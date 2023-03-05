Why Rob Lowe’s Nanny Of 7 Years Wanted Him To Pay Her $1.5 Million To Keep Quiet After She Suddenly Quit

Being a nanny for celebrities can be a taxing job, often filled with unexpected requests and demanding schedules.

There are also instances where the relationship between a celebrity and their children's nannies can turn sour quickly and often end in flames.

Such was the case for actor Rob Lowe, who was hit with serious allegations and a demand for a large sum of money from a former nanny who quit after working for the actor and his family for almost a decade.

Rob Lowe's nanny demanded that he pay her $1.5 million to keep quiet after she suddenly quit.

The incident first started in April 2008 after Lowe went public with issues he and his wife, Sheryl, were having with their former nanny, Jessica Gibson.

In an article for the Huffington Post, Lowe wrote that “a former employee is demanding my wife, Sheryl, and I pay her 1.5 million dollars by the end of the week or she will accuse us both of a vicious laundry list of false terribles.”

Lowe claimed that Gibson had worked for them for seven years, and showed no signs that she was unhappy or uncomfortable in his presence.

"This woman worked in our home and traveled with us off and on for seven years, without complaint," he added.

"In fact, she left other jobs to return to work for us three different times. Several weeks ago she quit abruptly, leaving us without a replacement."

The 'Parks and Recreation' actor also included text messages sent from Gibson to his wife, in which she apologized for quitting so abruptly, but that she just wanted to move on.

"Sheryl, I am really sorry. I have nothing bad [to] say about your family and really am thankful for what you guys have done for me over the years," Gibson wrote Lowe's wife.

"I did not leave out of spite or anger, it was just time for my heart to let go. I am [embarrassed] that I just up and left like this but I could not see another way."

Lowe's former nanny accused him of sexual harassment.

According to PEOPLE, Gibson filed a lawsuit against Lowe, claiming that the actor repeatedly exposed himself and inappropriately touched her.

The lawsuit alleged that Lowe “placed his hand inside Gibson’s pants” several times from September 2005 to around January 2008.

Lowe was also accused of allegedly grabbing Gibson's butt without her consent around December 2007.

Gibson also penned an allegation against Sheryl, accusing Lowe's wife of walking around the house naked, making vulgar comments, and discussing her sex life with Gibson.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, via Us Weekly, Lowe denied all accusations.

"The whole thing is very sad," he told the publication. "We live in a time where anybody can say anything about anybody."

Lowe and his wife filed their own lawsuit against Gibson's allegations and accused her of spreading malicious lies.

However, by May 2009, per Entertainment Weekly, Lowe settled his legal battle with Gibson.

Both Gibson and Lowe reportedly requested that their respective lawsuits be dismissed, according to court records.

