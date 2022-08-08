Travis Scott Lashes Out In Video After First Concert Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott is facing some backlash on social media after a video shared by Kylie Jenner shows the rapper lashing out and "raging" following his first concert since the Astroworld tragedy.

Scott returned to the stage nearly less than a year after multiple people died and were injured during the November 2021 Astroworld Festival.

Since then, the rapper has been accused of inciting violence at his shows, prompting an extended hiatus from performing.

On August 6, Scott performed at London's O2 Arena for his first international headline concert since the tragedy. The rapper had previously performed at an event in Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix in May 2022, as well as at a Coachella party and a pre-Oscars bash.

However, his return to stage was, for some fans, tarnished by concerns that he had not learned from the 2021 tragedy.

Travis Scott was seen repeatedly smacking a door backstage at his London show.

In the video, Scott can be seen repeatedly screaming while hitting and kicking some doors.

He is seen flailing down the hallway while being sprayed with champagne by people from his entourage, who are all egging him on and cheering "Biggest in the world."

As Scott makes his way down the hallway, he continues screaming, joined by NBA players James Harden and Kevin Durant, who are both embracing and screaming with the rapper. The video ends just as Scott is being doused with more champagne before disappearing through a door.

Jenner shared the video on both her Instagram and TikTok, though the latter has since been deleted.

The video was discussed on a Reddit forum, where people shared their disdain for Scott's "aggressive" behavior, especially after 10 people died at his festival not even a year ago.

“This is soooo insensitive to the lives lost at his festival. It shows that he thinks super highly of himself and looks pretty aggressive and self-consumed,” one person wrote.

A second user wrote: "I feel so bad for Kylie. If I saw this [behavior] I would legit be scared. He’s behaving like a maniac. The last time this man raged, people got killed. This isn't 'cool' or 'edgy' in the slightest."

However, another user didn't share the same sympathy for Jenner, writing: "I get the hype after performing and the adrenaline and endorphins.

But I don’t know why she would share this. She’s trying to create this happy family reformed Travis image and posting videos of him hitting doors and raging isn’t really a good look given Astro."

Other users pointed out that Scott's "rager" personality is what fuels his fans to act the same at his shows, which is ultimately what caused the tragedy at Astroworld, as well as at many of his other shows.

In another video from the weekend, Scott was seen forcefully smacking a laptop while appearing on stage during a DJ set.

Following the Astroworld tragedy, Scott spoke with radio host Charlamagne tha God, and stressed that he didn't want what happened at Astroworld to ever happen again.

“I have a responsibility to figure out a solution. Hopefully, this takes a first step into us as artists having more insight of what’s going on," Scott said.

