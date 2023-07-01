Woman Accused Of Overreacting After Saying No When Her Boyfriend Blindsides Her With A Surprise Wedding

A 30-year-old woman wrote to Reddit to ask whether she was wrong about her decision to not marry her boyfriend. As she explained on the subreddit r/AmITheA–hole, she and her boyfriend of 5 years, Mark, had discussed getting married but had yet to make definitive plans to do so.

The woman was accused of overreacting after she said ‘no’ when her boyfriend blindsided her with a surprise wedding.

The woman said Mark invited her to a fancy party. She described feeling excited; she got dressed up in her “best attire” and went to the venue. But when she walked in, she found herself surrounded by “all of [her] family, friends, and acquaintances gathered, eagerly waiting.”

“Mark had orchestrated an elaborate surprise wedding for us without my knowledge,” she said. “Everyone erupted into applause as I stood there, shocked and overwhelmed.”

She explained that although she loves Mark and wants to build a future with him, “the idea of getting married without any prior discussion or consent felt like a breach of trust.”

Photo: Natasha Fernandez / Pexels

She attempted to articulate her reservations about having a surprise wedding. She told him, “I wanted a say in the planning process, to be part of the decision-making, and to have the chance to prepare mentally and emotionally for such a significant milestone in our lives.”

Her boyfriend ignored her concerns and justified the surprise wedding as 'a romantic gesture' that he thought she’d be 'thrilled' by.

The woman had to make a difficult decision: Carry on with the wedding by “putting on a smile despite feeling unsettled, or stand up for my autonomy and voice my true feelings.”

She chose to prioritize herself and not get married, “much to the disappointment and confusion of our guests.” Her boyfriend, their families, and some of their friends think she overreacted by saying no to the surprise wedding.

She reported that many of her loved ones called her out for having “spoiled a beautiful moment” by advocating for own needs. “I firmly believe that a marriage should be a joint decision, with open communication and shared expectations,” she said.

Those who criticized her decision not to go through with the surprise wedding claim she’s “always” talked about getting married to Mark. Though, as the woman sees it, “the problem isn't marrying him, the problem is not having any say in my wedding.”

Mark assumed she’d appreciate a surprise wedding because the idea of planning a wedding made her feel stressed. Yet she explained, “Yes, I think it’s stressful; it is — but I’d still like planning one!”

Although she refused to get married at the surprise wedding, she still wants to marry Mark and expressed that wish both to him and her family members. She said, “most feel like this is making me more of an a–hole, since I just wasted a perfectly fine wedding.”

She edited her post for context, clarifying that she generally loves surprises, which Mark knew. He also knew she inevitably wanted to marry him. Those facts, coupled with her assertion that wedding planning was stressful, led him to think “a surprise wedding would be perfect.”

She also clarified that the surprise wedding wasn’t a legally binding ceremony. According to Mark, he planned for them to have “a courthouse wedding to make it legal; this was his only way to surprise [her].”

Photo: cottonbro studio / Pexels

“I love spontaneity, but legal marriage or not, I wanted a say in my wedding,” the woman said. “To choose the perfect date, to choose my bridesmaids, to pick out my cake.”

She stands by her decision, even though "everyone thinks I'm the a–hole, because I could have went along with the party, and do a redo legal wedding. But again, I felt blindsided and confused, so I left.”

Almost every person who weighed in on her post exclaimed that she was not in the wrong for saying no to a surprise wedding.

Many praised the woman for trusting her instincts. As one person said, “Your response was your body [and] mind telling you that this was not okay. Anyone who thinks you ruined this is not someone who has your best interests in mind.”

Others maintained that Mark’s insistence on a surprise wedding showed a major disregard for the concept of consent.

“Trying to force a wedding down your throat, after hearing your concerns, was a huge violation of your trust and so overbearing,” explained one person. They advised her to “take the reins. Get out of this relationship. You deserve someone who views you as an equal. Who cares what your opinion is. Who won't try to gaslight you into marriage because he thinks it's romantic.”

Another person saw what Mark did as a form of emotional manipulation, believing that “if he is apologetic and wants to plan a wedding together, then you have yourself a great guy. If he gets all weird and/or angry about it, you dodged a bullet. One way or the other, things will work out the way they are supposed to.”

Getting married is more than just a romantic act — it’s also a financial, practical, and logistical decision. It creates a sea-change in how both people within a couple live. To get married without a sense of safety, trust or basic consent is to walk into a decidedly uncertain future.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers relationship issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.