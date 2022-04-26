Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian Will Wear Marilyn Monroe's Iconic JFK Birthday Dress To The Met Gala

With the Met Gala just around the corner, fans are anticipating yet another iconic look from Kim Kardashian on May 2.

This year's theme is a continuation of last year’s theme, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'. Part two is titled 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion.'

Andrew Bolton, the curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, said, “Part Two, which explores the foundations of American fashion in relation to the complex histories of the American Wing period rooms, serves as a preface to the concise dictionary of American fashion presented in Part One.”

Hence, fans suspect Kardashian might pay homage to one famous figure in fashion history — Marilyn Monroe.

Kim Kardashian's 2022 Met Gala look is rumored to be Marilyn Monroe's dress.

A fan on Twitter who claimed to know "an inside source" tweeted to say that Kardashian is planning to wear the look Monroe wore when she sang "Happy Birthday" to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

The Twitter user added that the dress does not fit so Kardashian will be trying to get into shape in order to pull it off.

an inside source told me that Kim K is trying to borrow Marilyn Monroe’s dress that she sang happy bday to president Kennedy in for the upcoming Met gala….but it doesn’t fit her so she’s trying super hard to get into shape until then — (@GiselleMuniz2) April 5, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's recent Orlando trip has been linked to her Met Gala look.

Kardashian and Davidson were spotted at the tourist hotspot "Ripley's Believe It Or Not!" along with her hair stylist Chris Appleton while in Florida.

i am always fascinated by kim and pete's choice in date venue...like just a quick jaunt to orlando to visit ripley's believe it or not pic.twitter.com/kKmbm5O0NT — internet baby (@kirkpate) April 26, 2022

Monroe's iconic dress is owned by the museum but is typically held at their Hollywood Boulevard location in California. While it seems it may not make sense that Kardashian would be going to Orlando for a fitting, Ripley's corporate office is located at the Orlando location and any major decision makers would be in Florida. The dress may also have been moved.

Kim Kardashian hinted that her 2022 Met Gala dress cannot be tailored.

While walking the red carpet at the premiere for her new Hulu reality show, Kardashian revealed that she would have to wait until the last minute to see if she would be attending the Met Gala.

"It really depends if I fit into my dress, so I hope I'm going," she said to Access Hollywood. "I think it will be up to the last minute because it can't be tailored, so I have to fit into it like, exactly."

This added fuel to the rumors that Kardashian will wear the important artefact.

Marilyn Monroe wore the iconic skintight dress at JFK's birthday celebration in 1962.

Monroe fashioned a skintight, skin-colored dress at JFK’s birthday celebration which was also a fundraising event.

The dress was custom-made for Monroe by the French fashion designer Jean Louis. It was inspired by a sketch made by the American fashion designer Bob Mackie when he worked for Louis.

The skin-colored dress had 2,500 crystals on it and was quite tight. Monroe couldn’t wear anything underneath it and she had to be sewn into it just moments before her performance.

DID YOU SEE? The surprising buyer of the dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK: https://t.co/B3686dhZZz pic.twitter.com/163GSmDJoG — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) November 18, 2016

She bought the dress for $1,440 back then which is valued at much more today.

The dress was sold at around $1 million at an auction in 1999 and again in 2016 for $4.8 million. That broke the record for a dress being sold at that price at an auction.

At the auction in 2016, the dress was bought by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum where it stands today.

Parallels can be drawn between Kim Kardashian and Marilyn Monroe.

Both women are icons of their era. They're known as sex symbols and often faced controversy but, behind all the glamor, they're each complex women whose success is often undermined.

At last year's Met Gala, we saw Kardashian probe her own iconography and status as a sex symbol by wearing a Balenciaga tight-fitting gown that covered her entire face.

The dress proved that Kardashian only needed her silhouette to be recognizable.

If she dons Monroe's dress, she will once again probe what it means to be recognized for your body.

While some fans are excited to see Kim Kardashian in the iconic dress, some fans think it isn’t a good idea.

Since it had been revealed on social media that Kardashian may wear Monroe’s dress, fans have been speculating about it and sharing their opinions.

One user wrote, “That would be so cool if it actually happens!”

Some fans are also mentioning the significance of the iconic dress and are hoping that Kardashian won’t wear it.

Another user wrote, “If they let her I feel like that is so disrespectful.. that dress is very old and I’m not sure if the museum has done anything to preserve it but I just wouldn’t risk it and I hope Kim wouldn’t get the opportunity.”

“The dress was sewn on to Marilyn Monroe the night of. It definitely can’t be altered. I wonder if this is true. It’ll be a cool thing to say if she is allowed.. I just hope it doesn’t ruin the dress," Another person commented.

"That was a historical moment and a very historical dress.”

