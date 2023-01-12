Woman Accused Of 'Upstaging' Her Ex's New Bride By Attending Wedding In Red Gown & Refusing To Leave When Asked

Even the most amicable of exes at times struggle to keep things civil between their new and former partners.

Feelings of jealousy can tear down new and old relationships, as one woman on Reddit found out the hard way.

While she was on good terms with her ex, things took a turn for the worst on his wedding day.

She refused to leave when her ex's new wife wanted her gone from her wedding.

Sharing her experience on Reddit's AITA (Am-I-The-A—hole) subreddit — an online forum where people ask for input on personal situations that arise in their lives — the woman explains that she was on good terms with her ex before the drama unfolded.

Their divorce was amicable and they had been successfully co-parenting three children together without a struggle.

The woman tells readers that since they separated, her ex-husband has started a new relationship with a woman named Stephanie.

Stephanie, thus far, has had a great relationship with the Redditor’s children. Her former spouse and the two women have been cordial.

That’s why it was not surprising when the woman’s former husband invited her to his and Stephanie’s upcoming wedding.

Their planned nuptials happened to fall on a day the poster has custody of their children, so it made sense that she would escort them to their father’s wedding.

On the day of the wedding, Stephanie seemed different.

The Redditor accepted the invite and took the two-hour trip to attend the ceremony. According to her, “When I arrived at the wedding Stephanie thanked me for dropping the kids off and brushed me off.”

She explained to her children’s future stepmother that she would be staying for the reception and that seemed to upset the bride.

The woman clarifies, “I was confused because I assumed she knew I would be in attendance. It turned out she didn’t consider that I would actually accept the invitation.”

Nevertheless, the poster advised that after the long road trip she and her children had taken, she would be staying for the duration of the wedding.

Much to her surprise, Stephanie asked her to leave the venue and accused her of “upstaging” her by wearing a “pretty” dress to the wedding.

She then says, “My ex and former mother-in-law helped her to calm down and the wedding shortly began.”

The woman assumed the issue was resolved, only to be confronted later.

The divorcee assumed that the pre-marital drama had been resolved, so was surprised when Stephanie accosted her in private later on, alleging that she had tried to ruin the wedding day.

The new wife was convinced that her husband’s ex simply wanted to “show off” and make the day all about her divorce.

Stephanie allegedly told her, “It was rude for me not to leave after the bride requested it because it was her special day.”

Fed up with the continuation of the conflict, the Redditor called Stephanie “insecure” and assured her that she had no intentions on “stealing” her ex-husband back.

In a separate post on her Reddit account, the woman shared a photo of a dress and wrote that hers was "similar" to this one.

Photo credit: Amazon

The dress is listed on Amazon as a "Beach Wedding Dress."

People called the woman out.

Other Redditors were quick to point out that the woman may have actually tried to outshine the bride that day.

The first comment, upvoted over 50,000 times stated, “YTA (you are the a—hole). I love when these posts are skewed to be “but I didn’t do anything wrong!”

They continued, “And then you see the dress and it’s literally a red wedding dress.”

Another person responded to that comment, saying, “Lmao that’s hilarious. This needs to be higher up. I didn’t think OP (original poster) was [the a—hole] but now OP, YTA.”

Generally, everyone agreed that she was out of line. One person wrote, “YUP. OP pretended to wear a 'pretty dress' knowing we'd all assume it'd be a pretty cocktail dress or a similar outfit.”

“Nope she shows up in a full-on black-tie gown, which actually could be a red wedding gown. She knew what she was doing — 100% YTA.”

