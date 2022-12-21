Woman Tells Fiancé That His Daughter Is Using Her Illness To 'Manipulate' Him & Refuses To Let Her Come Home

A woman is being criticized after telling her fiancé that his daughter is taking advantage of him.

Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them — the woman shared her side of the argument with her fiancé.

In her Reddit post, she wrote that her fiancé has a daughter, Summer, and is a single father since her mother isn't around anymore.

She explained that 15-year-old Summer suffers from an autoimmune disease, and because of it, her father "spoils her rotten."

The woman accused her fiancé's daughter of using her illness to "manipulate" him.

"If dinner’s already done but Summer wants something else, he orders it for her because 'she gets cravings,'" she described, adding that her fiancé allows his daughter to skip out on doing chores around the house.

The woman added that she's also "not allowed" to ask Summer for help either.

"If she’s being a brat he excuses it because 'her medicines cause mood swings' and she can demand all of his attention whenever she wants."

She explained that her fiancé's daughter currently goes to a year-round school, and instead of having a three-month summer break, she receives a month in the summer and two months during the rest of the year.

Due to this, she's currently home for winter break for the next four weeks — which doesn't sit well with the woman.

"Summer was supposed to spend the first week of winter break on vacation with her friend and her [friend's] mom. It was okay at first."

During that time, the woman was able to enjoy being with her fiancé without interruptions from his daughter, though she still called him when she "woke up, before she went to bed, and every few hours in between."

She noted that Summer would "constantly complain" about missing her father since it was the first time she'd been away from him since her mother had left.

On the fourth day of Summer's break, the woman and her fiancé received a call from her friend's mother, telling them that Summer didn't feel good and wanted to be picked up and brought home.

The woman refused to let her fiancé's daughter come home, telling her to "stick it out."

"I answered the phone the first time and I asked the mom if she had a fever, was throwing up, or was actually sick," she said.

When the mother told her that Summer wasn't visibly sick, just tired and was feeling homesick, the woman refused to tell her fiancé that his daughter wanted to come home.

Instead, she told the mother, "tell Summer to stick it out and call us if she actually gets sick."

However, Summer eventually phoned her father directly, telling him that she wanted to come home and his fiancé forbade her from doing so.

He immediately blew up, not giving his fiancé the chance to explain before he kicked her out of the house and drove to pick up his daughter from her friend's cabin.

When they returned, he told her that he needed time to "rethink our relationship."

That's when his fiancé told him that she felt his daughter was "manipulating" him with her illness, listing off examples of times she thought his daughter was taking advantage of him.

"He told me not to contact him for the next few weeks while he thinks about if he really wants to marry me and hasn’t spoken to me since," she concluded.

A majority of people who commented on the woman's Reddit post agreed that she was in the wrong.

"Summer doesn't NEED a reason to come home. If she wanted to come home because she wanted to sleep in her own bed - that is valid," one user wrote.

"It's wild that you feel entitled to gatekeep when someone else's child is allowed to come back to THEIR home."

Another user added, "Whether or not she spoiled, it's not on you to [decide] if Summer can come home or not. You're not the parent and you didn't make that decision based on parenting or helping the kid, bu just because you didn't want her around."

"He’s a dad. They’re a package deal. You guys are not compatible. And honestly, you’re actions and attitude are unforgivable," a third user chimed in.

