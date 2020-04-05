50 'Be Yourself' Quotes That Teach You To Live Unapologetically

Living your life unapologetically helps you go through life more stress-free.

It’s difficult to find people who are original. They don’t have to sugar coat their life, to make it seem better than it is. Sure, fitting with the ‘in-crowd’ gets you into the social circle, but you could be hindering your identity unintentionally.

If you build relationships on fake smiles and giggles, then you don’t have a relationship at all. Trying to fit in is exhausting to your mind, body, and spirit. It will produce negative energy, when in fact just being yourself can creative positive ones.

Think of the ‘copy’ and ‘paste’ options on our computer screens. If we all want to adhere to the perfect person, according to social media and the news, then no one would ever tell us apart. Creating your own voice in a sea of people who want to replicate each other, creates a healthier version of yourself.

“Those who inspire others are people who are themselves. Why not try to be an inspiration to others?” - Annette Szproch

This comes to play when we accept who we are. We’re all made uniquely different, and embracing that is how we become a role model for others. With all the filters that Instagram offers, wouldn’t it be nice to show off to not have to choose? Confidence in ourselves is the best filters we can show off to the world because it not only builds us but others as well.

Being real with others allows us to create stronger bonds and better clarity of our own reflection. Do you ever look at yourself in the mirror, wondering who the other person staring back is? I’ve been there and I’ve realized how much harm comes from just not loving our own reflection. This could be a lack of self-image care. We don’t work on ourselves enough to value our strengths and recognize our weaknesses.

The more we accept our faults, the easier it will be to accept others. We’re all human so let’s start acting like it. We are not made out of aluminum and steel. Blood, emotions, and neurons are what make us all connected. If we truly want deeper connections with others, then we have to try to connect with ourselves first.

If you need the inspiration to begin your journey on finding and loving yourself, here are the best "be yoursef" quotes that encourage you to live unapologetically.

1. Saying ‘no’ is better than yes.

“It’s only by saying no that you can concentrate on the things that are really important.” —Steve Jobs

2. Being yourself will be the toughest battle.

“To be nobody but yourself in a world which is doing its best, night and day, to make you everybody else means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight; and never stop fighting.”—E.E. Cummings

3. Rely on yourself.

“No matter what the situation, remind yourself ‘I have a choice.’”—Deepak Chopra

4. Being a real friend.

“A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself–and especially to feel, or not feel. Whatever you happen to be feeling at any moment is fine with them. That’s what real love amounts to–letting a person be what he really is.”—Jim Morrison

5. Be fearless of yourself.

“Find out who you are and do it on purpose.”—Dolly Parton

6. Like God and Goddesses.

“Being brave enough to just be unapologetic for who you are‚ that’s a goddess.”—Banks

7. Controlling how you perceive things.

“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.”—Maya Angelou

8. You’re enough to the world.

“Don’t dilute yourself for any person or any reason. You are enough! Be unapologetically you.”—Steve Maraboli

9. Others will choose to come to you.

“You can’t make people be or do what you want. All you can do is be unapologetic about what you want and let others show up however they can.”—Gabrielle Bernstein

10. You deserve to grow.

“This is not the moment to wilt into the underbrush of your insecurities. You’ve earned the right to grow.”—Cheryl Strayed

11. Don’t depend on others to dream for you.

“It’s not your responsibility to want the life that others want for you.”—Colin Wright

12. Never confine your identity.

“Don’t let others box you into their idea of what they think you should be. A confined identity is a miserable way to exist. Be you and live free. Trust that in living true to yourself, you will attract people that support and love you, just as you are.”—Jaeda deWalt

13. Taking your leap of faith in discovering yourself.

“What’s important is that you make the leap. Jump high and hard with intention and heart. Pay no minds to the vision that the committee made up. You get to make your life.”—Cheryl Strayed

14. Stay away from people who are lukewarm.

“I say what I want to say and do what I want to do. There's no in-between. People will either love you for it or hate you for it.”― Eminem

15. Being both gentle and fierce.

“...she doesn't have to choose between being gentle or being fierce. Both exist in nature and both exist in her. That's ok. She'll know to nourish them both and when applicable, use each unapologetically.”—Steve Maraboli

16. There’s the power to just being yourself.

“Being your authentic and unapologetic self… Now that’s courage, confidence, and self-love! Never underestimate yourself… There’s great power in simply being YOU.”—Stephanie Lahart

17. Don’t live with regrets.

“One of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be, rather than being yourself.”—Shannon L. Alder

18. Don’t conceal your identity.

“What I am is good enough if I would only be it openly.”—Carl Rogers

19. Confidence is the main catalyst.

“With confidence, you have won before you have started.”—Marcus Garvey

20. Finding strength within.

“The strongest force in the universe is a human being living consistently with his identity.”—Tony Robbins

21. Life shouldn’t be a masquerade ball.

“We all wear masks, and the time comes when we cannot remove them without removing some of our own skin.”—Andre Berthiaume

22. Feeling exfoliated in your own skin.

“No other version, no matter how perfect it is, would ever feel better than being your true self.”—Edmond Mbiaka

23. Madness builds within us the longer we hold our identity back.

“Follow your inner moonlight; don't hide the madness.”—Allen Ginsberg

24. Don’t become the victim.

“Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life but define yourself.”—Harvey Fierstein

25. Avoid copy and paste effects.

“Always be a first-rate version of yourself and not a second rate version of someone else.”—Judy Garland

26. Being yourself through the ridicule of others.

“I prefer to be true to myself, even at the hazard of incurring the ridicule of others, rather than to be false, and to incur my own abhorrence.”—Frederick Douglass

27. The art of self-care.

“Be true to yourself. Make each day a masterpiece. Help others. Drink deeply from good books. Make friendship a fine art. Build a shelter against a rainy day.”—John Wooden

28. Guard your ears.

“Take care not to listen to anyone who tells you what you can and can’t be in life.”—Meg Medina

29. Limit our worries of other’s perceptions.

“We must not allow other people's limited perceptions to define us.” —Virginia Satir

30. Our obligation is to be our own individual.

“Remember always that you not only have the right to be an individual, you have an obligation to be one.”—Eleanor Roosevelt

31. Don’t fall into fashion trends.

“Don’t be into trends. Don’t make fashion own you, but you decide what you are, what you want to express by the way you dress, and the way to live.”—Gianni Versace

32. Becoming a shepherd.

“Better to be a nerd than one of the herd!”—Mandy Hale

33. Claim your own opinions.

“Do not fear to be eccentric in opinion, for every opinion now accepted was once eccentric.”—Bertrand Russell

34. Be remembered as someone who was real.

“You were born an original. Don't die a copy.”—John Mason

35. Setting the world on fire with your fierceness.

“Be who you were created to be, and you will set the world on fire.”—St. Catherine of Sienna

36. Being unoriginal is depressing.

“There is nothing more awful, insulting, and depressing than banality.”—Anton Chekhov

37. Don’t fall in the trap of being accused of being wrong.

“Just because they disagree, doesn't mean you ain't right.”—Toba Beta

38. Choose excitement over the monotonous living.

“Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius, and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.”—Marilyn Monroe

39. Always shine brighter than the sun.

“Never dull your shine for somebody else.”—Tyra Banks

40. Celebrate weirdness day every day.

“I think everybody’s weird. We should all celebrate our individuality and not be embarrassed or ashamed of it.”—Johnny Depp

41. If you’re gonna be a sheep, be one of a different color.

“I’m the pink sheep in the family.”—Alexander McQueen

42. Honesty come from authenticity.

“Originality is… a by-product of sincerity.”—Marianne Moore

43. You are the only one who controls how your story is going to be written.

“You must have control of the authorship of your own destiny. The pen that writes your life story must be held in your own hand.”—Irene C. Kassorla

44. Practice resisting to always say what you mean.

“Never complain, never explain. Resist the temptation to defend yourself or make excuses.”—Brian Tracy

45. Being just you is much easier.

“The easiest thing to be in the world is you. The most difficult thing to be is what other people want you to be. Don't let them put you in that position.”—Leo Buscaglia

46. Be someone that hasn’t set foot in this world.

“By being yourself, you put something wonderful in the world that was not there before.”—Edwin Elliott

47. Love yourself to the fullest before loving another.

“You need to love yourself and be yourself one hundred percent before you can actually love someone else.”—Christina Perri

48. Embrace your imperfections.

“To accept ourselves as we are means to value our imperfections as much as our perfections.”—Sandra Bierig

49. You deserve love for just being you.

“You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.”—Buddha

50. Value your true identity openly.

“Too many people overvalue what they are not and undervalue what they are.”—Malcolm S. Forbes

Sofia Stewart is a writer who covers music, self-care, and spirituality.