The Best Erotic Stories To Read Online (And Get You Really Turned On When You're All Alone)

When it comes to keeping your love life vibrant (whether with someone else, or solo), you can never have too much literotica. It's sexy, seductive, enticing and just plain fun.

Why does reading erotica work so well to turn you on?

Because sexual arousal (especially female arousal) begins in the brain. So often, we rush ourselves (and our partners) to orgasm without really incorporating our mind and whole body into the pleasurable experience. We might 'get off' quickly and feel a bit of tension relief, but without the full mind-body arousal experience, we don't reap the benefits that come with sex and having a full-body, blissed-out orgasm.

Reading erotica is a great way to turn your mind and body on at the same time.

And because we care, we went ahead and gathered the best free online erotic stories you can find.

There are sex stories out there for everyone and anyone easily available online, and the following websites offer a wide variety of sexy genres and styles for adults who fall anywhere along the beautiful spectrum of gender orientation, identity and sexuality.

So, whether you're sneaking a naughty peek during a break from work, sharing these with the one you love, or indulging your sweet self while you masturbate at home all alone sit back and get ready.

Here is our list of the best sites with free erotica, literotica and sex stories available online, with short but sexy excerpts for your reading pleasure:

1. Lush Stories

This site has a large collection of stories with a broad range of themes and an interface that is easy to navigate, so you can quickly click on what you're looking for, whether it's erotic poetry or anal sex stories.

Readers are also invited to rate each story, making it easier to find something you're sure to enjoy.

Best story to start with: "The Best Massage"

"After she was safely on the table, Sergio covered her from the waist down and gently began manipulating the muscles in her shoulders. “You're very tense here,” the young man said softly while kneading her deltoids ...

The strong soothing hands felt wonderful on her body and, when Sergio squirted warm oil into the small of her back, she sighed happily. He worked in silence for the next ten minutes, the room quiet except for the soothing jazz coming out of his portable CD player.

His hands worked on the area just above her waistline and he asked softly, “Is this where you're stiff?” She murmured her assent. As his fingers pressed firmly into her lower spine ...

'Oh my,' she sighed, 'that feels so nice! My back hasn't felt this good in years.' He kept the pressure on, working his way around in little circles, until she felt him slide the sheet down below her bottom as he began to work lower ... and when he gently forced her legs apart, she offered no resistance as they moved down into her crotch and began working on the inside of her thighs. 'Donna was right,' Sami sighed to herself. This young man did indeed have magic fingers.

As he worked up and down her thighs, she moaned softly as the back of his hand continually bumped up against her ... His hands would work all the way down to her calves, and then slowly move all the way up to the top of her thighs where — without fail — he would rub all over the outside of her crack.

'How does if feel?' he asked softly. 'Is Madame satisfied with the treatment?'

'Oh, yes,' she gushed, 'very happy, it feels just great.'

As his hand again bumped up against her pussy, he asked softly, 'Would Madame care for a more, shall we say, intimate massage?' ...”

2. Literotica

Stories on this site must be accepted for publication (e.g., no self-uploading). They even offer "how-to" articles for aspiring erotica authors and volunteer editors will read and edit a story before it's submitted, which means the quality of material is (largely) better than most, And while the site's design is far from cutting edge, at least it's easy to navigate.

Themes vary widely, but the site does have limits. We're told the site does not include stories involving a character under the age of 18 ,and no bestiality is allowed.

All the other expected categories are here (i.e. BDSM, LGBT, and group sex) as well as some creative additions such as: "Non-human" and "Sci-Fi." You know, in case aliens, ghosts, androids or werewolves are your thing (no judging).

Best story to start with: "Lust for Friend's Mother"

"Zeshan got up and slowly pushed Robina onto her back. He pulled her shalwar down her legs and she helped him, lifting up her [bottom] as he took it off. She had killer legs. For that matter, she was killer from head to toe. Robina had a beautiful flat stomach even after giving birth to Zaheed and his younger brother, and sister. She spread her legs wide apart to accommodate him.

She spread her legs and raised her eyebrows at him, questioning, well what are you waiting for? ..."

3. Alt. Sex.Stories Text Repository

From “Damsels in Distress” to “Erotic Mind Control," anything goes at one of the oldest and largest collections of sex stories on the web. It's ad-free, so you won't get 45 browser windows full of porn popping up, but it's also un-moderated, which means anyone can post anything they want.

For help separating the wheat from the chafe, click on "Collections," where you can browse stories culled by other erotica aficionados.

Warning: As mentioned above, content is un-moderated and uncensored. Some of it is extremely subversive. The faint of heart should browse elsewhere.

Best story to start with: ]]>"Midnight Madness" ]]> by Marcia Hooper

"Blindfolded, Kellie stood, precariously balanced. Her legs were spread-eagled by a stainless steal bar strapped between her ankles. Her arms were pinioned behind her back, bound together at the wrists and elbows; her breasts thrust comically forward.

A small silver spring-loaded clamp tipped each of her nipples and a black dildo secured by a thick leather strap gagged her mouth.

Long blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders to the small of her back. She was completely nude ..."

4. Nifty

This site is unique in that it caters to the LGBTQIA+ community, featuring a wide array of erotic fiction revolving around gay, lesbian, bi, and trans characters.

This ad-free, not-for-profit site doesn't collect your personal information or use cookies, so browse away discreetly at their wide array of saucy tales. You can even browse by author once you find a favorite.

Best story to start with: "Male Nursing Aid"

"His penis swelled a bit under my gaze. I blushed a little as I felt my penis expand even more and I looked up into Mark's eyes. Then I glanced over the rest of his body. Mark had a thick thatch of chest hair, very sexy legs, and strong looking, masculine feet. He had a lot going for him.

'Are you sure you're okay with this?' Mark asked, 'I don't want to make you uncomfortable.'

'I'm fine,' I smiled in return ... "

5. BDSM Cafe

One of the most visually attractive sites we looked at, BDSM Cafe offers erotic short stories paired with well-shot BDSM-themed images. As the name implies, this site caters to people with kinky inclinations. The site boasts hundreds of pictures depicting spanking, fetish, bondage, and kinks, as well as a well-written collection of short stories, picture-stories, full-length BDSM novels, and poetry.

Those new to BDSM (or looking to deepen their exploration) can also access a free resource section of beginners guides, advice, and useful links.

It’s also worth noting that — honoring the integrity of risk-aware consensual kink (RACK) revered in BDSM communities — this site verifies that all images “involve either professional models or consenting amateurs” over the age of 18, and that no illegal acts are “depicted, suggested, or or condoned in any way whatsoever.”

Safe, sane, consensual kink is name of the game at BDSM Cafe.

Best story to start with: "The Kinky Poker Game”

“Mike and Jim were standing by the head of the table, and Larry was at the foot. Ted un-cuffed my wrists and told me to lie down, and Mike and Jim, helped me.

They fastened my wrists, below the headrest, to the front legs; this caused by large breasts to be pulled taut. Then Larry and Ted placed my feet in the stirrups, at the end of leg rods, and fastened the ankle and foot straps. They then swiveled the rods out to the side, and up, and locked them in place.

There I was stark naked, breasts taut, my legs spread wide, and my knees bent. I was wide open for anyone to play with ..."

6. SoloTouch

Initially a site focused on masturbation-themed erotica, Solo Touch now also includes stories about partner sex. Expect a simple, stripped down interface on this site, but it’s easy to navigate, with the most recent stories in the middle of the page, and story categories (broken down by gender: male-female, female-female, male solo, etc.) on the left.

There are premium level stories available with a subscription to the site, but spend some time exploring the free content first to see if they have stories that float your boat.

Since much of the content is written by users (who are not necessarily experienced writers) some stories are far stronger than others, but the hunt for a quality read is worth the effort.

Best story to start with: "Kavita Cheating On Her Husband"

"My mind was fighting this intrusion, but my body betrayed me. It was welcoming, eager. Only then did the realization hit me. Arun was using both hands on my [vagina], so right now my hands were free. Even then I didn’t move I wanted to, but couldn’t.

I could move my hands, to push him away. His tongue then traced the glistening slit ... ‘Oh God!’ I moaned loudly as my fingernails scratched the walls.

I tried to look down at him, but his face was buried between my legs. His tongue enjoying my womanhood, invading me, using me, and taking full advantage of my vulnerability and desire ...”

7. Libida

Libida is actually a sex toy and sexuality education site focused on promoting healthy female sexuality. As part of their mission, they also offer a section of free, pro-female sexuality erotica. The site says it’s mission is “to empower and educate women so that they can experience strong and healthy sex lives, leading to a positive impact not only on their relationships, but also on their lives overall.”

Their collection of erotica includes hot stories about straight sex, oral sex, dominance and submission, bisexual and lesbian sex, role-play, sex toys and more.

Stories are easy to find here and the layout is bright, upbeat and doesn’t feel dodgy in the least bit. Lots of sexy and sex-positive stories to choose from.

Best story to start with: "The Couch-Surfers"

"'I’ll take your word for it, babe. I was too busy trying to eye Carmen’s [breasts] without being too obvious.'

'Well, I sure noticed you peering, Jack. And I wouldn’t be surprised if she did, too.'

Jack pushed his boxers down and could now feel his wife’s wetness against his [penis] 'You know, Naomi,' Jack’s voice turned suggestive. 'A lot of foreign men have fantasies about American women. Especially blonde, American women.' Naomi knew where he was going with this.

'Is that a fact?' she whispered, egging him on and feeling a new tinge of pleasure.

'Yeah,' he continued. 'Andreas has a hot young girlfriend, but I bet he wants you, Naomi, wants to run his fingers through your blonde hair while he buries his hungry, Latin [penis] in you.'

It had been a while since the couple had talked dirty to each other like this. It felt long overdue ..."

