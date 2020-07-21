How The Death Tarot Card Is — And Isn’t — Metaphorical

This article explores metaphorical and literal interpretations to the Death Card in Tarot and Oracle

Back at the beginning of this year, I was excited to receive my Lenormand Oracle deck in the mail. This was the oldest known oracle deck and I was to explore another divination tradition. What could this new deck of cards teach me?

I shuffled the cards and drew one. A dark covering curls back to reveal a coffin. An inscription reads: “Lookout for the coffin; it brings sickness or death. And [if?] you’re not careful, courage, wealth, and health will all breathe their last breath.”

WTF?! So much for this oracle deck! How could all the work my colleagues and I have done to separate card readings from superstition come to this? With frustration and annoyance, I set the deck aside.

A month later, I thought that maybe I had given the deck a harsh first-try criticism. I shuffled. I shuffled again. I drew another card: “Lookout for the coffin; it brings sickness or death. And [if?] you’re not careful, courage, wealth, and health will all breathe their last breath.”

Seriously, I was not liking this. I ran through all the things in my life that I could be releasing - an approach commonly utilized with the Death card of the Tarot. What wanted to leave my life, for good? I reflected, I wrote, I made a list.

And then, the pandemic hit. As I write this now, there have been more than 616,138 deaths worldwide. I am lucky to have so far been uninfected, but have I needed to be careful? Absolutely. Was the Lenormand deck reaching out in an extraordinary way to warn me?

Ever since Tarot came on the scene, those who could see and use the imagery to understand the complicated workings of people, society and spirituality have had to cloak their connection to the cards and justify their usage, often at the risk of being burned at the stake - literally and metaphorically. Since the first detailed reference of the Tarot, from a sermon as early as 1500, the trumps have been cast in the light of suspicion, fear and superstition: “For there are 21 trumps which are the 21 steps of a ladder which takes a man to the depths of Hell” (Cynthia Giles, Tarot: History, Mystery and Lore).

For the modern audience, the difficult cards like Death, The Tower and The Hanged Man, tied with the fact of traditional fortune telling, leaves little wonder that the newbie to Tarot might be a bit freaked out by these images of death and misfortune. Programs such as Biddy Tarot and countless others have helped to bring Tarot to the mainstream and to dissolve our superstitions and fears as we approach the potent and ancient imagery held within divination.

While this is all a positive shift, there may be a shadow side to the metaphorical glossing we’ve been doing. Maybe it's time to reconsider the meanings of the Death Card. Am I saying it’s time to switch back to literal, fear-inducing interpretations? No. However, I think it’s a good idea to evaluate some of the evasive trends we have taken with the Death card, and how to approach it more honestly. American culture is oddly death obsessed and death-denying at the same time, and it is reflected in how we speak about the Death Card in Tarot.

“And by Death, I don’t really mean Death…”

We have been encouraged, in countless interpretation books to modern Tarot Cards, to see Death as purely metaphorical. Death will rarely mean literal death and almost always point instead to something that is ending internally or within our own personal lives. This is a particularly important approach especially with Tarot clients. We need to reassure them that when a death card emerges that it may not mean physical death. Note: May Not.

Death IS real. It is also difficult for people to talk about. The Death card can actually be the door opener in a conversation on how you or your client is REALLY feeling about the possibility of death. Maybe its the death of a loved one and all they’ve received is messages like “I’m sorry for your loss...” Maybe they have an underlying health condition and the potential for death feels scarily real with the coronavirus lurking about. Maybe you or your client is Black or person of color and the threat of death, just jogging or driving a car, feels real everyday. To speak of death as “metaphorical” right now might be immensely denying of a true experience of reality. When the Death card arrives, instead of rushing to reassure, you might ask, “Hmmm, here’s a big one for reflection. What comes up for you when you see this imagery of Death?”

“Death is actually, like, ‘good’ you know?”

Another tendency in dealing with the Death Card is to overemphasize its positive message. “Oh my gosh, you can finally see those bad eating habits die!” or “Haven’t you been saying how much you hate your job? Well the Death Card here is finally going to release you!”

I am all about the positive spin. Boy, it can really save us from that negative rabbit hole that has no end in its darkness and, well, death-inducing mindset. What we need to remember, however, is that loss sucks. And often, loss REALLY sucks. Maybe what you or your client need right now, isn’t a pep talk on how much brighter the other side is, but to be seen in their loss RIGHT NOW. Death hurts. Death can feel like a piece is missing - for good. Rushing to fill the hole feels like a betrayal. Allow Death to be here, when it shows up, and to be what it is. Death may mean release or it may mean the saddest tears you have ever cried. Let it be.

With the Death Card, we are quick to jump to the “Rebirth” part

In James Hillman’s pivotal work, Re-Visioning Psychology, he elaborates on the resurrection fantasy pervasive in Western Culture. There may be death, there may be crucifixion, but there must always be a resurrection that follows. To remain permanently “passed away” is unacceptable. There must always be a light at the end of the tunnel. Feeling depressed? Time to snap out of it. Even psychology takes on this tone: “By insisting on the brighter side of human nature, where even death becomes ‘sweet’...whose deep words remain shallow because transcendence is its aim” (Hillman, p. 65).

Depression - though it must be taken seriously in an age where suicide is on the rise in young age groups - can be an important gateway from the ego, to a more grounded experience of the soul: “Through depression we enter depths and in depths find soul... It brings refuge, limitation, focus, gravity, weight and humble powerlessness. It reminds of death. The true revolution begins in the individual who can be true to his or her depression. Neither jerking oneself out of it, caught in cycles of hope and despair, nor suffering it through till it turns, nor the theologizing it - but discovering the consciousness and depths it wants. So begins the revolution in behalf of soul” (p. 98-99).

Shel Silverstein’s book, The Giving Tree, doesn’t end with the stump of the tree melting into the forest floor and becoming rich soil for flowers to grow. “The boy” is left with the stump and decides to sit, rest, and think about what it all means. The Death Card can be a similar image for us. Instead of leaping to those flowers of rebirth, it’s a pause. A void for being. A place to meet loss, to cry tears, to encounter the 7 plus stages of grief, if necessary. Let rebirth come when its ready, without the fertilizer. And some things are not meant to be resurrected.

I draw a card. It’s the image of Vulture, the card I associate with Death in my own self-created Story Through Stone deck. Vulture is there when the animals, and yes, when the humans, die. Vulture watches and waits. Vulture nourishes itself in the decay.

I open Facebook, an old school mate’s husband has died unexpectedly. A good friend’s legacy of yoga studios has closed for good. A neighbor’s mom has pancreatic cancer. Death is here, inviting me to see it with my eyes, hear with my ears and be there with a present heart for those it is truly touching.

RELATED:

CTA

References:

Giles, C. (1992). Tarot: History, Mystery and Lore. New York: Paragon House.

Hillman, J. (1975). Re-Visioning Psychology. New York: Harper Colophon Books.

Khazan, O. (June 11, 2020). The Millennial Mental-Health Crisis. The Atlantic. Retrieved from: https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2020/06/why-suicide-rates-amo...

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Worldometer (July 21, 2020). Coronavius Death Toll and Trends. Retrieved from: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/coronavirus-death-toll/

