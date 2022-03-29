This Mom-Of-Two Spent $10K To Look Like A Blow-Up Doll

When Cindy Moore learned that her fiance and baby daddy was having an affair, she decided to get a revenge body.

But her physical transformation isn't like that of most scorned women. She not only lost 70 pounds and dropped 12 pant sizes, but also gained five cup sizes and bigger lips.

The goal for the 31-year-old mother of two? To look like a real-life sex doll.

Moore, who lives in Greater Manchester, has spent over $10,000 on a year-long makeover that included a boob job, hair extensions, and lip fillers. She even bought herself a car registration plate that reads "Doll" to validate her new identity.

And she's not done. The mom says it's a full-time job becoming a sex doll.

"I want another boob job and probably a tummy tuck," she said. "I'm lucky because of my skin I don't really need Botox."

'I used to be around a size A, but now my boobs are double F's. I've still got a long way to go. I'm trying to lose more weight and look even more like a sex doll. I've just always liked it when I saw the look on other people. I think it makes me look beautiful."

She reportedly said that she's appreciated and admired the "fake" look since she was 19 and started bleaching her hair and wearing dramatic makeup.

But it wasn't until she learned that the father of her children, 6-year-old Lacey and 8-year-old Max, had been cheating on her that she decided to take it to the next level.

She broke up with him and started her transformation.

She began by training seven days a week and put herself on a strict diet. Though she lost weight, she still wasn't satisfied and turned to plastic surgery.

'I've always liked the bimbo blow-up doll look, ever since I was younger so I just started taking it to the next level."

Moore said losing weight and getting her boobs done has made her feel good about herself, and even after being on a reality show that encourages people with extreme looks to adopt a more natural style, she was ready to take it further.

According to her, she fills her lips every 10 days.

'When I did the show, I already had on the bimbo doll look, but was nowhere near as extreme as I am now."

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

Moore says that her family supports and even encourages her look.

Her mother has told her to see if she can make money off of it. So far, Moore is selling raunchy photos of herself to her online followers for a monthly subscription.

'My six-year-old daughter says that when I'm all done up I look like a doll. She really loves it too. My son is eight, and he prefers it when I have my makeup on too."

However, the attention isn't all good. Moore said she doesn't go out clubbing much because of all the stares and "wolf whistles" she gets.

"I get a lot of attention from men so I think I could be going on dates every night if I wanted to. But sometimes it's like people don't realize I'm actually a person and not really a sex doll."

Emily Blackwood covers pop culture, dating, relationships, and everything in between.