4 Steps To Overcoming Resistance To Change In Your Life

Are you resisting change in your life? Here’s how to stop.

In the past 14 months, I’ve moved 10 times. I’m not kidding! It sounds crazy, but it’s true. Some moves were for my mother, who recently passed away, some were for my kids, and some were for me. They were all tiring. And they all signaled change.

One in particular was harder than the others and I found myself RESISTING it. Towards the end of her life, my mom lived with my husband and I, and after her death I didn’t want to be in my house anymore. I wanted to leave the RAW memories of losing her behind. So we put the house I’d lived in for 25 years on the market and rented an apartment in the city – right before the pandemic. Suddenly we were cramped in a small apartment with no place to spread out or stretch our legs – while my old house sat empty!

I didn’t want to go back. I RESISTED what actually turned out to be JUST what I needed!

WHAT WE RESIST PERSISTS

The fact is, I was PUSHING things to happen that really weren’t in my control while RESISTING what I really needed. And it’s not the first time I’ve done so. How about you?

What are you RESISTING?

-A career change

-A difficult conversation

-The end to a relationship

-A calling you can no longer ignore

The more you RESIST, the more that part of your life PERSISTS – signaling that something isn’t right. And it won’t stop until you change it.

Are you ready to stop RESISTING?

1. STOP PUSHING

When you try to PUSH a square peg into a round hole, what happens? You naturally find RESISTANCE. Trying to FORCE anything in the direction it doesn’t want to go is a waste of TIME and ENERGY. The same can be said for the circumstances in your life.

2. PULL IT IN

Instead of pushing, PULL IT IN. This won’t be easy, but it’s actually the more NATURAL way to MOVE FORWARD. When you embrace your struggles, you’ll be FREE to get to the root of why they’re struggles in the first place.

3. LOOK CLOSER

Ask yourself WHY? Why is this situation hard for me? What aren’t things working out the way I hoped they would? Perhaps there’s something you haven’t RESOLVED in your life that has STUCK in place. Take time to discover what’s at the heart of your RESISTANCE.

4. LEAN IN

Lastly, ACCEPT your resistance and LEAN IN to the direction your life is headed. Look for and follow the SIGNS that direct your path. They’re there, and when you STOP PUSHING, you’ll see them.

WHERE I’M SUPPOSED TO BE

As you can probably guess, I moved back into my old house. Now, I see it in a whole new light. I’m GRATEFUL for the things I took for granted before, like the spacious backyard. Now, it’s a welcomed retreat for my morning cup of tea, providing a sense of CALM in the CHAOS. The extra space is GROUNDING for me. The memories of my mother’s last days aren’t so raw anymore and the LOVE that was planted here is still growing. The very same house I tried to leave is right where I’m supposed to be!

And what’s more, this time I’m doing it right. I’m taking my time with what should - and shouldn’t - come into this space. For me, it’s a house. For you, it might be a new relationship or a new career. Regardless of the change you’re RESISTING, when you LEAN IN you can approach it on your OWN TERMS. And that takes you from TRANSITIONS to TRANSFORMATIONS.

