Groom Reveals Bride's 'Scandal' During Wedding Toast & Says 'This Marriage Could Be Over Tonight'

A groom has caused quite a debate after he exposed his bride during his wedding toast.

In a now-viral TikTok, the groom, Ian Young, was seen giving a speech during his wedding reception, as his bride, Katie, sat among all of their guests.

Unbeknownst to her, Young decided to surprise his new bride by telling a brutally honest story that seemed to throw Katie under the bus.

Young revealed his bride's 'scandal' by telling the story of how they first met.

Young, a Scottish man, was captured giving his speech by the wedding photographers, Knoxland Films, who shared the clip on their TikTok.

"I do feel Katie and I need to be a little more honest with you all today,” Young began. "Today, during the ceremony, David the celebrant mentioned that we met for the first time at the cricket club, got chatting, and shared a kiss later that night."

Young continued, saying while "that is true," there were some "bits" of the story that were left out.

As Young revealed there was more to the story, the wedding guests can be heard exclaiming and laughing, while Katie looked a bit confused about the direction of her husband's speech.

The groom explained that while he and Katie did meet at a cricket club and shared a kiss, the night didn't end quite as smoothly.

Young said that after he and Katie kissed, he "apologized to her" for his "lack of chat," and she then told him: "'Why don't you take my number and we can meet up another time.'"

“A bit thirsty if you ask me – but I was so out of practice that I didn’t even take her number and instead went outside to get us a couple of drinks being the gentleman that I am," Young joked.

Young said that when he came back with their drinks, he saw Katie kissing another man.

Young's speech quickly took a turn when he revealed that after coming back with their drinks, he saw Katie kissing someone else.

“I realize now this is a fairly common occurrence for Kate,” he said as the room full of guests began laughing and cheering, while Katie embarrassingly hid her face behind her hands.

After discovering Katie with another guy, Young said that he "just downed the two drinks and went back on the dance floor."

He then poked fun at how "to this day" he's still "pretty nervous to go to the bar and leave Katie unattended."

While the story seemed to only expose Katie, she was filmed laughing and clapping along to her husband's retelling of their first night meeting.

Young then concluded his speech by adding that "this marriage could be over tonight."

His revealing speech about his wife garnered an influx of mixed reactions from viewers.

While some users found Young's speech as being "hilarious" and "brilliant," others weren't as enthused by the entire thing.

"She looks really upset," one user wrote, while another added, "Imagine filing for divorce during the reception – never a good idea to embarrass the partner at the wedding."

However, the couple's wedding photographers cleared up any concern in the comment section, telling viewers that the bride approved of the video being posted.

"I sent this clip to the bride to make sure they were happy sharing and she’s said, 'hahaha, just had a good laugh watching that again…'"

