Inside Jack Harlow’s Secretive Romantic Life & Who He Is Dating

Jack Harlow has become a household name in recent years due to successful hits like "What's Poppin" and "Industry Baby" on which he is featured alongside fellow rapper Lil Nas X.

Even though Harlow is all over our radio and screens, especially with his "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig, he is surprisingly private when it comes to his love life.

Fans curious about Jack Harlow’s dating life have been largely kept in the dark

Who is Jack Harlow's girlfriend?

Fans will be glad to know that Harlow is single. The rapper confirmed that he's not dating anyone in a May 2022 interview stating he is enjoying the single life.

He has also said dating has become more difficult since becoming famous.

“I love women and dating is good. It’s funny, the bigger you get the more opportunities you have,” Harlow told GQ UK in 2021.

“But, ironically enough, you close up a little as the stakes are higher.”

The rapper added that he makes the women he dates sign NDAs so we may not hear about his flings any time soon.

Jack Harlow was linked to Chloe Bailey.

According to a 2021 DeuxMoi post, Bailey and Harlow were romantically linked. One of their users was keeping tabs on Harlow's love life.

The celebrity gossip account shared an anonymous tip on their Instagram that claimed Harlow had been "spotted at Valenza in Atlanta with Chloe Bailey. Brought to a private room".

Bailey posted a video on her Instagram story where she addressed the dating rumors. She began by saying "I am completely single, my phone is dry.”

There is also the possibility that the two may have just gone out on a date, but are not a couple.

Fans could never 100% know all the private details of their dating history. But it is always interesting to talk about!

Fans wanted Jack Harlow and Saweetie to date.

Rapper Saweetie caught the attention of Harlow on the red carpet of the 2021 BET awards. He decided to shoot his shot in one of the most respectful ways a man possibly could. He was very subtle and they locked eyes for an extended period of time.

The "ICY GIRL" singer asked him why he was shaking and he replied "Am I?" and then put his hands over Saweetie's.

Jack Harlow and Addison Rae were also linked.

Nothing escapes the eyes of Twitter users. Harlow posted an image on his Instagram that caused some jealousy from TikTok star Bryce Hall.

Fans took notice that there was a woman's hand on his chest in the post. Many thought it was TikTok star Addison Rae.

TikTokRoom posted a screenshot of this image and cropped it alongside a photo of Rae's nails, implying that those nails in Harlow's post were hers.

Next to these two images is also a screenshot of Rae's ex, Bryce Hall, tweeting words, "downgrade" and "I'm about to explode man."

Fans also speculated Harlow was discussing Rae in an interview clip in which he talked about being on FaceTime with a TikToker.

He claimed that watching the TikTok star dancing "activated something. I like the faces that are made. I like the hip movements".

After the rumors were flying around, Rae shut down the speculation by simply tweeting, "I'm single".

