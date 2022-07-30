Bride Says Custom Gift Is Not Enough, Guests Must Bring A Gift From The Registry To Attend The Wedding

A 34-year-old woman took to Reddit after she upset her friend by telling her that she would not be purchasing a wedding gift for her off of her registry.

The reason she wasn't buying a gift off the registry? She already made a customized gift for the bride-to-be.

The woman is wondering if she's in the wrong for not buying a gift from the registry.

The woman shared her story on the subreddit thread, “r/AmItheA–hole” (AITA), seeking the opinion of other users regarding the situation.

Users had the choice to give her a “You’re the A–-hole” (YTA) rating if they believed that she was wrong or a "Not the A--hole” (NTA) rating if they thought she was not.

After the wedding was announced, the 34-year-old bride showed the woman a pattern for the Corinthians 13 cross stitch sampler.

She wanted the woman to design and create it to "commemorate the wedding."

“I agreed, despite knowing it would be a lot of work,” the woman wrote.

She recently finished the 25 by 15 design ahead of the wedding.

The bride called when she noticed that her friend hadn't bought anything from the registry yet.

She encouraged the woman to "hurry and get a gift" since all the affordable ones would soon be taken, and she knew her friend had a meager income.

The woman told her friend that she would not be purchasing a gift from the registry since she had already made the cross stitch for her and that the materials to make it were around $75 and the cost to have it framed was "well over that."

She also said that she could not afford anything from the registry.

However, the bride said she would not accept the gift.

The bride said the gift "didn’t count" since she asked the woman to make it for her and added that all guests were required to bring a gift.

“I said I am bringing her a gift, and one that I worked very hard on, on linen with silk threads that she requested,” the woman wrote.

After standing her ground, the woman’s friend called her an ‘a-–hole’ and hung up.

Many Redditors came to the woman’s defense

They declared her “NTA” since she was considerate enough to spend time and money on the cross stitch in the first place, considering it a gift.

“Ask the bride to pay for this item then if she wants a gift off the registry, watch how fast she calls the cross stitch a gift,” one user commented.

Others criticized the bride’s entitled attitude.

“The fact that she also kept track of who bought what... Yikes,” another user wrote.

The woman updated the thread, thanking everyone for their supportive comments and encouraging her to "cut toxic people" out of her life.

She added that she would not be attending the wedding.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.