Kim Kardashian Slammed For ‘Unhygienic’ Beauty Hack She Uses To Save Time

Kim Kardashian may be known for being camera-ready at all times, but fans have been let in on a secret that revealed that her appearance isn't all that glamorous behind the scenes.

In a video to promote her latest Allure cover story, Kardashian revealed a somewhat gross hack she uses to save time in the mornings while still looking picture-perfect.

Kim Kardashian says she sometimes sleeps in her makeup.

Kardashian noted that the odd skill is "the worst advice to give you guys," but explained that she uses this to save time when she has to be up early in the morning..

"I can sleep in full makeup, and I could sleep like this and never ruin my makeup," Kardashian says, demonstrating how she sleeps flat on her back so her makeup stays intact.

Kardashian also explains that she has a unique ability to make her makeup last.

"I could literally shower and get out, and you'd be like 'oh my god' you still have all your makeup on. It's the wildest thing," Kardashian said in her interview.

In the comments of the video, fans noted how unhygienic and bad for your skin sleeping in makeup can be.

Kardashian did say that she can also shower with makeup on but fans seem to think the star might not be all that clean if she's not taking her makeup off beforehand.

"Yeah.... don't do that," one comment read while another user expressed envy that oily skin doesn't seem to be a problem Kardashian is familiar with.

"If her make-up is on even after she showers then that means she didn’t wash her face," wrote another.

Other criticized Kardashian, who just launched her own skincare brand, for offering advice that could cause fans to get a breakout or have other negative reactions.

However, Kardashian did preface her comments by noting that this was not so great advice.

Sleeping in makeup is known to be bad for your skin.

Dr. Hadley King, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, spoke to makeup.com about why there's a huge risk when sleeping in your makeup.

"Sleeping with makeup can contribute to clogged pores and aging of the skin. Sleeping with eye makeup can be particularly dangerous. It can result in irritation, allergic reactions, or more severe conditions, such as infections or a scratched cornea," King stated in her interview.

While everyone has different skin and features, the advice Kardashian gave is something one should not be following. We all want to look amazing when we wake up in the morning, but it's best to keep your makeup off your face while sleeping.

Kurtis Condra covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics for YourTango. He is also a poet based in San Francisco, California. You can keep up with his poetic journey on Instagram.