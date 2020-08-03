What Is Spiritual Bypassing? 7 Steps To Avoiding Toxic Spirituality

What is the toxic outlook of spiritual bypassing and how to get a the path of authentic spirituality

What is Spiritual Bypassing?

A strong spiritual practice can provide us with resources and tools to stay calmer and more centered in our lives, especially during times of stress. Breathwork, meditation, prayer, walking in nature, – what could be the downside of that? Having a positive outlook and maintaining hope are two keys to better whole health; except when they are used to cover up, avoid, minimize, or deny a problem that needs to be resolved. It then becomes something called “spiritual bypassing” rather than an authentic spiritual practice. Here are some red flags to avoid this pitfall, and steps to find your authentic self.

John Welwood’s classic book, “Toward a New Psychology of Spiritual Awakening” defines spiritual bypassing as “using spiritual ideas and practices to sidestep personal, emotional ‘unfinished business,’ to shore up a shaky sense of self, or to belittle basic needs, feelings, and developmental tasks.”

Bandaids or Ghosts?

While spiritual enlightenment is the expressed goal of the practices and ideas of the seeker, pseudo-enlightenment that covers over our anger and our secrets and mistakes is not really enlightenment. That is more like trying to put a bandaid on a wound that has not been cleaned first. The dirt is still there and can even lead to infection if it stays covered over. Just like the ghosts that keep reappearing to haunt the lives of the characters in fairy tales or in Shakespeare or in our dreams, the ghosts of our unfinished business will continue to emerge to haunt us until they have been acknowledged, resolved, and perhaps befriended.

Many of us know spiritual seekers or “workshop junkies” who frequently run to the next guru or newest practice seeking answers. They may even feel better for a short time, but frequently find that they cannot maintain the high they got following the latest retreat they attended or book they read. During times of high anxiety or social unrest such as we are currently experiencing, this becomes even more common. Spiritual bypassing is a strategy used to avoid painful realities. Doing so however leads to a compensatory cover up rather than resolution and skips the hard work of really confronting our own demons, mistakes and family legacy burdens and doing the real work of deep healing. A patina of whitewash cannot heal the wounds of growing up in an alcoholic family system, or with an abusive parent, or a long history of being bullied at school, or subject to ingrained systemic racism.

The Real Work of Resolving Triggers and Patterns

Continuing to be easily triggered and then struggle with uncomfortable emotions is often a signal of a spiritual bypass. We all have patterns in our lives that we repeat until we become aware of them. We keep falling into the same hole. Only once they have become conscious do we then have choices. The work of clearly seeing these patterns or ghosts involves addressing the root cause of our anger or our fear. Where did we learn to swallow our true feelings? Where did we learn never to truly trust anyone? Where did we learn that grace and forgiveness were for others but not for us?

We can move the root sources of our pain up from their buried depths in our unconscious through good therapy, strong dreamwork, and a real commitment to get down into the mess that all genuine relationships have and slog through the mud. Working through the issues, whether the people we struggle with are currently in our lives, or even on this earth, then frees us to be able to really use the spiritual practices without avoiding reality or denying issues. Sitting in meditation where we name the feelings without judgement and with compassion for ourselves and the others is also a path of healing. Sylvia Bornstein, noted meditation teacher, recommends that we say to ourselves, “Sweetheart, you’re suffering. I’m so sorry.” Self-compassion is one of our hardest and most important lessons.

To avoid the pitfall of the spiritual bypass, here are 7 steps you can take:

Focus on the here and now and learn to identify when you are recycling a past hurt or catastrophizing an imagined future.

Then practice using an image such as a bubble or a containment field to remove negative thought patterns and externalize them.

Acknowledge that good and bad can both exist, that in the Buddhist symbol of Yin/Yang the white swirl of the yin contains the black dot of the yang, and the back swirl of the yang contains the white dot of the yin. Pretending that something is “all good” doesn’t make it so.

Know that you are on a path, and except for moments of delicious grace, we do not stay in an enlightened state. As the Dalai Lama said, “After enlightenment, the laundry.”

Find a healthy balance between being connected and detached to yourself, to others, to ideas.

Listen to your dreams. They contain unadulterated truths that the censor your waking mind has not yet contaminated.

Use your dream journal to both record your dreams and to incubate new and healing ones. Spend a few minutes before bed writing down the healing or enlightenment or resolution you desire, and then end with a question about how to attain it. Write down the dream you then receive on the same page: Some of the answers to your questions will be embedded therein.

If you need help deciphering the dream symbols, you can consult with wise others or with a dream specialist or a therapist versed in dream work. You can then use this avenue too as a path towards healing and compassion for yourself and others. You can find advice and suggestions for deep dreamwork, including healing relationships with departed others and deep spiritual journeying in my book, “Modern Dreamwork: New Tools for Decoding Your Soul’s Wisdom”, Llewellyn Worldwide Publishing, www.moderndreamwork.com