Top 10 Traits That Attract A Woman To A Man

For women, attraction is more than a man's looks, especially in the long term.

Attraction is complicated. Sure, that good-looking man walking down the street might catch a woman's eye. Or, that cute guy at the bar might make you turn to your friends and ask what they may think of inviting him over to your table.

Maybe you've always favored blue eyes or maybe the tall, dark, and handsome type has been known to make you go weak in the knees.

But everyone knows that, in a relationship, attraction goes well beyond physical traits. Women need more from their romantic relationships than just someone who may look good on their arm.

Women want well-rounded, fulfilling relationships in their lives that they, hope, will last for the long-run.

But what is it that really does attract a woman to a man? And what traits do women often specifically look for when trying to find a partner who will make a successful relationship for the long-term?

So, what traits attract a woman to a man — both initially and long-term?

In a massive survey from 2011 of more than 20,000 men and women, YourTango teamed up with Glo.com and Chemistry.com to answer these important questions and to find out just how much power that both physical and non-physical traits can hold over attraction within a relationship.

We asked women what traits they found to be the most attractive in a man, both initially and over time in a relationship. The results were quite telling, with qualities like "kindness" and a "sense of humor" taking precedence over anything physical.

In other words, you may want to take some notes here, guys. These are the traits that women are really looking for in a relationship.

On the first meeting, women find the following top 10 traits to be the most important:

Kindness Sense of humor Smile Intelligence Communication skills Chemistry Listening skills Eyes Teeth/Lips Ambition

In comparison, when it comes to the long-term, women look for the following top 10 traits:

Kindness Sense of humor Communication skills Listening skills Intelligence Ambition Smile Chemistry In a similar life stage as you Location/Close enough to see daily

During the shift, there were some things that stayed consistently important. A man's kindness, his sense of humor, and his ability to hold a good conversation (which includes listening!) appeared on both lists.

But, interestingly, a lot of the more physical traits, such as, eyes, teeth, and chemistry, were swapped out over time. And as for their replacements? Proximity — does this mean that the long-distance relationship is dead? — and having similar life stages are held in a higher esteem.

And, though chemistry was deemed less important in the long-term, women still found prowess to be increasingly important.

Kait Smith is an editor, writer, social media manager, higher education professional, and graduate student; the list goes on and on. Visit her website for more.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in May 2011 and was updated with the latest information.