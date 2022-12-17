Why Angelina Jolie & Katie Holmes Allegedly Refused A Playdate With Their Kids After Friends Tried To Introduce Them

Angelina Jolie and Katie Holmes are two of the biggest actresses in Hollywood.

The level of fame and interest in their respective lives has trickled down to their children — espeically since both Holmes and Jolie have daughters that are the same age.

Holmes' daughter, Suri Cruise, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, has been photographed and under the public's eyes since the moment she was born.

Same can be said for Jolie's 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, whom the actress shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Many would assume since Jolie and Holmes' daughters have similar lifestyles, and their mothers are friends, Shiloh and Suri would often hang out. Except, that is not the case at all.

Angelina Jolie and Katie Holmes refused to have a playdate with their daughters.

Despite Suri and Shiloh having a similar experiences with fame and the press, it seems like Jolie and Holmes didn't quite agree.

According to New Idea, a source claimed that when the idea of Shiloh and Suri having a playdate together was brought up, Jolie and Holmes weren't quite sold on the notion.

"A bunch of Angie and Katie's mutual friends suggested they have playdates when their daughters were younger," the source said. "But both politely declined. I think they knew then that Shi and Suri had nothing in common."

The source continued, pointing out that since "the A-list bubble is so small" isn't surprising Shiloh and Suri "haven't spent any time together."

"Who knows, maybe as they get older they'll reach out to one another — they certainly would both have notes to compare about being raised in the Hollywood spotlight."

In the past, Holmes has been vocal about her appreciation for Jolie.

Despite Holmes and Jolie not letting their daughters hang out, it hasn't deterred Holmes' admiration of Jolie.

In a March 2015 interview with Entertainment Tonight, according to Mirror, Holmes called Jolie an "incredible" woman after hearing the actress' empowering speech at the Kids Choice Awards.

"I'm such a fan of Angelina. I think she's incredible in all aspects of her life," Holmes gushed.

The compliment came after Jolie shared the speech after winning "Best Villian" for her portrayal in "Maleficent."

“I want to say that when I was little, like Maleficent, I was told that I was different,” Jolie said after accepting the award.

"I felt out of place — too loud, too full of fire, never good at sitting still, never good at fitting in. And then one day I realized something — something that I hope you all realize. Different is good. When someone tells you that you are different, smile and hold your head up and be proud.”

Holmes, who had been in the crowd during the speech, had nothing but kind words to say about Jolie.

"I think she's just an inspiration. And her speech just, you know, topped it off."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.