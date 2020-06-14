Why A Strong Father-Daughter Relationship Is So Important For Girls’ Self Esteem

Dads and father figures have an important role in their daughters' lives.

A father-daughter relationship is precious. When a girl's self-esteem plummets, her Dad has the power to lift it up.

"Dad" can refer to fathers, step-fathers, grandfathers, uncles, and other male loved ones — maybe an ex-spouse, former brother-in-law, or even a cousin.

Dads are men who mentor, love, and support a daughter.

Dads or step-dads can still be present even if they live apart from their daughters, staying connected through e-mails, phone calls, visual platforms, texts, and whatever other methods of communication and connection are available — even old fashioned letter-writing.

Dad, You are one of the most important allies for your daughter.

You uniquely influence your daughter’s self-confidence.

You are the first male in your daughter’s life.

You set a standard.

Your words, your behavior, your time — they all matter.

Your relationship with her is unlike any other in her or your life.

There is a tendency to minimize fathers’ roles in daughters’ lives. Yet, every part of a father-daughter relationship contains precious opportunities for daughters to learn about themselves, the world, and potential life partners.

It's a scary time to raise a daughter.

Body image concerns start young, especially for girls. A girl's relationship with her body is intertwined with her self esteem and affects every other aspect of her life.

Body dissatisfaction is the most powerful risk factor for developing an eating disorder. The strongest environmental contribution to an eating disorder is the societal

idealized view of thinness. No one can single handedly prevent eating disorders. But, you, Dad, can be a buffer against two (of many) key risk factors - body image and

cultural messages.

Whether you know it or not, your relationship with your daughter is either a protective factor or risk factor for a bunch of things, including an eating disorder. Girls

younger than 10 are treated for anorexia, more than 40 percent of girls in first, second and third grade wish they were thinner. Reported cases of anorexia and

bulimia are rising and affect girls of every race, ethnicity, socioeconomic group, and religion.

You have lots of leverage to counter messages from culture, especially the message that how she looks is more important than who she is. That she is more than her

body. That her value is not based on her weight or how pretty she is deemed. That she does not have to diet or look like the Kardashian du jour to be loveable. You know

that social media is an important way she connects with her friends. You also know that as little as 30 minutes a day of social media use can worsen her body image.

Teach your daughter to think critically, with social media especially. Ask her what she thinks about what she is viewing. How does it make her feel? What does she

think are the company’s motives? What is it trying to sell? How are images altered on the apps she uses? How real are they? These questions fall under the category of

media literacy.

You are in a unique position to help her to identify and recognize her value, aside from her looks.

Skin color, height, eye color, weight, shoe size are all parts of appearance. Her features are an integration of her heritage, the family tree. AND, there is so much more

to her, including what is not visible to the eye

Be aware of your comments. Do not talk about weight, especially women's or your own. Do not categorize food as good and bad. Do not be the food police.

Be present. Take an interest in her life. Help her value her mind. Teach her how to have a voice. How to speak up and self-advocate. How to listen.

Engage her in conversation. Ask her opinion on topics ranging from Disney themes to Politics. Whatever is age appropriate. What you ask may help her be better

acquainted with herself. What are five things she feels grateful for today? What is something funny that happened today?

Share your favorite music with her. Let her play the Baby Shark song and dance with you (assuming she is a young child!). Tell her stories of when you

were her age. Go outside in nature together. Perhaps the child part of you emerges as the two of you play on the jungle gym and shoot hoops.

Believe in her. Help her find her passions. Support her interests, even if they are different from yours. Listen. Refrain from jumping in and solving her dilemmas. Ask if

she wants to problem solve together. Give her the skills to eventually solve problems more independently. Be a role model.

Fathers, in actions more than words, can show daughters that the most important thing about a girl is who she is. Her mind, strength, courage. Her essence.

Let’s also be realistic. Appearance does matter. Female bodies are objectified, valued for how closely they meet standards of beauty. Especially in this culture. So,

when she asks you, “Do you think I am pretty/thin/beautiful, Daddy?”, what do you say?

Rather than dismissing her question or responding with a cliche (e.g. “You are beautiful as you are”), consider feedback that reflects who she is as an entire person. Her

smile, her voice, her mind. And her strong legs. The determined way she hikes mountains, and her ability to see the beauty at the summit. The arm muscles that throw

the frisbie back and forth. Help her appreciate her body for what it provides her - an opportunity to run, skip, hop, climb, jump, dance. The capacity to watch the

sunrise, feel the warm breeze on her skin, hear the birds chirp.

What you are doing is helping her to recognize that her body is not an ornament to be objectified by herself or others. Her body is hers, in all its capacity, to provide

contact with the world.



It is never to early or late to leverage the power and potential for your daughter's well being.

Engage your daughter in life and support her for who she is and not simply for what she looks like.

Imagine a world where she is more interested in splashing in the water, riding the waves, and enjoying the ocean than about how she looks in a bathing suit. That she

is more focused on the joy of playing and being silly than on taking endless selfies to later filter and post for as many likes as possible.

Your role as her dad helps to create that world.

Dr Elayne Daniels is a psychologist in Boston specializing in body image.