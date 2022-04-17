Woman Says She Makes $10,000 Per Client As A Professional ‘Baby Namer’

A New York woman says she made $150,000 in 2020 by suggesting baby names to expecting parents.

Taylor Humphrey, 33, helped name more than 100 kids in 2020.

Humphrey also runs a TikTok account under the name “whatsinababynamedoula.” On the account, she responds to questions sent in by users and offers some name ideas for free.

The baby namer can make $10,000 per client.

The cost of her service ranges from $1,500, which gets the client a one-on-one phone call with Humphrey, all the way up to $10,000, which includes options much more personal to the parents.

She also provides doula services for mothers pre and postpartum. On her website, Humphrey describes a doula as someone who “provides emotional, physical, and spiritual support during pregnancy, birth, early postpartum, and/or loss.”

“As a birth doula, I tailor each prenatal visit to the specific needs of the mother or birthing person,” Humphrey says on her website, whatsinababyname.com. “I provide on-site care through labor and delivery in hospital, birthing center, and homebirth settings located in New York and California and I offer one postpartum follow-up visit.”

Finally, Humphrey is a certified practitioner of Reiki, a Japanese healing modality that offers rest, relaxation, and revival.

“It promotes overall well-being by targeting issues related to physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health,” Humphrey says on her website.

Humphrey does not have any children of her own despite her expertise in baby names.

She is a former NYU grad and worked as a matchmaker, event planner and fundraiser before founding her business in 2015.

On her LinkedIn profile, Humphrey describes herself as a “poet, a romantic, and a dreamer” first and foremost. In her about section, she says she has created a fine art series, produced a youtube series and written a TV pilot and two feature-length screenplays.

“My professional experiences in business development and marketing--as well as my knowledge of maternal care and passion for innovating and improving upon women’s healthcare make me a well-rounded candidate who can use my left brain to strategize and execute plans that are rooted in empathy, intuition, and creativity,” Humphrey says on LinkedIn.

Among the places that Humphrey looks for names are street signs, film credits and the social security database.

By analyzing trends in these sources, she then provides the client with a list of names that she finds suitable and the client picks their favorite one.

Humphrey said that she has long been fascinated by baby names, and she believes her business has allowed her to find her place in the world.

“If you look at the most popular baby names, it’s such a telltale sign of our cultural values and our aspirations,” Humphrey told The New Yorker.

