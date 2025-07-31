19-Year-Old Not Invited To Her Sister's 'Child-Free' Wedding But Still Expected To Buy A Gift

If you're over a certain age, you likely remember a time when weddings were relatively simple affairs for everyone but the bride, groom, and their wedding planner. Bridezillas have probably always existed, of course, but the "wedding trend" of making the bride's insanity literally EVERYONE else's problem feels unpleasantly new.

Who knows what the cause is, but the main symptom seems to be audacity — unfettered, unlimited audacity. And when it comes to that, one Redditor's sister absolutely takes the wedding cake with her demands.

A 19-year-old is not invited to her sister's child-free wedding but still expected to buy a gift.

Right out of the gate, we're on the wrong foot here: I don't care how special you think you and your wedding are, nobody, absolutely NOBODY, is required to get you a gift. Sure, it's the "polite" thing and probably among the oldest wedding customs out there. But gifts are, well, gifts, and no one owes you one, period.

"B-b-but! I spent all this money on the pretty party you get to attend for free!" I hear you protest. Yes, you did. And you did that for YOU, not me! You only dragged me into it because, without guests, your pretty-pretty-princess fantasy has no audience. I'm still gonna bring a gift because I'm nice, but none of this is my problem!

Anyway! Expecting a gift is bad enough. Demanding one is downright vile. And demanding one under the circumstances of THIS wedding? Full-tilt diabolical. Because, as the title suggests, this 19-year-old is not even invited to her sister's wedding. Why? Because it's child-free. What does that have to do with anything? Apparently, 19 is still a child, according to her sister. It only gets more insane from here.

It is customary to buy a gift even if you can't attend the wedding. But that is not what's happening here.

Typically, etiquette states that it is preferable to still send a gift to a couple even if you can't attend the wedding, and you have up to a year to do so. But I think we can all agree that not being able to attend and not being invited are two entirely different things.

Not to this bride, however! She dropped her bridal registry in a text to her sister and then was furious when the 19-year-old had nothing to say besides, "Why are you sending it to me?" Valid question!

When she refused to buy a gift, her sister got defensive, defending her not being invited on the basis that not only is she still a child at 19, she's also under the legal drinking age, which is hilarious because IT IS A DRY WEDDING!

Nevertheless, the bride quickly became snippy, writing, "it's clear by your reaction to my decisions regarding my own wedding you are not mature enough to attend adult events, or exist in adult spaces." Oh shut the [redacted] up, you insufferable blowhard, I hope your wedding venue burns down.

The 19-year-old had a much more mature response than I, thankfully. She simply said that as a broke college student, she wasn't buying a dang thing and then signed her text with, "*fart noises*" Game, set, match!

Commenters pointed out an even stupider part of this story: Since when are children expected to buy wedding gifts?

This story actually takes one of my favorite turns of all, which is when someone is basically so arrogant and dumb that they don't realize that they are trying to violate their own rules. Because: If her 19-year-old sister is still considered a child, then why is she expected to buy a gift in the first place? CHILDREN DO NOT BUY PEOPLE WEDDING GIFTS!

This bride really needs to figure out her own standards because they're completely inconsistent and make absolutely no sense. Several Redditors perfectly underlined this by turning her own rules back onto her. "She owes me a wedding gift too. She wasn't invited, but she should still get me one," one Reddit commenter wrote.

Exactly! Where is the line here?! Do I owe this bride a gift too? See this is what happens when your perfectly coiffed and wedding veiled head is shoved so far up your own behind you've forgotten what daylight even looks like: You create absurd situations that make you look like an absolute buffoon.

Or as another Redditor perfectly put it, "The lion, the witch, and the audacity of this [woman]." Yeah exactly. And when you act like this, a text simply reading "*fart noises*" is honestly a pretty generous gift, given the circumstances. Happy wedding, lady!

