10 Ways To Fall In Love With Your Life

Have you ever felt your life is going in a downward spiral? If you answered yes, then you are like many folks out there.

We have all felt that way at one time or another. We've all struggled to understand how to fall in love with life.

And it can be easy to not do it. Life throws a lot of curveballs. Your child won't stop whining, you didn't get that promotion you had hoped for, or your cat barfed again.

When you feel this way, you don't want to get caught up in catastrophic, negative thinking.

When you think about it, life is a process, and we're all a work in progress. If you're going through something absolutely awful, it will eventually pass. It may change you, but you will get through it.

When bad things happen, you tend to compare yourself to others. You may feel that almost everyone out there has a better life than you.

I need to stop you right there. When you compare yourself to others, you are setting yourself up for failure.

Instead, you need to fall in love with your life.

One of my favorite affirmations is to remember that there is always someone with more than you, and there is always someone with less. What does this mean? You aren't special and life is full of ups and downs.

Don't give up on yourself or the world you live in. Learn to become your own best friend.

Here are 10 tips that will help you fall in love with your life.

1. Learn to receive love.

Receiving is just as important as giving. I think this is a hard one for a lot of people. When you don't receive, you begin to feel resentful of the people around you.

2. Practice gratitude.

I have seen gratitude transform people's lives, including my own.

Write down three great things that happened today. It could be someone holding the door open for you, or the fresh air.

Try it for two weeks. Keep it different every day. That way, it won't get old.

3. Live for today.

This means living in the present.

I see this all the time, people have many regrets about the past or are obsessed about the future. You can't go back, and you can't predict the future.

4. Put yourself first.

This doesn't mean you're selfish. This means that you care enough about yourself to be kind to yourself.

Don't say yes when you mean no. If you need more rest, then take that time for yourself. Your mind and body will thank you for it.

5. Evaluate your expectations.

Don't get caught up on one outcome or think it has to be a certain way. When it doesn't work out to your specific standards, it will leave you extremely disappointed or even depressed.

Be open to lots of outcomes. You may find that you have more opportunities than you think.

6. Love your body.

It's easy to compare yourself to someone on the cover of a magazine.

Remember, people come in many shapes and sizes. Also, a lot of those magazine models have been photoshopped.

Eat healthy food, drink plenty of water, and exercise. This will help you feel good about yourself.

7. Acknowledge your accomplishments.

However big or small they are. It's all right to give yourself a pat on the back for a job well done.

Let yourself feel successful. You've worked hard for it.

The more you acknowledge your wins in life, the more motivated you will be to achieve your goals.

8. Respect yourself.

I think Madonna was the first one to say it. If you don't respect yourself, others won't either.

When you respect yourself, you attract people that will respect you.

9. Take yourself out on a date.

Go to your favorite restaurant, movie theater, or concert. You don't have to wait to be asked, or for someone else to arrange it.

I like to take myself out for ice cream. It's one of my favorite treats. Be good to yourself.

10. Listen to your inner voice.

You may tend to be outwardly focused and listen to other people. There can be a cost to that.

When was the last time you listened to that inner voice inside?

Have you ever sat down and asked yourself questions you may ask another? If you haven't, it's not too late to start. Just let your pen flow and see what answers you start to get.

Isn't this the person you would fall in love with? With a little work, this can be you. Be kind and gentle to yourself. Be your own best friend.

