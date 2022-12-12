Fans Uncover The Identity Of Diddy's Mystery 'Baby Mama' After Rapper Announces Birth Of New Baby

On December 10, 2022, Sean Love Combs (born Sean John Combs), also known as Sean “Diddy” Combs or P. Diddy, announced the birth of his sixth child on Twitter — a daughter named Love Sean Combs.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote in the tweet. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Immediately, fans of the rapper and the general population of the social media platform gave their takes on the 53-year-old man’s announcement — ranging from critiques of his daughter’s name to his age.

Although, after all of the initial impressions were said and done, many people wondered the same thing, what about the mother?

Who is Diddy’s new baby’s mom?

Love Sean Combs is the rapper's sixth child has come as a surprise to fans given that no one knew Diddy was expecting!

Love Sean Comb's mother is believed to be a woman named Dana Tran.

Though Diddy has not announced who the mother of the child is, fans have speculated that the mystery woman is Dana Tran — her Instagram (@dana.tee) has been deleted.

According to a birth certificate allegedly obtained by TMZ, the mother of Diddy's baby girl is listed as Dana Tran — a 28-year-old who works in the cyber security industry.

Details about the extent of Diddy and Dana's relationship is not known at the moment.

Since the announcement, fans have had their eyes on City Girls rapper Yung Miami to see how she reacts to the news.

Diddy and Yung Miami have been dating since June 2021.

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee confirmed she is dating Diddy with a June 2021 Instagram post featuring the rapper.

She had a lot to say about the specifics of their relationship in a September 2022 interview with XXL.

"We are dating. We single, but we’re dating," she said. "People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single."

Fans have noted that Brownlee has not looked pregnant as of late and there has been no announcement from her end about mothering a child, so Love’s mother couldn’t be her.

Social media users have started cracking jokes at Brownlee’s expense on Twitter, not understanding the specifics of her relationship with the rapper. However, Brownlee has been tweeting up a storm in response.

Her tweets even led DJ Akademiks to accuse her of having a "breakdown" and compared her to the mothers of Nick Cannon's many children.

Brownlee, however, shot back.

Despite all of this, it does seem like Brownlee could be ready to talk about the situation, because when a fan tweeted at her saying that she should be the guest of her next podcast episode titled “Caresha Please,” she responded with the eyes emoji.

According to TMZ, although Diddy announced the news of his daughter via social media on December 10, a source close to Diddy revealed that the baby was born in October.

Diddy has fathered five other children with several different women.

Diddy’s first biological child’s name was Justin, a son he had with designer Misa Hylton in 1993.

During an on-again, off-again relationship with Kim Porter, he adopted his second child, a son named Quincy from Porter’s previous relationship.

Together, Diddy and Porter had a son named Christian and twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

Five months before the birth of the twins, however, Diddy fathered a child outside of his relationship with Porter — a daughter named Chance with Sarah Chapman.

