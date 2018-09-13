The 50 Best Songs About Loving Yourself

'Cause if you can't love yourself...
When I was a kid, I couldn't stand the music my parents put on when they were driving us places.
"Every song is about either about loving a girl or loving a car," I'd gripe as my parents chuckled. And to be fair to me, I wasn't far off.
Most of the music we know is about love of one type or another, be it love for our families, our partner, the person we wish was our partner, the person who once was our partner, or yes, the love we feel for a fine piece of automotive engineering.
But what about songs about being, and therefore loving, yourself?
While songs can heal our hearts when they are broken, help us celebrate the love we feel for others, it is the power of music to actually help us better love ourselves that has always been the most special to me.
Because yes, boys are cool (and so are cars), but I spend so much of my time worrying about boys already, so why can't I have just one rad playlist that's about building myself back up, making myself feel good, and celebrating the love I have for me?
I decided to go ahead and find the 50 best songs with lyrics about loving being yourself to celebrate our love for ... well, ourselves.
The videos and song lyrics below will keep you feeling motivated and positive, allowing your inner confidence and self-love shine on through, even when times are rough.
1. "Big Girl" by Mika
Are you a BBW with a case of the blues because society doesn't appreciate you? Well fret not, Mika appreciates you, and he wrote this amazing song about you.
Big girl, you are beautiful!
Walks into the room
Feels like a big balloon
Big girl you are beautiful!
2. "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga
When you're struggling with who you really are, it can be a difficult time. Lady Gaga's power-house ode to self-love is down right anthemic!
There's nothing wrong with loving who you are, she said
'Cause he made you perfect, babe
So hold your head up girl and you'll go far
Listen to me when I say
I'm beautiful in my way
'Cause God makes no mistakes
I'm on the right track, baby I was born this way
3. "Beautiful" by Christina Aguilera
Show me a human being who can listen to this one all the way through without joining in at the chorus and I'll show you a dirty liar. You are beautiful, Xtina knows it, and so should you!
I am beautiful, no matter what they say
Words can't bring me down
I am beautiful, in every single way
Yes words can't bring me down
Oh no, so don't you bring me down today
4. "Milkshake" by Kelis
Sometimes, songs about self-love are beautiful and proud and pure. Other times, they are about how fly your hot self really is.
My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard
And they're like, it's better than yours
Damn right, it's better than yours
I can teach you, but I have to charge
5. "Try" by Cobie Caillat
Sometimes putting on the right clothing and makeup can feel like a losing game. This soothing tune reminds you that you're beautiful whether or not you doll yourself up.
You don't have to try so hard
You don't have to, give it all away
You just have to get up, get up, get up, get up
You don't have to change a single thing
6. "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift
It doesn't matter what people say about you — let it roll off your back! That's Swift's message here and it's catchy as heck.
'Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play
And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate
Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake
I shake it off, I shake it off
7. "Bulletproof" by La Roux
This is a song about growing wiser with time. Let La Roux get you onto the dance floor and feeling powerful!
Been there, done that, messed around
I'm having fun, don't put me down
I'll never let you sweep me off my feet
This time, baby, I'll be bulletproof
8. "Secrets" by Mary Lambert
We all have secrets that we've been taught by society to keep under wraps. In this track Mary Lambert celebrates hers, and you should celebrate your own too!
They tell us from the time we're young
To hide the things that we don't like about ourselves
Inside ourselves
I know I'm not the only one who spent so long attempting to be someone else
Well I'm over it
9. "Stronger" by Kelly Clarkson
This song is one we've all hard a million times. But if you ever find yourself feeling tired and defeated it's still guaranteed to help you get back up and keep fighting.
What doesn't kill you makes you stronger
Stand a little taller
Doesn't mean I'm lonely when I'm alone
What doesn't kill you makes a fighter
Footsteps even lighter
Doesn't mean I'm over 'cause you're gone
10. "Feeling Myself" by Nicki Minaj featuring Beyoncé
Feeling down, sad, depressed, and insecure? Ladies and gentlemen, Minaj and Knowles to boost you back up where you belong.
Changed the game with that digital drop
Know where you was when that digital popped
I stopped the world
Male or female, it make no difference
I stop the world, world stop
Carry on
11. "You Should See Me In A Crown" by Billie Eilish
Being told you're pretty is nice and all, but knowing you run this town regardless is where it's at, baby.
You say
Come over baby
I think you're pretty
I'm okay
I'm not your baby
If you think I'm pretty
You should see me in a crown
I'm gonna run this nothing town
Watch me make 'em bow
One by one by, one
One by one by
12. "Dancing Queen" by Abba
Sometimes words aren't necessary to make you feel better. Sometimes what you really need is music.
You can dance, you can jive
Having the time of your life
Ooh, see that girl
Watch that scene
Digging the dancing queen
13. "Hold on" by Alabama Shakes
Sometimes it's easy to remind yourself that you can make it through another day. Sometimes you need some sultry singing to remind you that you can make it through.
So, bless my heart and bless my mind
I got so much to do, I ain't got much time
So, must be someone up above
Saying, Come on, girl
Yeah, you got to get back up
14. "Explode" by Big Freedia
It is categorically impossible to feel bad about yourself while listening to New Orleans bounce. Ergo, the Queen of the genre herself, Big Freedia.
Make it explode when you shake it round
And when you drop it you gon' shake the ground
Tick tock I'ma count it down
I got the bomb
15. "Good As Hell" by Lizzo
Lizzo is the queen of loving yourself for being yourself if ever a queen was crowned. Pay heed to her reminder that there's little a good toss of the hair can't rectify.
Come now, come dry your eyes
You know you a star, you can touch the sky
I know that it's hard but you have to try
If you need advice, let me simplify
If he don't love you anymore
Just walk your fine a— out the door
I do my hair toss, check my nails
Baby how you feelin'?
Feeling good as hell
16. "Pushover" by Etta James
There's nothing more frustrated than being underestimated... unless you factor in being underestimated by a dumb ex! Etta knows your pain, and she also knows that you rock.
You took me for a pushover
Oh you thought I was a pushover
Whoa I'm not a pushover
17. "Hey Leonardo" by Blessid Union of Souls
This song might be a love song, but there's more to it. This is a song that celebrates the weirdness that makes us who we are.
She likes me for me
Not because I hang with Leonardo
Or that guy who played in Fargo
I think his name is Steve
18. "Get Happy" by Erin McKeown
This is old school song presented here by a killer songstress. It's hard to be unhappy once by the time the chorus drops in.
Pack up your troubles and just get happy
Ya better chase all your cares away
Sing Hallelujah, come on get happy
Get ready for the judgment day
19. "Extraordinary Machine" by Fiona Apple
We are all amazing people, and we all contain multitudes. Fiona sings about what makes her strong, and chances are you'll relate.
If there was a better way to go then it would find me
I can't help it, the road just rolls out behind me
Be kind to me, or treat me mean
I'll make the most of it, I'm an extraordinary machine
20. "7 Rings" by Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande owns her self love like she owns the stage. This song is the perfect bop for when you need a reminder that there's no shame in loving the results of your own hard work.
My wrist, stop watchin', my neck is flossy
Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin'
You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it
I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (yeah)
21. "You Don't Own Me" by Grace
It's important to remember where you end and a partner begins. Let this anthem blast so the streets know you're your own woman.
You don't own me
Don't try to change me in any way
You don't own me
Don't tie me down 'cause I'd never stay
I don't tell you what to say
I don't tell you what to do
So just let me be myself
That's all I ask of you
22. "Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani
Leave it to the former frontwoman of No Doubt to blast you with this catchy reminder that you're whoever you want to be and you don't have to take anything you don't want to from anybody.
Few times I've been around that track
So it's not just gonna happen like that
'Cause I ain't no hollaback girl
I ain't no hollaback girl
23. "I Love It" by Icona Pop
You don't have to be a 90s chick to rock out like one. Scream the chorus, you won't regret it.
You're on a different road, I'm in the milky way
You want me down on earth, but I am up in space
You're so damn hard to please, we gotta kill this switch
You're from the 70's, but I'm a 90's b—
24. "Pynk" by Janelle Monae (Feat. Grimes)
Guess who wrote an entire album about how awesome and powerful it is to be a woman? Janelle Monae did. And every track is empowerment gold.
Pink like the paradise found
Pink when you're blushing inside, baby
Pink is the truth you can't hide, maybe
Pink like the folds of your brain, crazy
Pink as we all go insane
25. "Cherry Bomb" by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
You don't need to be a teen to curl your lip and rock out to this teen rock classic. Be the cherry bomb you want to see in the world.
Hello, daddy, Hello, mom
I'm your ch-ch-ch-cherry bomb!
Hello world! I'm your wild girl
I'm your ch-ch-ch-cherry bomb!
26. "When You're Smiling" by Judy Garland
Sometimes you've just got to fake it until you make it. This song, makes it a little bit easier.
When you're smilin', when you're smilin'
The whole world smiles with you
When you're laughin', oh when you're laughin'
The sun comes shinin' through
27. "Irreplaceable" by Beyoncé
For years women have quietly put up with being cheated on and it's made us feel like trash. Then comes Beyoncé with this smash and bam! Buh-bye, cheater.
You must not know 'bout me
You must not know 'bout me
I could have another you in a minute
Matter fact he'll be here in a minute, baby
28. "Fingerprints" by Katy Perry
You don't have to be a Perry fan to like this one. We can all relate with how important it is to break the mold and be ourselves.
I want to break the mold
I want to break the stereotype
Fist in the air I'm not going down without a fight
It's my life and I'm not sitting on the sidelines watching it pass me by
29. "Mama Said Knock You Out" by LL Cool J
Feeling down? Put this in your ears the next time you're walking down a street. I defy you to feel anything other than totally powerful.
Don't call it a comeback, I've been here for years
I'm rocking my peers, Puttin' suckers in fear
Makin' the tears rain down like a monsoon
Listen to the bass go boom
30. "Royals" by Lorde
Sometimes you just need to escape. Need to channel your inner queen? This is the track for you.
And we'll never be royals
It don't run in our blood
That kind of lux just ain't for us
We crave a different kind of buzz
Let me be your ruler, you can call me Queen B
And baby I'll rule (I'll rule I'll rule I'll rule)
Let me live that fantasy
31. "Be OK" by Ingrid Michaelson
Sometimes songs lift us up. Other times, as is the case here, they act as mantras we can all relate to and hey, while we're here: you're gonna be okay.
Open me up and you will see
I'm a gallery of broken hearts
I'm beyond repair, let me be
And give me back my broken parts
Just give me back my pieces
Just give them back to me please
Just give me back my pieces
And let me hold my broken parts
I just want to be okay, be okay, be okay
32. "It's Your Thing" by The Isley Brothers
If I know one thing, it's that we are each awesome individuals. Listen to the brothers Isley: don't let anyone tell you who to sock it to.
I'm not trying to run your life, I know you wanna do what's right
Give your love now, to whoever you choose
How can you lose, with the stuff you use now
It's your thing, do what you wanna do
I can't tell you, who to sock it to
33. "So What?" by Pink
Pink Is the ultimate self-love machine. This anthem will raise the roof and life your mood as you remember just what a righteous chick you are.
So, so what?
I'm still a rock star
I got my rock moves
And I don't need you
And guess what
I'm having more fun
And now that we're done
I'm gonna show you tonight
I'm alright, I'm just fine
And you're a tool
So, so what?
I am a rock star
I got my rock moves
And I don't want you tonight
34. "I Will Survive" by Art Brut
Sometimes instead of despairing about the bad choices we make, we just need to revel in them. Nobody celebrates the beautiful mess of like quite like Art Brut.
I know what it looks like
And I can tell you're not impressed
I don't know what I'm doing
But it's feeling like success
35. "Pretty Girl Rock" by Keri Hilson
Your name may not be Keri, but that doesn't mean you don't deserve to sing a song about your own hotness. Take inspiration from this flirty romp.
My name is Keri, I'm so very
Fly, oh my, it's alil' bit scary
Boys wanna marry, looking at my derri-
Ere, you can stare but if you touch it imma bury
Pretty as a picture, sweeter than a swisher
36. "Bird on a Wire" by Leonard Cohen
Nobody grapples with the self in song the way Leonard Cohen did. This famous track of his is famous for a reason: it resonates.
Like a bird on a wire
Like a drunk in a midnight choir
I have tried in my way to be free
37. "Rockin' The Suburbs" by Ben Folds
Sometimes you can be so fortunate that you feel guilty for feeling less than confident. Don't! Even Ben Folds gets mad sometimes.
I'm pissed off, but I'm too polite
When people break in the McDonald's line
Mom and Dad you made me so uptight
I'm gonna cuss on the mic tonight
38. "Personality" by Lloyd Price
I like to play this one when I'm PMSing, bloated, and feeling hideous. There's something about the celebration of personality that's impossible not to bop along to merrily.
Cause you got personality
Walk (with personality)
Talk (with personality)
Smile (with personality)
Charm (with personality)
Love (with personality)
And plus you've got
A great big heart
39. "Thrift Shop" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz
You don't need a lot of green in your wallet to feel fresh as heck. Doubt me? Allow the dulcet tones of Macklemore clear things up for you.
I am stunting and flossin' and saving my money
And I'm hella happy; that’s a bargain, b—
I'ma take your grandpa's style, I'ma take your grandpa's style
No, for real, ask your grandpa
Can I have his hand-me-downs? (Thank you!)
40. "Dancing With Myself" by Billy Idol
You don't need to have a romantic partner to be complete. Just look at Billy Idol! Or wait, listen to him. Yeah, that's it.
So let's sink another drink
Cause it'll give me time to think
If I had the chance I'd ask the world to dance
And I'll be dancin' with myself
Oh oh, Dancing with a-myself,
Oh, oh, dancing with myself
Well, there's nothing to lose
And there's nothing to prove, well,
Dancing a-with myself
41. "Nightmare" by Halsey
One man's nightmare is one woman's very own best version of herself. As Halsey so brilliantly explains, better to know, be and love who you are than cut or force yourself to fit another's mold.
No, I won't smile, but I'll show you my teeth
And I'ma let you speak if you just let me breathe
I've been polite, but won't be caught dead
Lettin' a man tell me what I should do in my bed
Keep my exes in check in my basement
'Cause kindness is weakness, or worse, you're complacent
I could play nice or I could be a bully
I'm tired and angry, but somebody should be
"Come on, little lady, give us a smile"
No, I ain't got nothin' to smile about
I got no one to smile for, I waited a while for
A moment to say I don't owe you a goddamn thing
42. "All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor
Give me a catchy pop song celebrating women's curves and I will take it. Give me two even! Maybe seven?
Yeah, it's pretty clear, I ain't no size two
But I can shake it, shake it, like I'm supposed to do
Cause I got that boom boom that all the boys chase
And all the right junk in all the right places
43. "Praying" by Kesha
This ballad captures perfectly the poignant experience of coming to peace with a pain that may never leave you, but that you can and will transcend. There's arguable no more powerful way to conquer those who've hurt you than by saying a prayer for them as you bid them farewell.
I'm proud of who I am
No more monsters, I can breathe again
And you said that I was done
Well, you were wrong and now the best is yet to come
'Cause I can make it on my own, oh
And I don't need you, I found a strength I've never known
I'll bring thunder, I'll bring rain, oh
When I'm finished, they won't even know your name
You brought the flames and you put me through hell
I had to learn how to fight for myself
And we both know all the truth I could tell
I'll just say this is "I wish you farewell"
44. "Play God" by Ani DiFranco
Sometimes to get out of a funk, you need to take a minute and remember just how powerful it is to be a woman. Let Ani remind you!
I'm my brother's keeper
Every chance I can
I pay my taxes
Like any working man
And I feel I've earned
My right to choose
You don't get to play God, man, I do
45. "Never Said" by Liz Phair
Don't ever let rumors, gossip, and spiteful small-minded people make you feel less than. Channel your inner Liz Phair and give them the finger — figuratively, of course.
I don't know what they told you
Don't even care what about
All I know is I'm clean as a whistle, baby
I didn't let the cat out
46. "I'm Legit" by Nicki Minaj featuring Ciara
Yes, Nicki Minaj is back on the list for a second time because, what can we say? When it comes to loving yourself for who you are, she's legit.
I'm legit
With no makeup
Don't have to curl my hair up
All this booty here mine
I'mma dolla worth a dime
Real bosses stand up
Ladies throw your hands up
And say I know I'm cute
I know I'm fly
You ask me why
Cause I'm legit
47. "Respect" by Aretha Franklin
You know who was singing about empowerment and self-love long before it was popular? Madame Aretha. Listen and learn!
I'm about to give you all of my money
And all I'm askin' in return, honey
Is to give me my propers when I get home
48. "I Am Woman" by Helen Reddy
Nowadays, this Helen Reddy classic is seen as cheesy, but I say no! If you're ever feeling down just belt that chorus! No one is ever gonna keep you down.
I am woman, hear me roar
In numbers too big to ignore
And I know too much to go back an' pretend
'Cause I've heard it all before
And I've been down there on the floor
No one's ever gonna keep me down again
49. "Lip Gloss" by Lil Mama
Okay, so she's no Helen Reddy, but you gotta love a teen singing about how fly they are because of their ability to artfully lipgloss. I'd kill for the confidence of a naive teen, wouldn't you?
Mac mac L'oreal yep 'cause I'm worth it
Love tha way I puts it on so perfect
Wipe the corners of my mouth so I work it
When I walk down the hallway they can't say nothing
Ohoh oh my lips so luscious
50. "Can I Get An Amen" by RuPaul
RuPaul has said that we are all born naked and the rest is drag — and who would know better? The Queen of drag demands that you feel better about yourself, and how can you argue with that?
All the love inside is
All the love you ever
Needed,
Needed
All the dreams you had
All the things you've wanted
Don't turn your back
It's not too late
You better love yourself
Before you love somebody
Love somebody
Love somebody
Can I get an amen?
Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cat, Batman. For more of her work, check out her Tumblr.