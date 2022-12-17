Man Calls His Wife 'Ridiculous' For Being Upset His Mom Didn't Put Up A Stocking For Her Son With Other Grandkids

A man is being called out for his response after his wife expressed anger over her son being left out of his family's Christmas celebration.

Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them — he described the incident.

In his Reddit post, the man explained that his mother hangs custom stockings for each of her grandchildren every Christmas as a tradition.

"[She] hang[s] those stockings near the fireplace," he wrote.

He continued, saying that he and his wife have been together for three years, and she has a son, 9, from a previous marriage.

"When she found out about the tradition, she said she expects my stepson to get his own custom stocking and be [hung] along with the other kids' stocking," he said.

The woman was angered after learning that her husband's mom refused to hang a stocking for her son.

When the man went to his mom and asked of she'd hang a stocking for his stepson, she refused.

"She said that she loves her step-grandchild, but does not feel comfortable yet to have a stocking of his name and [hang] it in her home."

When he relayed the message to his wife, she became furious.

She refused to accept her mother-in-law's response, and told her husband that she wouldn't attend his family's Christmas party if she didn't hang a stocking for her son.

That caused an argument to erupt between him and his wife, where he told her that it was "not unreasonable" for him and her to "dictate" how his mother chooses to decorate her home and what stockings she wants to hang.

"She started crying and calling me 'blind' for not seeing how my family are treating my stepson."

The man rejected her opinion, assuring her that his family loved her son, and that his mom choosing not to hang a stocking for him wasn't going "to prove anything."

Still, his wife was adamant about not attending the Christmas party.

In response, he called his wife "ridiculous" for deciding not to attend the party over something he called "trivial."

"We have been in conflict about it since then and she's refusing to even speak to me," he concluded.

A majority of people who commented on the man's Reddit post agreed that he was in the wrong for his reaction.

"If you can’t see why this makes your wife — and will also most definitely make your stepson — feel unwelcome, you’ve got bigger issues than Reddit can help you with," one user wrote.

Another user added, "Go apologize to your wife, then call your mom and tell her that you will not attend any gatherings she hosts until she starts treating your stepson as an equal to the other children in your family."

"Your mother is singling out a child from a Christmas tradition that your family has. Your stepson is now part of your family," a third user chimed in.

"If your mother can’t even bring herself to have a sock with his name on it, then your stepson deserves better than your family."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.