6 Obvious Signs Your Ex Wants You Back

A breakup: a time to fret, to sulk, and to ponder the could of, should of, would of been. To put it frankly, breakups suck. They leave us feeling sad, hopeless, and frustrated about the time we have wasted.

But as awful as they may be, breakups do hold one secret that not everyone seems to know about: they aren't final.

Some of us know this. And because we remain hopeful, we analyze text messages, scrutinize emails, and wonder, time and again, "Will my ex come back?"

Now, there are all kinds of ways you can deal with this question: you can drive yourself crazy with wonderment, stalking social media posts and phoning up a psychic friends network to help decipher your ex's state of mind.

On the other hand, you can instead remain calm and rational as you look for signs from the proper source.

So if you're hoping there's a chance the two of you still have a future together, look for these 6 signs your ex will eventually come back.

1. Your ex contacts you for reasons that don't seem particularly compelling.

People who break up and want that breakup to remain intact do not contact their exes. In fact, they do the total opposite: they avoid them at all costs. Some may even go as far as changing their phone number or email address.

When an ex does contact you, it's likely because they are attempting to reopen the lines of communication. This is particularly true if the reasons they are contacting you don't seem particularly compelling — like they want your recipe for pineapple upside down cake, they want to know if they left a package of gummy bears at your place, they want to know the name of the wine you bought in California five years ago.

2. You ex goes out of their way to ask people about you.

Unless the end of the relationship was a knockdown, drag out, call the cops and have them escort you from the premises with threats of tear gas kind of breakup, most people like to know that their ex will be OK. Asking about you once or twice is natural, but asking about you repeatedly hints at feelings for you that still exist.

Thus, if your ex goes out of their way to see how you are — reaching out to ask your friends, relatives, or colleagues they would otherwise have no reason to contact — they might be missing you and trying to figure out if they have a chance of winning you back.

3. Your ex finds ways to run into you.

Exes are going to run into each other, especially if they live in the same neighborhood or share the same social circle.

But if you find that your ex is running into you a ridiculous amount of times — you see them at the grocery store, at your tai chi class, at the library, in your bedroom closet — the "funny seeing you here" may as well be translated into "I'm here because I knew you would be too."

4. Your ex tries to behave like they did when they first met you.

Most relationships have a honeymoon phase, the beginning when everything is raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens. This is the phase when you can't keep your hands off each other and go out of your way to do nice things for each other. It's the phase right before people stop being polite and start getting real.

If you find that your ex has reverted back to this phase — they become more romantic, they look for reasons to touch you, they act like they did when you first met — they most likely want a second chance.

5. Your ex makes a point of changing themselves for the better.

There's a reason your relationship ended. It probably wasn't all your ex's fault or all your fault. But your ex can only fix whatever role was theirs. If they begin working on themselves, fixing whatever flaw or trait they possessed that helped contribute to your relationship's demise, there's likely a reason behind their actions.

Changing is hard; thus, people rarely do it for themselves. Usually, they do it for someone else.

6. Your ex tells you they want you back.

It goes without saying: the surest way to know if your ex wants you back is also the most simple — they tell you exactly that.

Michael Griswold is a relationship coach. To learn more about keeping your marriage or relationship afloat, visit his website.