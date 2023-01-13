Woman Shows Up To Husband’s Doctor Appointment After He Asked For ‘Privacy,’ Now She Claims He Has No Right To Be Mad

A woman has been accused of being "jealous" and acting "irrationally" after violating her husband's right to privacy.

Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them — the woman shared that she had been trying to support her husband, except it ended up backfiring.

In her Reddit post, she explained that her husband has been dealing with health issues that have caused him to frequent the doctor for the past few weeks.

She showed up to her husband's doctor's appointment after he asked for 'privacy,' and claimed he had no right to be mad.

For most of her husband's appointments, she's asked him if she'd be able to accompany him, to which he refused.

He told her that it wasn't necessary for her to be there with him, and when she asked him why, he told her he simply preferred the "privacy" of just him and his doctor.

At that, she "jokingly asked" if his doctor was a woman, to which he just "glanced" at her in return.

When it came time for her husband's follow-up appointment, she decided to ignore his previous warnings for her to stay away, and instead opted to meet him at the doctor's office.

"He went and 10 minutes later I entered the office (I identified myself as his wife) and he was shocked when he saw me."

While ignoring her husband's clear discomfort, she greeted the doctor, who she noted was a man after all, and began speaking with him.

During the entire appointment, her husband refused to look her way and speak to her.

When the two left the doctor's office, he immediately began berating her for showing up in the first place.

"[He said] I shouldn't have 'followed' him and came into the dr office after he asked me for some privacy," she explained.

She immediately rebutted, pointing out that she only wanted to support him by showing up, and as his wife should know about any of his health issues.

"He said I overstepped his one boundary and refused to respect his wish and made him more stressed than he already is in these hard times he's going through," she added.

She concluded her post by writing that she believes she did nothing wrong and felt as if her husband was "overreacting" about the entire ordeal.

A majority of people who commented on her Reddit post agreed that she was wrong for following him to his appointment.

"You don’t have the right to invade your husband’s privacy after he requested to go alone," one user wrote.

"A signed piece of paper doesn’t give you the right to stalk your husband. You have zero respect for him, obviously."

Another user added, "First of all, he asked you not to come. That should be enough. Second, you were not there to show him support, you were there to make sure his [doctor] wasn't a woman.

"You sound jealous and irrational, not to mention pushy. Major issues here."

A third user chimed in, "[I] can appreciate being very worried about a spouse's health and wanting to talk to the spouse's doctor."

"But it's incredibly inappropriate to insist on being part of the appointment against the patient's wishes."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.