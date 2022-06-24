Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Feuding With Angelina Jolie & Wants To Be ‘As Far Way From Her As Possible,’ Says Source

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 16-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has allegedly told her mother that she wants to go to college far away from her.

According to Celebrity Insider, a source claimed that Jolie-Pitt is rebelling against her mother and that the two allegedly engage "in verbal duels" with each other.

The source said that Jolie-Pitt will often "[slam] doors all over the house," and much of her anger towards her mother is because her older brothers are allowed to do certain things that she cannot do.

"Maddox and Pax (her older brothers) were allowed to drive and walk alone when they were her age. Shiloh is resisting," the source said. "She says she's going to go to college as far away from her as possible!”

It was previously reported that Jolie-Pitt had taken her parents' divorce the hardest out of all of her other siblings.

According to Ok! Magazine, "Shiloh wishes her mom and dad could find it in their hearts to forgive each other and just move on peacefully.”

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and the two were embroiled in a lengthy custody battle, which ended with Jolie retaining sole custody of their six children, while Pitt was granted "therapeutic visits."

Shiloh is allegedly one of the few children who has sided with Brad Pitt in the divorce.

The source told the magazine that most of Jolie and Pitt's children have chosen to side with their mother throughout the entire divorce and custody battle.

"Maddox, Pax, and Zahara don’t really see both sides of the picture,” the source added. “They’re Team Angelina and essentially kicked their dad to the curb years ago."

However, Jolie-Pitt is choosing to be neutral when it comes to her parents, according to the source.

“She’s always reminding her mom and dad of the good times they shared,” the source continued. “It pains her terribly to see them treating each other like they’re some type of monster.”

Jolie-Pitt reportedly spends equal time with both parents as well.

“Shiloh knows there’s no chance of her parents getting back together, but she figures if they could lay down their swords and settle this divorce, everyone’s lives would be better,” the source claims.

Jolie-Pitt has also tried to convince her older siblings to give their father a chance, despite how much they most likely saw during their parents' marriage.

Shortly before Jolie and Pitt divorced, Pitt was under investigation for child abuse over an altercation that occurred on a private jet, which inspired Jolie to call it quits on her relationship with Pitt.

TMZ first reported that the entire family had been on a private plane flying from Nice, France to Burbank, California, in September 2016.

During the flight, Pitt was “verbally abusive and physical” with their children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

"He got drunk and was fighting with Angie,” a source told US Magazine. “Maddox stepped in to defend Angie and got in Brad’s face.”

Jolie herself also allegedly accused Pitt of abusing their children.

During an interview with The Guardian, Jolie spoke about the accusations she made against her ex-husband, saying that she feared for the safety of herself and her kids during their marriage.

“I had an experience in the States with my own children, and I thought...well, human rights, children’s rights,” Jolie said.

