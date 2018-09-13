The 50 Best Songs About Loving Yourself

'Cause if you can't love yourself...

When I was a kid, I couldn't stand the music my parents put on when they were driving us places.

"Every song is about either about loving a girl or loving a car," I'd gripe as my parents chuckled. And to be fair to me, I wasn't far off.

Most of the music we know is about love of one type or another, be it love for our families, our partner, the person we wish was our partner, the person who once was our partner, or yes, the love we feel for a fine piece of automotive engineering.

But what about songs about being, and therefore loving, yourself?

While songs can heal our hearts when they are broken, help us celebrate the love we feel for others, it is the power of music to actually help us better love ourselves that has always been the most special to me.

Because yes, boys are cool (and so are cars), but I spend so much of my time worrying about boys already, so why can't I have just one rad playlist that's about building myself back up, making myself feel good, and celebrating the love I have for me?

I decided to go ahead and find the 50 best songs with lyrics about loving being yourself to celebrate our love for ... well, ourselves.

The videos and song lyrics below will keep you feeling motivated and positive, allowing your inner confidence and self-love shine on through, even when times are rough.

1. "Big Girl" by Mika

Are you a BBW with a case of the blues because society doesn't appreciate you? Well fret not, Mika appreciates you, and he wrote this amazing song about you.

Big girl, you are beautiful!

Walks into the room

Feels like a big balloon

Big girl you are beautiful!

2. "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga

When you're struggling with who you really are, it can be a difficult time. Lady Gaga's power-house ode to self-love is down right anthemic!

There's nothing wrong with loving who you are, she said

'Cause he made you perfect, babe

So hold your head up girl and you'll go far

Listen to me when I say

I'm beautiful in my way

'Cause God makes no mistakes

I'm on the right track, baby I was born this way

3. "Beautiful" by Christina Aguilera

Show me a human being who can listen to this one all the way through without joining in at the chorus and I'll show you a dirty liar. You are beautiful, Xtina knows it, and so should you!

I am beautiful, no matter what they say

Words can't bring me down

I am beautiful, in every single way

Yes words can't bring me down

Oh no, so don't you bring me down today

4. "Milkshake" by Kelis

Sometimes, songs about self-love are beautiful and proud and pure. Other times, they are about how fly your hot self really is.

My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard

And they're like, it's better than yours

Damn right, it's better than yours

I can teach you, but I have to charge

5. "Try" by Cobie Caillat

Sometimes putting on the right clothing and makeup can feel like a losing game. This soothing tune reminds you that you're beautiful whether or not you doll yourself up.

You don't have to try so hard

You don't have to, give it all away

You just have to get up, get up, get up, get up

You don't have to change a single thing

6. "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift

It doesn't matter what people say about you — let it roll off your back! That's Swift's message here and it's catchy as heck.

'Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play

And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate

Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

I shake it off, I shake it off

7. "Bulletproof" by La Roux

This is a song about growing wiser with time. Let La Roux get you onto the dance floor and feeling powerful!

Been there, done that, messed around

I'm having fun, don't put me down

I'll never let you sweep me off my feet

This time, baby, I'll be bulletproof

8. "Secrets" by Mary Lambert

We all have secrets that we've been taught by society to keep under wraps. In this track Mary Lambert celebrates hers, and you should celebrate your own too!

They tell us from the time we're young

To hide the things that we don't like about ourselves

Inside ourselves

I know I'm not the only one who spent so long attempting to be someone else

Well I'm over it

9. "Stronger" by Kelly Clarkson

This song is one we've all hard a million times. But if you ever find yourself feeling tired and defeated it's still guaranteed to help you get back up and keep fighting.

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger

Stand a little taller

Doesn't mean I'm lonely when I'm alone

What doesn't kill you makes a fighter

Footsteps even lighter

Doesn't mean I'm over 'cause you're gone

10. "Feeling Myself" by Nicki Minaj featuring Beyoncé

Feeling down, sad, depressed, and insecure? Ladies and gentlemen, Minaj and Knowles to boost you back up where you belong.

Changed the game with that digital drop

Know where you was when that digital popped

I stopped the world

Male or female, it make no difference

I stop the world, world stop

Carry on

11. "You Should See Me In A Crown" by Billie Eilish

Being told you're pretty is nice and all, but knowing you run this town regardless is where it's at, baby.

You say

Come over baby

I think you're pretty

I'm okay

I'm not your baby

If you think I'm pretty

You should see me in a crown

I'm gonna run this nothing town

Watch me make 'em bow

One by one by, one

One by one by

12. "Dancing Queen" by Abba

Sometimes words aren't necessary to make you feel better. Sometimes what you really need is music.

You can dance, you can jive

Having the time of your life

Ooh, see that girl

Watch that scene

Digging the dancing queen

13. "Hold on" by Alabama Shakes

Sometimes it's easy to remind yourself that you can make it through another day. Sometimes you need some sultry singing to remind you that you can make it through.

So, bless my heart and bless my mind

I got so much to do, I ain't got much time

So, must be someone up above

Saying, Come on, girl

Yeah, you got to get back up

14. "Explode" by Big Freedia

It is categorically impossible to feel bad about yourself while listening to New Orleans bounce. Ergo, the Queen of the genre herself, Big Freedia.

Make it explode when you shake it round

And when you drop it you gon' shake the ground

Tick tock I'ma count it down

I got the bomb

15. "Good As Hell" by Lizzo

Lizzo is the queen of loving yourself for being yourself if ever a queen was crowned. Pay heed to her reminder that there's little a good toss of the hair can't rectify.

Come now, come dry your eyes

You know you a star, you can touch the sky

I know that it's hard but you have to try

If you need advice, let me simplify

If he don't love you anymore

Just walk your fine a— out the door

I do my hair toss, check my nails

Baby how you feelin'?

Feeling good as hell

16. "Pushover" by Etta James

There's nothing more frustrated than being underestimated... unless you factor in being underestimated by a dumb ex! Etta knows your pain, and she also knows that you rock.

You took me for a pushover

Oh you thought I was a pushover

Whoa I'm not a pushover

17. "Hey Leonardo" by Blessid Union of Souls

This song might be a love song, but there's more to it. This is a song that celebrates the weirdness that makes us who we are.

She likes me for me

Not because I hang with Leonardo

Or that guy who played in Fargo

I think his name is Steve

18. "Get Happy" by Erin McKeown

This is old school song presented here by a killer songstress. It's hard to be unhappy once by the time the chorus drops in.

Pack up your troubles and just get happy

Ya better chase all your cares away

Sing Hallelujah, come on get happy

Get ready for the judgment day

19. "Extraordinary Machine" by Fiona Apple

We are all amazing people, and we all contain multitudes. Fiona sings about what makes her strong, and chances are you'll relate.

If there was a better way to go then it would find me

I can't help it, the road just rolls out behind me

Be kind to me, or treat me mean

I'll make the most of it, I'm an extraordinary machine

20. "7 Rings" by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande owns her self love like she owns the stage. This song is the perfect bop for when you need a reminder that there's no shame in loving the results of your own hard work.

My wrist, stop watchin', my neck is flossy

Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin'

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it

I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (yeah)

21. "You Don't Own Me" by Grace

It's important to remember where you end and a partner begins. Let this anthem blast so the streets know you're your own woman.

You don't own me

Don't try to change me in any way

You don't own me

Don't tie me down 'cause I'd never stay

I don't tell you what to say

I don't tell you what to do

So just let me be myself

That's all I ask of you

22. "Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani

Leave it to the former frontwoman of No Doubt to blast you with this catchy reminder that you're whoever you want to be and you don't have to take anything you don't want to from anybody.

Few times I've been around that track

So it's not just gonna happen like that

'Cause I ain't no hollaback girl

I ain't no hollaback girl

23. "I Love It" by Icona Pop

You don't have to be a 90s chick to rock out like one. Scream the chorus, you won't regret it.

You're on a different road, I'm in the milky way

You want me down on earth, but I am up in space

You're so damn hard to please, we gotta kill this switch

You're from the 70's, but I'm a 90's b—

24. "Pynk" by Janelle Monae (Feat. Grimes)

Guess who wrote an entire album about how awesome and powerful it is to be a woman? Janelle Monae did. And every track is empowerment gold.

Pink like the paradise found

Pink when you're blushing inside, baby

Pink is the truth you can't hide, maybe

Pink like the folds of your brain, crazy

Pink as we all go insane

25. "Cherry Bomb" by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

You don't need to be a teen to curl your lip and rock out to this teen rock classic. Be the cherry bomb you want to see in the world.

Hello, daddy, Hello, mom

I'm your ch-ch-ch-cherry bomb!

Hello world! I'm your wild girl

I'm your ch-ch-ch-cherry bomb!

26. "When You're Smiling" by Judy Garland

Sometimes you've just got to fake it until you make it. This song, makes it a little bit easier.

When you're smilin', when you're smilin'

The whole world smiles with you

When you're laughin', oh when you're laughin'

The sun comes shinin' through

27. "Irreplaceable" by Beyoncé

For years women have quietly put up with being cheated on and it's made us feel like trash. Then comes Beyoncé with this smash and bam! Buh-bye, cheater.

You must not know 'bout me

You must not know 'bout me

I could have another you in a minute

Matter fact he'll be here in a minute, baby

28. "Fingerprints" by Katy Perry

You don't have to be a Perry fan to like this one. We can all relate with how important it is to break the mold and be ourselves.

I want to break the mold

I want to break the stereotype

Fist in the air I'm not going down without a fight

It's my life and I'm not sitting on the sidelines watching it pass me by

29. "Mama Said Knock You Out" by LL Cool J

Feeling down? Put this in your ears the next time you're walking down a street. I defy you to feel anything other than totally powerful.

Don't call it a comeback, I've been here for years

I'm rocking my peers, Puttin' suckers in fear

Makin' the tears rain down like a monsoon

Listen to the bass go boom

30. "Royals" by Lorde

Sometimes you just need to escape. Need to channel your inner queen? This is the track for you.

And we'll never be royals

It don't run in our blood

That kind of lux just ain't for us

We crave a different kind of buzz

Let me be your ruler, you can call me Queen B

And baby I'll rule (I'll rule I'll rule I'll rule)

Let me live that fantasy

31. "Be OK" by Ingrid Michaelson

Sometimes songs lift us up. Other times, as is the case here, they act as mantras we can all relate to and hey, while we're here: you're gonna be okay.

Open me up and you will see

I'm a gallery of broken hearts

I'm beyond repair, let me be

And give me back my broken parts

Just give me back my pieces

Just give them back to me please

Just give me back my pieces

And let me hold my broken parts

I just want to be okay, be okay, be okay

32. "It's Your Thing" by The Isley Brothers

If I know one thing, it's that we are each awesome individuals. Listen to the brothers Isley: don't let anyone tell you who to sock it to.

I'm not trying to run your life, I know you wanna do what's right

Give your love now, to whoever you choose

How can you lose, with the stuff you use now

It's your thing, do what you wanna do

I can't tell you, who to sock it to

33. "So What?" by Pink

Pink Is the ultimate self-love machine. This anthem will raise the roof and life your mood as you remember just what a righteous chick you are.

So, so what?

I'm still a rock star

I got my rock moves

And I don't need you

And guess what

I'm having more fun

And now that we're done

I'm gonna show you tonight

I'm alright, I'm just fine

And you're a tool

So, so what?

I am a rock star

I got my rock moves

And I don't want you tonight

34. "I Will Survive" by Art Brut

Sometimes instead of despairing about the bad choices we make, we just need to revel in them. Nobody celebrates the beautiful mess of like quite like Art Brut.

I know what it looks like

And I can tell you're not impressed

I don't know what I'm doing

But it's feeling like success

35. "Pretty Girl Rock" by Keri Hilson

Your name may not be Keri, but that doesn't mean you don't deserve to sing a song about your own hotness. Take inspiration from this flirty romp.

My name is Keri, I'm so very

Fly, oh my, it's alil' bit scary

Boys wanna marry, looking at my derri-

Ere, you can stare but if you touch it imma bury

Pretty as a picture, sweeter than a swisher

36. "Bird on a Wire" by Leonard Cohen

Nobody grapples with the self in song the way Leonard Cohen did. This famous track of his is famous for a reason: it resonates.

Like a bird on a wire

Like a drunk in a midnight choir

I have tried in my way to be free

37. "Rockin' The Suburbs" by Ben Folds

Sometimes you can be so fortunate that you feel guilty for feeling less than confident. Don't! Even Ben Folds gets mad sometimes.

I'm pissed off, but I'm too polite

When people break in the McDonald's line

Mom and Dad you made me so uptight

I'm gonna cuss on the mic tonight

38. "Personality" by Lloyd Price

I like to play this one when I'm PMSing, bloated, and feeling hideous. There's something about the celebration of personality that's impossible not to bop along to merrily.

Cause you got personality

Walk (with personality)

Talk (with personality)

Smile (with personality)

Charm (with personality)

Love (with personality)

And plus you've got

A great big heart

39. "Thrift Shop" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz

You don't need a lot of green in your wallet to feel fresh as heck. Doubt me? Allow the dulcet tones of Macklemore clear things up for you.

I am stunting and flossin' and saving my money

And I'm hella happy; that’s a bargain, b—

I'ma take your grandpa's style, I'ma take your grandpa's style

No, for real, ask your grandpa

Can I have his hand-me-downs? (Thank you!)

40. "Dancing With Myself" by Billy Idol

You don't need to have a romantic partner to be complete. Just look at Billy Idol! Or wait, listen to him. Yeah, that's it.

So let's sink another drink

Cause it'll give me time to think

If I had the chance I'd ask the world to dance

And I'll be dancin' with myself

Oh oh, Dancing with a-myself,

Oh, oh, dancing with myself

Well, there's nothing to lose

And there's nothing to prove, well,

Dancing a-with myself

41. "Nightmare" by Halsey

One man's nightmare is one woman's very own best version of herself. As Halsey so brilliantly explains, better to know, be and love who you are than cut or force yourself to fit another's mold.

No, I won't smile, but I'll show you my teeth

And I'ma let you speak if you just let me breathe

I've been polite, but won't be caught dead

Lettin' a man tell me what I should do in my bed

Keep my exes in check in my basement

'Cause kindness is weakness, or worse, you're complacent

I could play nice or I could be a bully

I'm tired and angry, but somebody should be

"Come on, little lady, give us a smile"

No, I ain't got nothin' to smile about

I got no one to smile for, I waited a while for

A moment to say I don't owe you a goddamn thing

42. "All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor

Give me a catchy pop song celebrating women's curves and I will take it. Give me two even! Maybe seven?

Yeah, it's pretty clear, I ain't no size two

But I can shake it, shake it, like I'm supposed to do

Cause I got that boom boom that all the boys chase

And all the right junk in all the right places

43. "Praying" by Kesha

This ballad captures perfectly the poignant experience of coming to peace with a pain that may never leave you, but that you can and will transcend. There's arguable no more powerful way to conquer those who've hurt you than by saying a prayer for them as you bid them farewell.

I'm proud of who I am

No more monsters, I can breathe again

And you said that I was done

Well, you were wrong and now the best is yet to come

'Cause I can make it on my own, oh

And I don't need you, I found a strength I've never known

I'll bring thunder, I'll bring rain, oh

When I'm finished, they won't even know your name

You brought the flames and you put me through hell

I had to learn how to fight for myself

And we both know all the truth I could tell

I'll just say this is "I wish you farewell"

44. "Play God" by Ani DiFranco

Sometimes to get out of a funk, you need to take a minute and remember just how powerful it is to be a woman. Let Ani remind you!

I'm my brother's keeper

Every chance I can

I pay my taxes

Like any working man

And I feel I've earned

My right to choose

You don't get to play God, man, I do

45. "Never Said" by Liz Phair

Don't ever let rumors, gossip, and spiteful small-minded people make you feel less than. Channel your inner Liz Phair and give them the finger — figuratively, of course.

I don't know what they told you

Don't even care what about

All I know is I'm clean as a whistle, baby

I didn't let the cat out

46. "I'm Legit" by Nicki Minaj featuring Ciara

Yes, Nicki Minaj is back on the list for a second time because, what can we say? When it comes to loving yourself for who you are, she's legit.

I'm legit

With no makeup

Don't have to curl my hair up

All this booty here mine

I'mma dolla worth a dime

Real bosses stand up

Ladies throw your hands up

And say I know I'm cute

I know I'm fly

You ask me why

Cause I'm legit

47. "Respect" by Aretha Franklin

You know who was singing about empowerment and self-love long before it was popular? Madame Aretha. Listen and learn!

I'm about to give you all of my money

And all I'm askin' in return, honey

Is to give me my propers when I get home

48. "I Am Woman" by Helen Reddy

Nowadays, this Helen Reddy classic is seen as cheesy, but I say no! If you're ever feeling down just belt that chorus! No one is ever gonna keep you down.

I am woman, hear me roar

In numbers too big to ignore

And I know too much to go back an' pretend

'Cause I've heard it all before

And I've been down there on the floor

No one's ever gonna keep me down again

49. "Lip Gloss" by Lil Mama

Okay, so she's no Helen Reddy, but you gotta love a teen singing about how fly they are because of their ability to artfully lipgloss. I'd kill for the confidence of a naive teen, wouldn't you?

Mac mac L'oreal yep 'cause I'm worth it

Love tha way I puts it on so perfect

Wipe the corners of my mouth so I work it

When I walk down the hallway they can't say nothing

Ohoh oh my lips so luscious

50. "Can I Get An Amen" by RuPaul

RuPaul has said that we are all born naked and the rest is drag — and who would know better? The Queen of drag demands that you feel better about yourself, and how can you argue with that?

All the love inside is

All the love you ever

Needed,

Needed

All the dreams you had

All the things you've wanted

Don't turn your back

It's not too late

You better love yourself

Before you love somebody

Love somebody

Love somebody

Can I get an amen?

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cat, Batman. For more of her work, check out her Tumblr.