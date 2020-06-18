What Turns Men On The Most, According To 60 Very Honest Men

This is what men like.

Men are visual creatures, there’s no denying it.

We see it in the way ads targeting men are often sexualized, and study after study proves that men have more drastic brain responses to visual stimuli than women.

That’s why we weren’t surprised when, in a 2018 survey sponsored by PornDude, visual images came in as the number one way to turn a guy on by a longshot. 58 percent of men agree that things like photos and video are the best form of foreplay.

It makes sense, then, why guys are so into porn. The survey revealed that 88 percent of men get turned on by porn — whoa! The visuals porn offers gets guys into the headspace they need to get in the mood, a fact that they’re well aware of. 67 percent of the men surveyed admitted that they watch porn regularly. And long gone are the days of raunchy magazines and XXX stores (though those still definitely exist). These days, accessing porn is a whole lot easier thanks to websites like PornDude.

Don’t let this upset you, though. While some people might worry that their partner is watching porn while in a relationship, he’s likely not doing it because you’re not enough. It’s just how he gets himself going.

When it comes to people, however, there are three main things guys can’t get enough of.

The first thing they notice? Your body. 35 percent of the men surveyed said bodies are the biggest turn-on in another person. 20 percent of men narrowed it down even further and said faces turn them on most.

But don’t worry, guys aren’t totally shallow. Personality came in at second place behind body, with 32 percent of men claiming a woman’s personality is a game-changer when it comes to being turned on.

So if you’re wondering how to turn a guy on, looks like you don’t have to try too hard. Hint: you can even turn his porn-watching habits into a great form of foreplay for the both of you. In fact, 62 percent of men revealed they’d totally be open to watching porn with you, while another 25 percent said that they might, depending on what it actually was. How’s that for a date night?

If you still want to get into the nitty-gritty of what your man is into, we have some good news. According to the survey, 95 percent of men already tell their partner what they like in bed, meaning no guesswork necessary. If your man hasn’t already told you how to turn him on, just ask! He’ll likely be more than happy to let you know.