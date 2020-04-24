How To Use A Vibrator For The Most Intense Orgasms Of Your Life

Fall in love with your vibrator — again and again.

Learning how to use a vibrator is incredibly enjoyable, and a great way to explore what you enjoy most in the bedroom.

This tutorial on using a vibrator will teach you exactly how to use your vibe on yourself when you're alone masturbating, as well as how to have great sex by by incorporating it playfully with your man.

Here are 6 tips on how to use a vibrator to give yourself (or a woman) intense orgasms.

1. Find the best vibrator for you.

The first thing to realize is that owning a vibrator is completely normal.

In fact, when I surveyed my students, over 55 percent of them reported owning one. So the last thing you should think is that owning or using a vibrator is somehow taboo. It's not. It's completely normal.

Not only is owning a vibrator normal, but it can be pretty darn cheap. While you may see "rabbit" and Hitachi Original Magic Wand-style vibrators being sold for upwards of $100, you can pick up a simple and inexpensive battery-powered vibrator online and have it shipped discreetly to your home.

2. Once you have a vibrator, it's time to get to know it.

Before you start using your vibrator during sex, you should start off by using it on yourself. This way, you'll know exactly how to use a vibrator it for maximum pleasure.

Start by turning it on and playing around with the settings so that you can get an idea of how intense it vibrates. If you're already turned on, then you'll notice how pleasurable it feels just holding it in your hand while it's vibrating.

3. Use it to bring yourself to orgasm.

You should find somewhere quiet, where you aren't going to be disturbed. Make sure you're relaxed and comfortable and suitably turned on.

Different people need to do different things to turn themselves on. Some need to watch porn, some need to read some erotica or a romance novel, while others need nothing more than their imagination. The key is doing what you need to do to get aroused. Don't rely solely on the vibrator to turn you on.

When you find yourself aroused, it's time to turn on your vibrator on a low setting, then run it gently over your body. Don't feel that you need to go straight to your most sensitive regions with it just yet — instead, pay close attention to what feels enjoyable and pleasurable.

You'll notice that different areas of your body respond differently to it. In certain areas, it will feel too powerful and it will be more irritating than pleasurable. This is totally normal, all you need to do is turn down the intensity, while other areas will require a lot of vibrations to feel enjoyable.

4. Experiment and focus on what feels good without worrying about reaching orgasm.

Eventually, bring the vibrator down to your groin area and start running it over yourself and pay close attention to what feels best. In a way, you will now be teasing yourself with the vibrator.

If you then want to increase the pleasure, you can start bringing the vibrator closer and closer to your clitoris. Many women report that direct contact with the vibrator on their clitoris is painful, so you may want hold it a little bit away from any sensitive areas.

If you follow all these techniques, reaching orgasm should be incredibly simple.

5. Add a vibrator to your and your partner's sex life.

A vibrator is a great way to keep sex hot, especially if you usually have trouble reaching orgasm through penetration alone. Just keep it beside your bed so that you can quickly grab it to help yourself out while having sex.

Using the vibrator on yourself is the obvious choice, but don't forget that you can also use it on your man too during sex or foreplay. You can gently run it over any part of his genitals and he will enjoy it. But, don't be surprised if you find your man climaxing in less than a minute when you use it on the top part of his penis.

One of the best positions to use your vibrator on yourself during sex is doggie style as you will usually have one free hand, but do experiment with other positions too to see what you personally enjoy the most.

6. Use your vibrator to put on a show for your man.

Remember, guys are visual. That's why they like porn after all! So, turn the lights right down and just do what you normally do when you're on your own.

You might find that your man doesn't feel like he's "enough" for you if you are using a vibrator during sex. So if you can tell that your man is feeling weird about it, just let him know that it's not him. Explain to him that the ability to reach orgasm during sex varies massively from woman to woman. Let him know that you've always had trouble and that the vibrator is just something to help you "get over the line."

Some guys can be pretty dumb about this, even after you explain it to him, so don't expect this to work with every guy.

The last important point to make on learning how to use a vibrator is that you need to make sure that you don't become dependent on it. If you use your vibrator every single night, you may find yourself able to orgasm only when using a vibrator ...

Sean Jameson is a sex expert and founder of the Bad Girl's Bible website, where you can learn advanced techniques to improve your sex life. If you enjoyed learning tips on how to properly use a vibrator and want to know how to give a guy incredible oral sex, check out his video tutorial.