10 Signs A Girl Likes You, According To Her Body Language

What she's *really* telling you is in the way she moves.

"Does she like me?" This is a normal question to think about when you're on a date with a girl you're really attracted to. But dating doesn't have to be a mystery — in fact, there are a lot of signs a girl likes you that you may already be missing.

Attraction is a funny thing; you really like this girl, but you're not sure how she feels about you. Men often find women to be complex creatures, but learning how to tell if a girl likes you isn't as you think.

If you're paying attention, the easiest way to know if she's into you is by watching her body language, because she could be shouting, "I really like you!" even though she never said a word.

Here are 10 subtle signs a girl likes you that you can easily spot on a date.

1. She touches you a lot.

This is a strong sign that a woman likes you. The more she moves closer to you and looks for ways to touch you, the more she might be flirting with you.

When you're in a conversation and she lightly taps her hand on your shoulder or chest, it's a possible indicator that she's interested in you. If her touches are more intimate, this might mean that she's very interested in you, and may be a request for you to be closer or more intimate.

2. She mirrors your movements.

Copying the movement of a person you like without you realizing it, is natural. This is because you're subconsciously trying to connect with that person without having any physical contact.

Here's a simple way to test if she will mirror your movement: When you're on a date, pick up your drink and take a sip, or shift your position and lean to the side. If she follows and she does the same, it means she may be unconsciously mirroring your body movements as a way to show interest.

3. She tilts her head while looking at you.

Tilting her head during a conversation is a sign that she's engaged with you

If you see her tilting her head to the side during your conversation, she may be interested in what you're saying. You could try changing the topic, and when she's still tilting her head, it's a good sign.

4. She constantly "fixes" her hair, makeup, or clothing.

She's constantly preening herself in front of you either by fixing her hair, adjusting her clothes, or retouching her makeup.

This is probably because she's nervous and anxious about how she looks, and she wants to look better for you. This is a subconscious motion, meaning women do it without realizing it when they're attracted to a man.

5. She returns your physical touches.

A way to test if she really likes you is to see how she reacts when you touch her.

Try lightly touching her arm or shoulder when you're talking to her. If she touches you back, that's a good sign!

If she backs away when you touch her, then she isn't comfortable with you just yet. It could also mean she just wants to be friends, or she doesn't see herself being into you that way.

6. She stares or looks over at you a lot.

She's looking at you, and you notice her, then she looks away. This is a good sign.

It may mean that she's attracted to you, but she doesn't want you to know yet. Alternatively, some women maintain eye contact with someone they're attracted to and don't shy away. But if you pay attention to her pupils and if they dilate (increase in size), it means she likes what she sees.

7. She blushes.

A woman blushes when her adrenaline is triggered with extreme emotion and blood gets brought closer to the skin. The extreme emotion may be because of embarrassment, stress, or even because she's attracted to a man.

When she's attracted to you, she will blush. She can’t fake it, either, because blushing is autonomic. You could compliment her and see if she blushes. When she does, it's a good sign that she likes you.

8. She invades your personal space.

A strong sign that a woman likes you is when she moves close to you.

She finds pleasure in you being physically close and touching her. Some of the solid signals are when she leans to whisper in your ear, or when she gets close to you and rubs her arm against yours.

9. She smiles a lot.

If she smiles a lot when you're around — especially when you're speaking — it means that you make her feel good.

There's a huge difference between a forced smile and a genuine smile, however. You can spot this easily, because her eyes should also be smiling when she's genuinely smiling.

10. She points her feet toward you.

Keep an eye where her feet are positioned. The gesture of a woman’s feet is the most powerful form of body language. This is because you aren't conscious of what your feet are doing.

Studies suggest that when a woman is pointing both feet toward you, it means she's attracted and fully engaged. It's also a sign that she's relaxed and comfortable around you when her feet are farther away from her body and closer to yours.

However, she may not be interested when she's pointing her feet elsewhere or away from you, or when she crosses her feet or legs.

Esther Bilbao helps mentor women to have better relationships, health, and personal development. Visit her website for more information.