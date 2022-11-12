Becoming A Parent Is The Most Selfish Thing I've Ever Done

The most selfish thing I have done is choose to be a parent.

When I got married 14 years ago, I had no intention of ever being a mom.

Two years into our marriage, the questions began. And as we approached our fifth anniversary, the pressure from our families took on a new level of intensity. Our visits with parents amounted to just one topic being discussed over and over and over again.

Not a single conversation could take place without a snide remark to outright accusations and suggestions for medical interventions. No one was ready to accept that we had chosen to not have kids. They couldn't have raised us to be that selfish. It must be a medical issue, they concluded. Not just that, but my uterus must be to blame.

To make things worse for us, two of our close friends delivered babies three days apart. One of them also happened to be our neighbor — she was a harried new parent, and I, was a willing helper, and soon I found myself playing peekaboo or rocking the baby to sleep every evening after work. Despite the fun I had to watch that kid for an hour daily, I knew that was about all I could take.

Becoming a parent just wasn’t in the cards for me. I didn't get any maternal pangs, nor did it feel like the life I wanted. I was happy with my career and the spontaneity that came with a child-free life.

We could just take off for the weekend or plan a trip to South Africa without a thought. While these friends were embroiled in the challenges of sleep training and diaper changes, we were watching movies, going to late-night dinners, and continuing our travels all over the world. It was a perfect life.

There were times when the neighbor’s toddler would accidentally call me “mummy” and my heart would do a flip. But I figured, eh. And the feeling usually passed the next minute. My husband had started enjoying the increased interactivity that toddlerhood brought but his limit with anyone under three feet was an hour. As soon as there was a tantrum or meltdown, he would be done.

Neither of us felt inadequate or incomplete. We didn’t hate kids — we just didn’t want any of our own. We babysat our friends’ infants and toddlers, and we enjoyed all the goofiness and reverberating belly laughs but we always felt a sense of relief when the parents came to take their kids back.

We got a lot of comments:

You’ll make such great parents!

You’re natural at this!

Aww! Look at her—she’s aching for a baby!

Stop being so selfish!

No. They couldn’t know what kind of parents we would be. We were just having fun (while making sure no one got hurt under our watch). My uterus was just fine. And that last one just got to me. I always wanted to yell, “You are the ones being selfish! We’re doing this planet some selfless good!”

A child-free life suited us. We talked about it at length, over a gap of every few years. The little itty-bitty feet tap-tapping on our hardwood floors didn’t enchant us. The fat rolls and chubby cheeks failed to enamor us.

For 12 years, we arrived at the same conclusion: Parenthood wasn't for us.

This article was originally published at Scary Mommy. Reprinted with permission from the author.