Mom Documents Pregnancy Loss Lasting 19 Days After Doctors Refused To Intervene

The right to have or not have a baby has been debated forever. It seems that certain people have a deep desire to control what women do with their own bodies.

In June 2022, by a vote of 6 to 3, the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, thereby eliminating the constitutional right to abortion for women in the United States.

Pro-choice abortion clinics like Planned Parenthood were quick to speak out, condemning the ruling, while pro-life states where abortion is already illegal celebrated.

One thing was for sure, though. Women facing inevitable miscarriage, an unwanted pregnancy, or a risk to their own life would be severely impacted.

One woman's miscarriage was made more traumatic post-Roe.

A woman named Carmen Broesder recently posted a TikTok video detailing her harrowing experience. Unbelievably, she was forced to endure miscarriage symptoms and abdominal pain for nineteen days.

The video is set in a hospital bed and starts with Broesder lying down, eyes red and puffy. She tells viewers, “I’ll probably end up deleting this, but I’ve been actively miscarrying since the eighth.”

She explains that she has gone to a doctor once since she started to miscarry and that this is her second visit to the emergency room for help.

Broesder alludes to abortion law stating, “If you’re wondering why women’s rights matter… I just can’t believe I’m on this f-cking table before somebody comes and actually helps me.”

Near the end, she concedes that this is her life and “nobody is actually coming to help”, and that the hospital is likely going to just send her home.

People wonder where in the world women are treated like this.

That was just the first in a series of videos. In a second video, Broesder answered viewer questions about where she was located, confirming that she is in Idaho, where three anti-abortion laws have been passed since 2020.

The first bans all abortions except in cases of rape, incest, and threats to the mother’s life while the second prohibits all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The third allows the family of the aborted fetus to sue the doctors who performed the procedure for a minimum of $20,000.

Though the state's Supreme Court is hearing challenges to the laws, there are people living out the effects of them in real-time.

The TikToker tried to get services in the next state over, Oregon, but was denied. She also added that her 15-month-old autistic daughter in unable to travel so she can’t go to any other state for the procedure.

In a third post, Broesder explains that although someone pointed out that Oregon is super progressive when it comes to abortion, she was denied when her doctor called to refer her.

The exhausted woman has been desperately scrambling for help.

She continues to post videos from the hospital emergency room where she is repeatedly turned away. If five subsequent short clips, a lethargic Broesder shares her trips to the hospital.

Viewers became worried about her appearance, with one person posting, “From watching your videos, you seem lethargic. I’m not sure if your bleeding is still heavy, but you look a little pale. It’s concerning.”

In another follow-up, the woman shared commentary from a doctor who stated that she was in the final stages of miscarriage and that her uterus was empty. He advised that there was no longer anything to abort.

He also told Broesder that her pregnancy hormones had decreased from over 12,000 to under 1,000. He shared that her vaginal bleeding had “tapered off.”

Finally feeling better, Broesder posted a video where she is smiling and waving at viewers. She said the last doctor she saw was the best of all and was thankful that someone recommended St. Luke’s in Boise.

It turns out, the woman actually needed a termination.

In a scary turn of events, they found the fetus lodged in her cervix, possibly a sign of an ectopic pregnancy. After all of the back and forth they ended up doing a procedure to remove the embryo after all.

An ectopic pregnancy, which means the embryo is growing outside of the uterus is life-threatening to the pregnant woman and the fetus.

According to Broesder, “They gave me the equivalent of a D & C… 3 more pills in the next 24 hours.” A D & C (dilation and curettage) is a process where the service is dilated and the uterine lining is scraped, removing the fetus.

This isn’t the first and won’t be the last time we hear an appalling story about the abortion battle.

The fight will continue as men in power do their best to make sure women do not have autonomy over their own bodies.

