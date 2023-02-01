Tommy Lee's Wife Allegedly Thinks Pamela Anderson's 'True Love' Revelation Is 'Disrespectful'

With the premiere of Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary, 'Pamela, A Love Story,' the actress made some comments about Tommy Lee that reportedly angered his current wife.

Anderson, who was married to Lee from 1995 to 1998, and then with him on and off until they split for good in 2010, spoke about her relationship with the Mötley Crüe drummer.

According to NME, while speaking to her and Lee's eldest son, Brandon, in the documentary, Anderson revealed that none of her other marriages ever held a torch to the love she felt for Lee.

"I really loved your dad for all the right reasons and I really don’t think I’ve loved anybody else,” Anderson said.

“I think I’d rather be alone than not be with the father of my kids. I think it’s impossible to be with anybody else, but I don’t think I could be with Tommy either. It’s almost like a punishment."

While the moment was meant to be a heartwarming exchange between Anderson and her son, Lee's current wife, Brittany Furlan, allegedly didn't take it that way.

A source told Radar Online that Furlan "doesn't believe that Tommy would go back to Pam, but she still feels it's disrespectful and tiresome to live in the past and make him the focal point of her memoir."

Who is Tommy Lee's wife?

Tommy Lee has been married four times — he was married to his first wife Elaine Starchuk for a year in 1984, next he wed actress Heather Locklear in 1986. The couple divorced in 1993. He and Anderson married in 1995 before divorcing in 1998 — they eventually reconciled and split again by 2001. Lee and Anderson share two sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.

However, his fourth marriage is close to being his longest.

Tommy Lee has been married to internet personality Brittany Furlan since 2019.

Furlan, who is from Pennsylvania, got her start after posting on the social media app, Vine, which allowed users to record six-second-long looping videos. The app was eventually shut down.

During an interview with TheWrap in 2014, Furlan explained that her content creation journey began organically.

"I started doing really goofy videos, and my following started going up. It was growing like, maybe 50 new people a day, which was kind of cool," Furlan said.

"When I first started, I was posting all the time, because I was having so much fun with it. It wasn't like now, where you have to be like, 'Vine Scorsese.'"

In 2015, Furlan was named one of the 30 most influential people on the internet by TIME, joining other celebrities including Beyoncé and Shakira.

Furlan eventually left Vine to pursue other endeavors, telling E! News in 2019 that her decision to leave the app stemmed from her unhappiness.

"I left Vine because Vine got more toxic for me than it did positive," she admitted.

"I take everything really personally. When I was on Vine I had 10 million followers, OK? Now I'm on Instagram and I have 2.6 million."

Furlan has also appeared in several films, including 'We Are Your Friends,' 'Good Mourning,' 'Depart,' and 'The Dirt,' a film adapted from Mötley Crüe's autobiography.

She was also profiled for the 2018 Netflix documentary 'The American Meme.'

Furlan now makes content on TikTok where she has 2.9 million followers.

Brittany Furlan first met Tommy Lee on a dating app.

While on an episode of the podcast, 'How To Talk To Girls,' Furlan revealed that she and Lee had met on the celebrity dating app, Raya in 2017.

"I matched with him and he was just so persistent," she recalled. "He was just like, texting me every day, and being like, 'Hey, what are you doing?' … He was just so nice."

Eventually, the two met in person while at Los Angeles Pride fest.

"I went up and tapped him on the shoulder, and he just gave me the biggest, warmest hug, and he held my hand," Furlan said. "We were just together ever since then."

However, Lee seems to have had his eye on Furlan for much longer.

"I've been following her for years on Vine and I was like, 'She is so (expletive) funny and stupid and cute and beautiful,'" he said in 2019.

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan married on Valentine's Day in 2019.

By February 14, 2019, Lee and Furlan were married after the drummer popped the question the year prior.

Furlan announced their nuptials with a photo of their dogs dressed up as a bride and groom.

Pamela Anderson has called out Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, in the past.

In March 2018, Anderson and Furlan were embroiled in a heated exchange after the former 'Baywatch' actress accused her of enabling Lee's alcoholism.

In a statement to Fox News, Anderson accused Furlan, who was engaged to Lee at the time, of "keeping him drunk."

"His fiancé keeps him drunk - this is what he wants - someone to behave badly with," the statement read.

"He still cannot handle the guilt about his abusive behavior and has never taken responsibility for what he has done."

Furlan revealed that she was "very hurt" at being blamed for Lee's behavior, according to the NY Post.

"I’m very hurt that I’m being blamed when I’ve only ever tried to help,” Furlan told the outlet. "I love Tommy, have always only wanted the best for him, I am wishing peace for all involved."

However, it seems Anderson and Furlan have since buried the hatchet.

In a January 2023 interview on 'The Howard Stern Show,' Anderson spoke highly of Furlan.

"She's good to him and I totally support that and think that's great," she said.

"I hate to be annoying and going through this again, I'm sure she's annoyed, but I respect their relationship and [am] glad he's happy and has someone in his life."

