim Rice and composer Elton John

This song came under scrutiny a few years again when the live-action version came out since it has some clear allusions and references to Nazi Germany and Hitler. Unfortunately, the song is a complete bop.

67. “Down to The Sea” — The Little Mermaid 2

Written By: Michael Silversher and Patricia Silversher

This song is the introduction to "The Little Mermaid 2" which is sung during Ariel's daughter, Melody's, christening.

68. “Trashin’ The Camp” — Tarzan

Written By: Phil Collins

This is the song that is getting the kids to bang on pots and pans to create music from everyday things just like the gorillas do in the camp.

69. “Like Other Girls” — Mulan 2

Written By: Jeanine Tesori and Scott Erickson

The song showcases how princesses have a hard life since they have so many rules and duties to comply with. The princesses through the song discuss what they would do if they were like other girls and not just princesses.

70. “When She Loved Me” — Toy Story 2

Written By: Randy Newman

Crack out the tissues because this song is a tearjerker. It tells the story of how Jessie was abandoned by her kid when she grew up.

71. “We Are One” — The Lion King 2

Written By: Marty Panzer, Thomas Snow, and Jack Feldman

This song is essentially Simba trying to teach his daughter that everyone and everything is connected making them all one and that they must take care of each other.

72. “Carried Me With You” — Onward

Written By: Brandi Carlile

This song from "Onward" is a great way to end the movie because e it was all about brotherhood and family and the song suggests that no matter where someone goes you can always have them with you.

73. “Mother Knows Best” — Tangled

Written By: Glenn Slater

This song is a basic example of how Mother Gothel has manipulated Repunzel into never going outside of her tower. Though it's put on an upbeat tempo making it seem like a cutesy song about a mom looking after her daughter the lyrics really show you how this is a manipulation tactic.

74. “Lesson Number One” — Mulan 2

Written By: Jeanine Tesori and Scott Erickson

This song has a great moment where there are overlays and beautiful harmonies laid down that put the song on this list. During the song, Mulan teaches the village children that to be brave you must first be gentle.

75. “I Remember” — The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning

Written By: James Dooley

Disney's "Ariel's Beginning", more commonly known as "The Little Mermaid 3," was the prequel story that went straight to DVD. The one song that stands out is "I Remember," which is the realization Ariel has that she remembers a time where things were good and happy and music filled the sea, which was when her mother was alive.

76. "When You Wish Upon A Star" — Pinnochio

Written By: Leigh Harline and Ned Washington

This song, which won the Academy Award for Best Original in 1939, became so synonymous with Walt Disney's entire catalogue and many theme parks around the world, many probably have no idea it was written for Pinnochio and sung by Cliff Edwards as Jiminy Cricket.

Deauna Nunes is an assistant editor who covers pop culture and news and entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter and on Instagram.