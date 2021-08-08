13 Warning Signs He's Just Not That Into You

Photo: Stockbusters / Shutterstock
Have you ever sat by and watched a loved one (sister, father, or a friend) go through a terrible relationship with someone that it was glaringly obvious that the person they were completely head over heels in love with was so not in love with them?
They are dating their partner, but their partner may not be dating them.
While they are making gaga eyes at their partner, their partner is ignoring them, is too busy texting or talking to someone else.
RELATED: 7 Seemingly Subtle Signs That A Man's Not Into You (That Are More Obvious Than You Think)
You sit in amazement, with that sick feeling deep in your gut, thinking how can this incredibly bright person be so dense that they cannot see what is so obvious to the rest of the world: He's just not that into you!
They are in love all alone! How do I tell them they are headed down a road of heartbreak and despair? That the love they are feeling is a lonely one-way ticket to nowhere?
Save your breath — you cannot tell these sad lovesick puppies anything.
The flashing signs he's not into you are usually glaringly obvious, and yet they close their eyes and barrage right ahead, refusing to look at the red flags waving in the warning winds.
The best thing you can do for your loved one is to share this article and hope that somewhere deep inside, something clicks and they come out of that deep lovesick fog and run the other way before it is too late.
RELATED: Feeling Alone In A Relationship? Here's Why — And What To Do
Here are 13 signs that he's not that into you:
1. They don't post pictures of you on their social media pages, but can post pictures of other friends.
2. When they are with you, their eyes are busy checking out the opposite sex as they walk by.
3. They are only loving and caring when they want something specific from you.
4. They don't care about their appearance around you, but really glam up when they go out without you.
5. When you are together, they spend the entire time on their phone texting or talking to other people, as if you are not there.
6. They never do anything for you; it is all about what you can do for them.
7. They would rather hang with anyone else first and you are a last resort.
8. As long as you have money to spend, they are around, but cash is low and out they go.
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.
9. They never give compliments to you or build you up, but find many things to criticize you about or knock you down.
10. They act like they are doing you a favor by going out with you because, of course, nobody else would want you.
11. They will not talk about a future with you because there will not be one!
12. They will not call you sweet endearing pet names (honey, sweetheart, babe).
13. They are not close to your friends, because they don't plan on staying long.
RELATED: 14 Signs Of A One-Sided Relationship & What To Do About It
More for You on YourTango:
Deni Abbie is a Certified Life Coach and Hypnotherapist. For more information on how to tell if your relationship is a healthy one or not, visit her website.