Pamela Anderson Is Married! Meet Her Hunky Bodyguard Husband, Dan Hayhurst

Congratulations are in order for Pamela Anderson and her new hubby!

The 53-year-old former Baywatch actress revealed that she secretly wed her partner, Dan Hayhurst, during an interview on Jan. 27, telling a news outlet, “I’m exactly where I need to be, in the arms of a man who truly loves me. This one year together has felt like seven — like dog years.”

Anderson’s new husband is actually her bodyguard, and the pair are both from her small hometown of Vancouver Island, Canada.

While everyone is familiar with Pamela Anderson from her decades-long career in the entertainment industry, Hayhurst has definitely stayed out of the spotlight -- until now.

Who is Pamela Anderson’s husband, Dan Hayhurst?

Here’s everything you need to know about Dan Hayhurst, including details about how he and Anderson met, along with details about their intimate Christmas Eve ceremony.

Dan Hayhurst and Pamela Anderson met in their small hometown.

This sounds like the start of a Hallmark movie! Anderson and Hayhurst met in their small hometown of Vancouver Island, Canada at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown last year.

He’s her bodyguard.

Dan Hayhurst is Pamela Anderson’s bodyguard, and according to reports, he’s also worked as a builder in their small town.

Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst got married on Christmas Eve 2020.

Their love story really IS a Hallmark holiday movie!

The pair wed in an intimate ceremony on December 24, 2020 on the property Anderson bought from her grandparents over 25 years ago.

“I am in love. We were married on Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing, everyone we know is happy for us,” she revealed.

“I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle,” she continued.

The Barb Wire beauty couldn’t stop gushing about her big day with Hayhurst, saying, “I think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy, I'm at peace here. It's a big property but a few people passing by could see the fairytale gown with the long Princess Diana veil dragging in the mud. Heaven.”

Under her gorgeous dress, Anderson paid tribute “to the Canadian girl” in her, adding that she wore Hunter rain boots while standing in the mud.

Although they kept the wedding intimate — it was literally just the two of them — Anderson said that she wouldn’t change it for the world.

“We prefer to be ourselves,” she said.

This isn’t Pamela Anderson’s first marriage.

Pamela Anderson has actually been married four times prior to tying the knot with Dan Hayhurst.

Anderson was famously married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998. The pair wed just four days after meeting, and stayed together for three years.

Anderson then tied the knot with Kid Rock in 2006, but they divorced in 2007. They first got together in 2001, then five after years of an on-and-off relationship, they finally wed.

In 2007, Anderson told Ellen Degeneres that she was engaged to producer Rick Soloman, and they got married shortly after she revealed their engagement. They divorced less than three months later.

Most recently, Anderson made headlines after she wed Jon Peters in Jan. 2020. They split just twelve days later.

“Pamela had just spent a month in India on an Ayurvedic cleanse, to start the new decade off fresh. She was doing constant meditation and yoga. She came back very open,” a source said at the time.

“Jon has pursued her for 30 years. They were texting while she was in India and agreed they’d have lunch,” the source revealed, adding, “The day she returned, Jon invited family and friends [over for lunch] and proposed to her. He had a friend ‘officiate.’ Essentially, it was a sweet ceremony, but ultimately, [no license] was filed.”

Here’s to hoping that Pamela Anderson has finally found true love!

