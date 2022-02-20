'Euphoria' Star Maude Apatow Rumored To Be Dating Author Sam Koppelman

'Euphoria' actress Maude Apatow is sparking dating rumors after being spotted out and about with Sam Koppelman.

Apatow, 24, was spotted with Koppelman while attending a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans on January 20.

maude apatow at the knicks game! pic.twitter.com/TbPGgguWda — best of maude apatow (@maudeapatowhub) January 21, 2022

Following their appearance at the basketball game, celebrity gossip site Deux Moi posted a tip from an anonymous source claiming that Apatow and her supposed boyfriend, Koppelman are dating but they are choosing to keep their relationship private.

Who is Maude Apatow's boyfriend, Sam Koppelman?

Koppelman is a 26-year-old New York Times best-selling author, most known for co-writing the book 'Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump,' alongside fellow author Neal Katyal.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Koppelman's book debuted at #2 on the New York Times best-seller list; and was #1 in Amazon across categories ranging from political science to U.S. history to constitutional law.

Sam Koppelman is also a political speech writer.

Koppelman served as the Director of Surrogate Speechwriting for President Joe Biden during his run for presidency in 2020, and was also a speechwriter for Michael Bloomberg during the 2018 midterms in support of his "successful $60+ million effort to flip the House of Representatives."

He also works as a principal at Fenway Strategies, which is a speechwriting and strategic communications firm that was founded by former Obama administration officials Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor in 2013.

Koppelman also worked as a Hot Take Purveyor, writing for well-known publications, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Time Magazine.

He is also a Harvard graduate, who received his bachelor’s degree in government, and was also named a John Harvard Scholar in recognition of "superior academic achievement."

During his time at the institution, Koppelman also worked closely with Yascha Mounk during the research for his critically acclaimed book, 'The People vs. Democracy.'

Koppelman also served as an Op-Editor and Executive Magazine Editor at The Harvard Crimson, where he also worked as a columnist.

Sam Koppelman is currently working on a new book.

He currently lives in New York City, and is set to release another book in May 2022, 'Our Unfinished March,' which he co-wrote with former United States Attorney General Eric Holder.

Prior to dating Koppelman, Apatow, who is the daughter of actress Leslie Mann and film director Judd Apatow, she had been dating British talent manager Charlie Christie.

Christie and Apatow first started dating in April 2018, and on Valentine's Day in 2020, Christie posted a picture of Apatow with the caption, "I love you."

It's not clear when Apatow and Chrstie broke up, although there are still photos the two of them on Christie's Instagram page, and the two still follow each other, which probably hints that the breakup was most likely amicable.

Apatow famously stars on the hit HBO show 'Euphoria' where she plays Lexi Howard, Cassie's younger sister, who is played by Sydney Sweeney, and Rue's childhood best friend, who is played by Zendaya.

Apatow, who has been acting since the age of seven told W Magazine that she'd one day love to write and direct as well as continuing to act.

"I did a short film last summer that I wrote and directed and acted in. So, that was the greatest thing ever, and hopefully I can do more of that," Apatow told the publication.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.