5 Things You Can Learn Just By Looking Someone In The Eye

Surprising reasons why the eyes always have it.

There has been considerable research on how body language, particularly those coming from eye contact, affects our behavior.

Here are 5 interesting results:

1. If someone is sexually attracted you.

Staring directly into someone’s eyes causes an arousal reaction.

How that arousal is interpreted, however, depends on the parties involved and the circumstances. Being stared at by a stranger who appears large or ominous can be seen as a threat and elicit a fear response. This is common in social animals. A direct stare from a human to a dog or an ape can be interpreted as a threat from the large (and strange) human.

However, the gaze of a potential sexual partner causes arousal that can be interpreted positively — as a sexual invitation.

2. If a smile is real or not.

Psychologist Paul Ekman has distinguished between smiles that represent genuine happiness (“Duchenne” smiles) and fake smiles that might be used to feign happiness, or cover some other emotion. The key to telling a fake smile from a real one is in the eyes. When forming real smiles, the eyes narrow and create lines, or “crow’s feet,” at the outer corners.

3. If someone is interested in you.

When we are interested in something or someone our pupils will dilate. In one study, a woman’s eyes were altered to make her pupils look dilated. The exact same photos of the woman with dilated eyes was rated as more attractive than those with normal-size pupils.

4. If you're in love.

Research on love and attraction has found that mutual gaze—staring into each other’s eyes—is a good predictor of two individuals being “in love.”

5. If someone is lying.

Everyone assumes that a liar won’t look you in the eye, but research on the nonverbal cues associated with deception suggests that a liar engages in more eye contact than a truth-teller. The explanation is that the deceiver goes the extra mile to try to convince you of his or her veracity and so “overdoes” the eye contact in order to appear truthful.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Ronald E. Riggio, Ph.D., is the Henry R. Kravis Professor of Leadership and Organizational Psychology at Claremont McKenna College.

This article was originally published at Psychology Today. Reprinted with permission from the author.